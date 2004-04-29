The Internet and Its Protocols
1st Edition
A Comparative Approach
Table of Contents
Description
The view presented in The Internet and Its Protocols is at once broad and deep. It covers all the common protocols and how they combine to create the Internet in its totality. More importantly, it describes each one completely, examining the requirements it addresses and the exact means by which it does its job. These descriptions include message flows, full message formats, and message exchanges for normal and error operation. They are supported by numerous diagrams and tables.
This book's comparative approach gives you something more valuable: insight into the decisions you face as you build and maintain your network, network device, or network application. Author Adrian Farrel’s experience and advice will dramatically smooth your path as you work to offer improved performance and a wider range of services.
Key Features
- Provides comprehensive, in-depth, and comparative coverage of the Internet Protocol (both IPv4 and IPv6) and its many related technologies.
- Written for developers, operators, and managers, and designed to be used as both an overview and a reference.
- Discusses major concepts in traffic engineering, providing detailed looks at MPLS and GMPLS and how they control both IP and non-IP traffic.
- Covers protocols for governing routing and transport, and for managing switches, components, and the network as a whole, along with higher-level application protocols.
- Offers thoughtful guidance on choosing between protocols, selecting features within a protocol, and other service- and performance-related decisions.
Readership
Networking professionals, i.e., applications programmers, hardware/software developers, systems testers, network managers and network operators
Details
- No. of pages:
- 840
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2004
- Published:
- 29th April 2004
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080518879
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781558609136
Reviews
"Not only is this book thorough in covering the networking technologies and the applications of today’s communications networks, it also guides you to comprehensive understanding of problems and solutions. This should be mandatory reading for every professional in our business." --Loa Andersson, TLA-group, IETF MPLS working group co-chair. "Before this book, one would need to search through dozens of resources to find such a complete picture of the common Internet protocols. I for one will be keeping a copy of this book on my desk, as well as making this text required reading in the networking courses I teach." --Thomas D. Nadeau, Technical Leader, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Adjunct Professor of Computer Science, University of Massachusetts
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Adrian Farrel Author
Adrian Farrel has nearly two decades of experience designing and developing portable communications software. As MPLS Architect and Development Manager at Data Connection Ltd., he led a team that produced a carrier-class MPLS implementation for customers in the router space. As Director of Protocol Development for Movaz Networks, Inc., he helped build a cutting-edge system that integrated many IP-based protocols to control and manage optical switches. Adrian is active within the IETF, where he is co-chair of the CCAMP working group responsible for GMPLS. He has co-authored and contributed to numerous Internet Drafts and RFCs on MPLS, GMPLS, and related technologies. He was a founding board member of the MPLS Forum, frequently speaks at conferences, and is the author of several white papers on GMPLS.
Affiliations and Expertise
Founder of Old Dog Consulting, North Wales, UK