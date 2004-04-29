The Internet and Its Protocols - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781558609136, 9780080518879

The Internet and Its Protocols

1st Edition

A Comparative Approach

Authors: Adrian Farrel
eBook ISBN: 9780080518879
Hardcover ISBN: 9781558609136
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 29th April 2004
Page Count: 840
Table of Contents

1 OVERVIEW OF ESSENTIALS 1.1 PHYSICAL CONNECTIVITY 1.2 PROTOCOLS AND ADDRESSING 1.3 THE OSI SEVEN LAYER MODEL 1.4 AN ARCHITECTURE FOR THE NETWORK 1.5 PACKAGING DATA 1.6 DATA LINK PROTOCOLS 1.7 THE PROTOCOLS AT A GLANCE 1.8 FURTHER READING 2 THE INTERNET PROTOCOL 2.1 CHOOSING TO USE IP 2.2 IPV4 2.3 IPV4 ADDRESSING 2.4 IP IN USE 2.5 IP OPTIONS AND ADVANCED FUNCTIONS 2.6 INTERNET CONTROL MESSAGE PROTOCOL (ICMP) 2.7 FURTHER READING 3 MULTICAST 3.1 CHOOSING UNICAST OR MULTICAST 3.2 MULTICAST ADDRESSING AND FORWARDING 3.3 INTERNET GROUP MANAGEMENT PROTOCOL (IGMP) 3.4FURTHER READING 4 IP VERSION SIX 4.1 IPV6 ADDRESSES 4.2 PACKET FORMATS 4.3 OPTIONS 4.4 CHOOSING BETWEEN IPV4 AND IPV6 4.5 FURTHER READING 5 ROUTING 5.1 ROUTING AND FORWARDING 5.2 DISTRIBUTING ROUTING INFORMATION 5.3 COMPUTING PATHS 5.4 ROUTING INFORMATION PROTOCOL (RIP) 5.5 OPEN SHORTEST PATH FIRST (OSPF) 5.6 IS-IS 5.7 CHOOSING BETWEEN IS-IS AND OSPF 5.8 BORDER GATEWAY PROTOCOL 4 (BGP-4) 5.9 MULTICAST ROUTING 5.10 OTHER ROUTING PROTOCOLS 5.11 FURTHER READING 6 IP SERVICE MANAGEMENT 6.1 CHOOSING HOW TO MANAGE SERVICES 6.2 DIFFERENTIATED SERVICES 6.3 INTEGRATED SERVICES 6.4 RESERVING RESOURCES USING RSVP 6.5 FURTHER READING 7 TRANSPORT OVER IP 7.1 WHAT IS A TRANSPORT PROTOCOL? 7.2 USER DATAGRAM PROTOCOL (UDP) 7.3 TRANSMISSION CONTROL PROTOCOL (TCP) 7.4 STREAM CONTROL TRANSMISSION PROTOCOL (SCTP) 7.5 THE REAL-TIME TRANSPORT PROTOCOL (RTP) 7.6 FURTHER READING 8 TRAFFIC ENGINEERING 8.1 WHAT IS IP TRAFFIC ENGINEERING? 8.2 EQUAL COST MULTIPATH 8.3 MODIFYING PATH COSTS 8.4 ROUTING IP FLOWS 8.5 SERVICE BASED ROUTING 8.6 CHOOSING OFFLINE OR DYNAMIC TRAFFIC ENGINEERING 8.7 DISCOVERING NETWORK UTILIZATION 8.8 ROUTING EXTENSIONS FOR TRAFFIC ENGINEERING 8.9 CHOOSING TO USE TRAFFIC ENGINEERING 8.10 FURTHER READING 9 MULTIPROTOCOL LABEL SWITCHING 9.1 LABEL SWITCHING 9.2 MPLS FUNDAMENTALS 9.3 SIGNALING PROTOCOLS 9.4 LABEL DISTRIBUTION PROTOCOL (LDP) 9.5 TRAFFIC ENGINEERING IN MPLS 9.6 CR-LDP 9.7 RSVP-TE 9.8 CHOOSING BETWEEN CR-LDP AND RSVP-TE 9.9 PRIORITIZING TRAFFIC IN MPLS 9.10 BGP-4 AND MPLS 9.11 FURTHER READING 10 GENERALIZED MPLS (GMPLS) 10.1 A HIERARCHY OF MEDIA 10.2 GENERIC SIGNALING EXTENSIONS FOR GMPLS 10.3 CHOOSING RSVP-TE OR CR-LDP IN GMPLS 10.4 GENERALIZED RSVP-TE 10.5 GENERALIZED CR-LDP 10.6 HIERARCHIES AND BUNDLES 10.7 OSPF AND IS-IS IN GMPLS 10.8 OPTICAL VPNS 10.9LINK MANAGEMENT PROTOCOL 10.10 FURTHER READING 11 SWITCHES AND COMPONENTS 11.1 GENERAL SWITCH MANAGEMENT PROTOCOL 11.2 SEPARATING IP CONTROL AND FORWARDING 11.3 LMP-WDM 11.4 FURTHER READING 12 APPLICATION PROTOCOLS 12.1 WHAT IS AN APPLICATION? 12.2 CHOOSING A TRANSPORT 12.3 DOMAIN NAME SYSTEM 12.4 TELNET 12.5 FILE TRANSFER PROTOCOL 12.6 HYPER-TEXT TRANSFER PROTOCOL 12.7 CHOOSING AN APPLICATION PROTOCOL 12.8 FURTHER READING 13 NETWORK MANAGEMENT 13.1 CHOOSING TO MANAGE YOUR NETWORK 13.2 CHOOSING A CONFIGURATION METHOD 13.3 THE MANAGEMENT INFORMATION BASE (MIB) 13.4 THE SIMPLE NETWORK MANAGEMENT PROTOCOL 13.5 EXTENSIBLE MARKUP LANGUAGE 13.6 COMMON OBJECT REQUEST BROKER ARCHITECTURE 13.7 CHOOSING A CONFIGURATION PROTOCOL 13.8 CHOOSING TO COLLECT STATISTICS 13.9 COMMON OPEN POLICY SERVICE PROTOCOL 13.10 FURTHER READING 14 CONCEPTS IN IP SECURITY 14.1 THE NEED FOR SECURITY 14.2 CHOOSING WHERE TO APPLY SECURITY 14.3 COMPONENTS OF SECURITY MODELS 14.5 TRANSPORT LAYER SECURITY 14.6 SECURING THE HYPERTEXT TRANSFER PROTOCOL 14.7 HASHING AND ENCRYPTION: ALGORITHMS AND KEYS 14.8 EXCHANGING KEYS 14.8.1 Internet Key Exchange 14.9 FURTHER READING 15 ADVANCED APPLICATIONS 15.1 IP ENCAPSULATION 15.2 VIRTUAL PRIVATE NETWORKS (VPN) 15.3 MOBILE IP 15.4 HEADER COMPRESSION 15.5 VOICE OVER IP 15.6 IP TELEPHONY 15.7 IP AND ATM 15.8 IP OVER DIAL-UP LINKS 15.9 FURTHER READING CONCLUDING REMARKS

