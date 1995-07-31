The International Wool Trade - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855731912, 9781845692865

The International Wool Trade

1st Edition

Authors: Julian Roche
eBook ISBN: 9781845692865
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855731912
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 31st July 1995
Page Count: 240
Description

This is a comprehensive guide the wool industry and the trading mechanisms involved in this vital business. The supply chain is examined, from sheep farming through to final garment manufacture and supply. The patterns of trade are explored, together with the various international arrangements that are associated that are associated with the wool trade. The book goes on to explain the theory and practice of trading in the futures markets and the associated regulation, and looks at the players, both wool companies and other institutions. The final chapter covers competitors to wool, such as man-made fibres and cotton, providing an analysis of current international trading patterns and looking to the future for this essential commodity.

Readership

All those involved in or new to the industry and the financial advisory, analytical, and investment community internationally

Table of Contents

The history of wool production; The production of wool; Wool consumption; World wool supply; Wool prices; The wool trade; The workings of the wool trade; The players in the international wool trade; The international woollen industry; The future of the international wool trade.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845692865
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855731912

About the Author

Julian Roche

