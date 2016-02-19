The International Cotton Trade - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855731042, 9781845692810

The International Cotton Trade

1st Edition

Authors: Julian Roche
eBook ISBN: 9781845692810
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855731042
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 30th April 1994
Page Count: 384
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
274.54
233.36
155.00
131.75
255.00
216.75
195.00
165.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
155.00
131.75
255.00
216.75
195.00
165.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book includes every aspect of the cotton trade, starting with the history and background, its growth and production patterns. It goes on to examine the international trade itself, the key players, recent trends, and a look at cotton prices, forecasting, and the factors that affect the cotton price. The author looks at end uses for cotton by analysing the garment industry as a whole and the competition for cotton. This is related to cotton consumption and the global economics of this commodity. The final chapter looks to the future and attempts to forecast trends for the industry over the coming years.

Readership

Producers, traders, brokers, institutional investors, and students

Table of Contents

History and background of cotton; The growing of cotton; The genetics of cotton; World cotton production; World cotton consumption.

Details

No. of pages:
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845692810
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855731042

About the Author

Julian Roche

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.