Description

The view presented in The Internet and Its Protocols is at once broad and deep. It covers all the common protocols and how they combine to create the Internet in its totality. More importantly, it describes each one completely, examining the requirements it addresses and the exact means by which it does its job. These descriptions include message flows, full message formats, and message exchanges for normal and error operation. They are supported by numerous diagrams and tables.

This book's comparative approach gives you something more valuable: insight into the decisions you face as you build and maintain your network, network device, or network application. Author Adrian Farrel’s experience and advice will dramatically smooth your path as you work to offer improved performance and a wider range of services.

Key Features

  • Provides comprehensive, in-depth, and comparative coverage of the Internet Protocol (both IPv4 and IPv6) and its many related technologies.
  • Written for developers, operators, and managers, and designed to be used as both an overview and a reference.
  • Discusses major concepts in traffic engineering, providing detailed looks at MPLS and GMPLS and how they control both IP and non-IP traffic.
  • Covers protocols for governing routing and transport, and for managing switches, components, and the network as a whole, along with higher-level application protocols.
  • Offers thoughtful guidance on choosing between protocols, selecting features within a protocol, and other service- and performance-related decisions.

Readership

Networking professionals, i.e., applications programmers, hardware/software developers, systems testers, network managers and network operators

Reviews

"Not only is this book thorough in covering the networking technologies and the applications of today’s communications networks, it also guides you to comprehensive understanding of problems and solutions. This should be mandatory reading for every professional in our business." --Loa Andersson, TLA-group, IETF MPLS working group co-chair. "Before this book, one would need to search through dozens of resources to find such a complete picture of the common Internet protocols. I for one will be keeping a copy of this book on my desk, as well as making this text required reading in the networking courses I teach." --Thomas D. Nadeau, Technical Leader, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Adjunct Professor of Computer Science, University of Massachusetts

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Adrian Farrel Author

Adrian Farrel has nearly two decades of experience designing and developing portable communications software. As MPLS Architect and Development Manager at Data Connection Ltd., he led a team that produced a carrier-class MPLS implementation for customers in the router space. As Director of Protocol Development for Movaz Networks, Inc., he helped build a cutting-edge system that integrated many IP-based protocols to control and manage optical switches. Adrian is active within the IETF, where he is co-chair of the CCAMP working group responsible for GMPLS. He has co-authored and contributed to numerous Internet Drafts and RFCs on MPLS, GMPLS, and related technologies. He was a founding board member of the MPLS Forum, frequently speaks at conferences, and is the author of several white papers on GMPLS.

Affiliations and Expertise

Founder of Old Dog Consulting, North Wales, UK

