The Joints and Synovial Fluid
1st Edition
Volume II
Description
The Joints and Synovial Fluid II is a collection of papers that deals with the basic aspects of the articular apparatus, including the general pathology of the appendicular and axial structures, the disease processes, and comparative anthology. Some papers discuss in vitro culture of joints and articular tissues, the chemistry of the ground substance of joint cartilage, and the structure of the intervertebral disc in relation to its function and to the aging process. As a humans being ages, the whole nucleus found in the disc will behave more like a sponge than a shock absorber as regards its ability to distribute stress and pressure from the end plates of the disc. Another paper describes load distribution of the knee, ankle joint, the spine, the arms, elbows, fingers. One paper deals with the pathology of the spine covering infectious diseases, metabolic and developmental disease of cartilage and bones, traumatic and degenerative diseases, autoimmune connective tissue diseases (such as ankylosing spondylitis), and miscellaneous diseases (such as tumors). The collection is suitable for researchers, scientists, medical practitioners, and academicians in the fields of biochemistry, bioengineering, anatomical sciences, immunology, organ physiology, cell biology, orthopedics, rheumatology, or rehabilitation medicine.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume I
1 In Vitro Culture of Joints and Articular Tissues
I. Organ Culture
II. Cell Culture
III. Concluding Remarks
References
2 The Chemistry of the Ground Substance of Joint Cartilage
I. Introduction
II. General Composition of Cartilage
III. The Proteoglycans
IV. Metabolic Control Mechanisms
V. Degradative Processes
VI. Glycosaminoglycans of Meniscus and Periarticular Tissues
VII. Unsolved Problems
References
3 Studies of the Structure of the Human Intervertebral Disc in Relation to Its Functional and Aging Processes
I. Introduction
II. Protein Structure and Stability
III. Collagen
IV. The Protein-Polysaccharide Complexes in Collagen
V. The Proteoglycans
VI. The Human Intervertebral Disc—General Configuration
VII. The Collagen of the Human Intervertebral Disc
VIII. The Anulus Fibrosus
IX. The Idealized Disc Mechanism
X. The Structure of the Nucleus Pulposus
XI. The Proteins in the Nucleus
XII. Electron Microscope Studies of the Disc
XIII. Hydrothermal Stability of Collagen on Aging in the Human Intervertebral Disc
XIV. General Discussion on Disc Properties and Their Changes with Age
References
Supplementary References
4 Joint Kinetics
I. Joint Movements
II. Mechanisms of the Leg and Hip Joint Loading
III. Knee and Ankle Joint Loading
IV. Loading of Joints of the Upper Extremity
V. The Spine
VI. Joint Pressures
VII. Experimental Methods
References
5 Th4e Mechanical Properties of Articular Cartilage
I. Introduction
II. Engineering Terminology
III. The Mechanical Functions of Cartilage
References
6 Physical Chemistry of Articular Cartilage and the Intervertebral Disc
I. Matrix Characteristics
II. Solute Transport
III. Turnover Studies
IV. Fluid Transport
References
7 The Physiology of the Normal Synovium
I. Intraarticular Pressure
II. Synovial Fluid Po2, PCO2, pH, Lactic Acid, and Glucose Content
III. Synovial Blood Flow
IV. Transynovial Exchange of Small Molecules
V. Conclusions
References
8 General Pathology of the Peripheral Joints
I. Introduction
II. Heritable Disease
III. Acquired Disease
References
9 The Pathology of the Spine
I. Introduction
II. Vascular Supply
III. Growth and Development of the Spine
IV. Infectious Spondylitis
V. Metabolic and Developmental Disease
VI. Structural Diseases of the Spine
VII. Aging and Degenerative Disease in the Spine
VIII. Bursae of the Spine and Their Relationship to Movement and Inflammatory Disease
IX. Psoriasis and Spondylitis
X. Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's Disease with Spondylitis
XI. Spinal Involvement in Juvenile Chronic Polyarthritis
ΧII. Spinal Changes in Rheumatoid Arthritis
ΧIII. The Spinal Changes in Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS)
XIV. Tumors of the Spine
XV. Conclusions
References
Index
