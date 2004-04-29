The Internet and Its Protocols

Table of Contents

1 OVERVIEW OF ESSENTIALS 1.1 PHYSICAL CONNECTIVITY 1.2 PROTOCOLS AND ADDRESSING 1.3 THE OSI SEVEN LAYER MODEL 1.4 AN ARCHITECTURE FOR THE NETWORK 1.5 PACKAGING DATA 1.6 DATA LINK PROTOCOLS 1.7 THE PROTOCOLS AT A GLANCE 1.8 FURTHER READING 2 THE INTERNET PROTOCOL 2.1 CHOOSING TO USE IP 2.2 IPV4 2.3 IPV4 ADDRESSING 2.4 IP IN USE 2.5 IP OPTIONS AND ADVANCED FUNCTIONS 2.6 INTERNET CONTROL MESSAGE PROTOCOL (ICMP) 2.7 FURTHER READING 3 MULTICAST 3.1 CHOOSING UNICAST OR MULTICAST 3.2 MULTICAST ADDRESSING AND FORWARDING 3.3 INTERNET GROUP MANAGEMENT PROTOCOL (IGMP) 3.4FURTHER READING 4 IP VERSION SIX 4.1 IPV6 ADDRESSES 4.2 PACKET FORMATS 4.3 OPTIONS 4.4 CHOOSING BETWEEN IPV4 AND IPV6 4.5 FURTHER READING 5 ROUTING 5.1 ROUTING AND FORWARDING 5.2 DISTRIBUTING ROUTING INFORMATION 5.3 COMPUTING PATHS 5.4 ROUTING INFORMATION PROTOCOL (RIP) 5.5 OPEN SHORTEST PATH FIRST (OSPF) 5.6 IS-IS 5.7 CHOOSING BETWEEN IS-IS AND OSPF 5.8 BORDER GATEWAY PROTOCOL 4 (BGP-4) 5.9 MULTICAST ROUTING 5.10 OTHER ROUTING PROTOCOLS 5.11 FURTHER READING 6 IP SERVICE MANAGEMENT 6.1 CHOOSING HOW TO MANAGE SERVICES 6.2 DIFFERENTIATED SERVICES 6.3 INTEGRATED SERVICES 6.4 RESERVING RESOURCES USING RSVP 6.5 FURTHER READING 7 TRANSPORT OVER IP 7.1 WHAT IS A TRANSPORT PROTOCOL? 7.2 USER DATAGRAM PROTOCOL (UDP) 7.3 TRANSMISSION CONTROL PROTOCOL (TCP) 7.4 STREAM CONTROL TRANSMISSION PROTOCOL (SCTP) 7.5 THE REAL-TIME TRANSPORT PROTOCOL (RTP) 7.6 FURTHER READING 8 TRAFFIC ENGINEERING 8.1 WHAT IS IP TRAFFIC ENGINEERING? 8.2 EQUAL COST MULTIPATH 8.3 MODIFYING PATH COSTS 8.4 ROUTING IP FLOWS 8.5 SERVICE BASED ROUTING 8.6 CHOOSING OFFLINE OR DYNAMIC TRAFFIC ENGINEERING 8.7 DISCOVERING NETWORK UTILIZATION 8.8 ROUTING EXTENSIONS FOR TRAFFIC ENGINEERING 8.9 CHOOSING TO USE TRAFFIC ENGINEERING 8.10 FURTHER READING 9 MULTIPROTOCOL LABEL SWITCHING 9.1 LABEL SWITCHING 9.2 MPLS FUNDAMENTALS 9.3 SIGNALING PROTOCOLS 9.4 LABEL DISTRIBUTION PROTOCOL (LDP) 9.5 TRAFFIC ENGINEERING IN MPLS 9.6 CR-LDP 9.7 RSVP-TE 9.8 CHOOSING BETWEEN CR-LDP AND RSVP-TE 9.9 PRIORITIZING TRAFFIC IN MPLS 9.10 BGP-4 AND MPLS 9.11 FURTHER READING 10 GENERALIZED MPLS (GMPLS) 10.1 A HIERARCHY OF MEDIA 10.2 GENERIC SIGNALING EXTENSIONS FOR GMPLS 10.3 CHOOSING RSVP-TE OR CR-LDP IN GMPLS 10.4 GENERALIZED RSVP-TE 10.5 GENERALIZED CR-LDP 10.6 HIERARCHIES AND BUNDLES 10.7 OSPF AND IS-IS IN GMPLS 10.8 OPTICAL VPNS 10.9LINK MANAGEMENT PROTOCOL 10.10 FURTHER READING 11 SWITCHES AND COMPONENTS 11.1 GENERAL SWITCH MANAGEMENT PROTOCOL 11.2 SEPARATING IP CONTROL AND FORWARDING 11.3 LMP-WDM 11.4 FURTHER READING 12 APPLICATION PROTOCOLS 12.1 WHAT IS AN APPLICATION? 12.2 CHOOSING A TRANSPORT 12.3 DOMAIN NAME SYSTEM 12.4 TELNET 12.5 FILE TRANSFER PROTOCOL 12.6 HYPER-TEXT TRANSFER PROTOCOL 12.7 CHOOSING AN APPLICATION PROTOCOL 12.8 FURTHER READING 13 NETWORK MANAGEMENT 13.1 CHOOSING TO MANAGE YOUR NETWORK 13.2 CHOOSING A CONFIGURATION METHOD 13.3 THE MANAGEMENT INFORMATION BASE (MIB) 13.4 THE SIMPLE NETWORK MANAGEMENT PROTOCOL 13.5 EXTENSIBLE MARKUP LANGUAGE 13.6 COMMON OBJECT REQUEST BROKER ARCHITECTURE 13.7 CHOOSING A CONFIGURATION PROTOCOL 13.8 CHOOSING TO COLLECT STATISTICS 13.9 COMMON OPEN POLICY SERVICE PROTOCOL 13.10 FURTHER READING 14 CONCEPTS IN IP SECURITY 14.1 THE NEED FOR SECURITY 14.2 CHOOSING WHERE TO APPLY SECURITY 14.3 COMPONENTS OF SECURITY MODELS 14.5 TRANSPORT LAYER SECURITY 14.6 SECURING THE HYPERTEXT TRANSFER PROTOCOL 14.7 HASHING AND ENCRYPTION: ALGORITHMS AND KEYS 14.8 EXCHANGING KEYS 14.8.1 Internet Key Exchange 14.9 FURTHER READING 15 ADVANCED APPLICATIONS 15.1 IP ENCAPSULATION 15.2 VIRTUAL PRIVATE NETWORKS (VPN) 15.3 MOBILE IP 15.4 HEADER COMPRESSION 15.5 VOICE OVER IP 15.6 IP TELEPHONY 15.7 IP AND ATM 15.8 IP OVER DIAL-UP LINKS 15.9 FURTHER READING CONCLUDING REMARKS