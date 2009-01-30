The Internet and Higher Education
1st Edition
Achieving Global Reach
Table of Contents
Key concepts of global online higher education; Global distance education issues; Technology and the internet; Designing global online programmes and courses; Global online teaching and learning; Quality assurance and institutional effectiveness; Summary and conclusion.
Description
The purpose of this book is to increase understanding of the major theories, issues, challenges, and solutions related to online distance education. It balances practical advice with a description of the theoretical and research-based underpinnings for the culturally-responsive strategies presented. An important integrating theme is the impact of globalization and internationalization on all aspects of distance education. Consequently, the book examines the implications of global reach and cross-border education and promotes the integration of global learning in academic programs.
Key Features
- Addresses the global reach of distance education and associated cultural, linguistic, and accreditation issues
- Describes the latest online learning technologies, e.g., blogs, wikis, podcasting, mobile learning, virtual worlds, etc.
- Addresses the culture of higher education and forces that are moving higher education in new directions, e.g., academic capitalism, consumerism, and competition among non-profit, for-profit, and corporate universities
Readership
Distance education administrators and faculty members at the university level, graduate students enrolled in higher education administration and teaching programs, and individuals enrolled in professional development courses in online course design and instruction
Details
- No. of pages:
- 266
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2009
- Published:
- 30th January 2009
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780631622
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843345244
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Alfred Rovai Author
Dr Alfred Rovai is Professor of Education at Regent University in Virginia Beach, Virginia, USA, where he teaches statistics, strategic planning, and program evaluation in an online doctoral program. He has authored more than 50 articles on distance education in peer-reviewed journals, and serves on several editorial boards. Additionally, he is lead editor of a 2007 book and lead author of a 2008 book on higher education.
Affiliations and Expertise
Regent University, USA