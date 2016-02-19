The International Cotton Trade
1st Edition
Description
This book includes every aspect of the cotton trade, starting with the history and background, its growth and production patterns. It goes on to examine the international trade itself, the key players, recent trends, and a look at cotton prices, forecasting, and the factors that affect the cotton price. The author looks at end uses for cotton by analysing the garment industry as a whole and the competition for cotton. This is related to cotton consumption and the global economics of this commodity. The final chapter looks to the future and attempts to forecast trends for the industry over the coming years.
Readership
Producers, traders, brokers, institutional investors, and students
Table of Contents
History and background of cotton; The growing of cotton; The genetics of cotton; World cotton production; World cotton consumption.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1994
- Published:
- 30th April 1994
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845692810
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855731042