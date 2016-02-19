The Intersection of Dermatology and Oncology, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Volume 37-4

This issue of Dermatologic Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Lindsay C. Strowd of Wake Forest Baptist Health, is devoted to the Intersection of Dermatology and Oncology. This issue focuses on Melanoma, Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer, Cutaneous Lymphoma, Other Cutaneous Malignancies, Special Topics in Skin Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment, Dermatology in the Diagnosis of Non-cutaneous Malignancy, Dermatology in the Management of Non-cutaneous Malignancy, and Genodermatoses with Neoplastic Behavior. Articles in this issue include: Update on current treatment recommendations for primary cutaneous melanoma; Nonsurgical treatments for advanced melanoma; Update on current treatment recommendations for NMSC; Nonsurgical treatments for NMSC; Diagnosis and management of CBCL; Diagnosis and management of CTCL; Lymphomatoid papulosis and other lymphoma-like diseases (PLC, PLEVA, CD30+ disease); Dermatofibrosarcoma protuberans updates; Merkel cell carcinoma updates; Kaposi sarcoma updates; Skin cancer in skin of color patients; Skin cancer detection technology; Paraneoplastic diseases; Cutaneous metastases of internal tumors; Cutaneous side effects of chemotherapy agents; GVHD treatment updates; Phakomatoses (NF, TS); and Hereditary tumor syndromes with skin involvement (Gorlins, Lynch, XP, etc.).