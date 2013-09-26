The Intensive Care Unit Manual

Section I. Basic Pathophysiologic Principles and Their Application in the Intensive Care Unit

1. Approach to Acute Respiratory Failure

2. Approach to Mechanical Ventilation

3. Noninvasive Ventilation

4. Liberation and Weaning from Mechanical Ventilation and Extubation

5. Sedation and Analgesia during Mechanical Ventilation

6. Use of Neuromuscular Blocking Agents

7. Assessment and Monitoring of Hemodynamic Function

8. Cardiogenic Shock and Other Pump Failure States

9. Hemorrhagic Shock

10. Septic Shock

11. Vascular Access Issues and Procedures

Section II. Supportive Care for Intensive Care Unit Patients

12. Approach to Supportive Care and Noninvasive Bedside Monitoring

13. Management of the Critical Care Patient

14. Health Care- Associated Infections

15. Nutritional Therapy

16. Nutrition-Related Access Procedures

17. Pharmacokinetic Alterations in the Critically Ill

18. Rational Use of Antimicrobials

19. Rational Use of Blood Products

Section III. Specialized Care for Intensive Care Unit Patients

20. Renal Replacement Therapy

21. Rehabilitation Interventions and Recovery from Critical Illness

22. Swallowing and Communication Disorders

23. Care of the Patient Infected with Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection

24. Care of the Cancer Patient with Neutropenia or Thrombocytopenia

25. Care of the Challenge-to-Wean Patient

26. Care of the Patient with End-Stage Renal Disease

27. Care of the Patient with End-Stage Liver Disease

28. Care of the Maternal-Fetal Unit

29. Care of the Patient with Morbid Obesity

Section IV. Problems Arising in the Intensive Care Unit Setting: Evaluation and Management

30. Airways and Emergency Airway Management

31. Alcohol Withdrawal: Diagnosis and Management

32. Allergies to Antibiotics

33. Arrhythmias (Bradycardias)

34. Arrhythmias (Tachycardias)

35. Barotrauma and Chest Tubes

36. Change in Mental Status

37. Delirium in the Intensive Care Unit: Diagnosis and Treatment

38. Diarrhea Developing in the Intensive Care Unit Patient

39. Electrolyte Disorders

40. Ileus

41. Increased Intracranial Pressure

42. Pressure Ulcers: Prevention and Management

43. Skin Rashes

44. Sleep Disturbances in the Intensive Care Unit

45. Thrombocytopenia

46. Transfusion Reactions

47. Ventilator Alarm Situations

48. Weakness Developing in Intensive Care Unit Patient

Section V. Presenting Problems for Intensive Care Unit Admission

Cardiovascular

49. Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) and Therapeutic Hypothermia

50. Chest Pain and Myocardial Ischemia

51. Thoracic Aortic Aneurysms and Dissections

52. Acute Heart Failure Syndromes

53. Hypertensive Crisis and Management of Hypertension

54. Pericardial Tamponade

Environmental

55. Hypothermia and Hyperthermia

56. Smoke Inhalation and Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

57. Drug Overdoses and Toxic Ingestions

Gastrointestinal

58. Acute Pancreatitis

59. Acute Liver Failure

60. Lower Gastrointestinal Bleeding and Colitis

61. Upper Gastrointestinal Bleeding

Hematologic

62. Hemolytic Anemia

63. Idiopathic and Thrombotic Thrombocytopenias

Infections

64. Acute Central Nervous System Infections

65. Community-Acquired Pneumonia

66. Necrotizing Fasciitis and Related Soft Tissue Infections

Neurologic

67. Acute Neuromuscular Weakness

68. Brain Death and Management of Potential Organ Donors

69. Neurological Assessment and Prognosis after Cardiopulmonary Arrest

70. Status Epilepticus

71. Stroke

Obstetric

72. Obstetric and Postobstetric Complications

Respiratory

73. Acute Lung Injury and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

74. Alternate Modes of Ventilation for Acute Lung Injury

75. Acute Respiratory Failure Due to Asthma

76. Acute Respiratory Failure Due to Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

77. Deep Venous Thrombosis and Pulmonary Embolism

78. Diffuse Alveolar Hemorrhage

79. Massive Hemoptysis

80. Obesity Hypoventilation Syndrome and Other Sleep-Related Breathing Disorders

Renal/Metabolic/Endocrine

81. Acute Kidney Injury and Rhabdomyolysis

82. Diabetic Ketoacidosis, Hyperglycemic Hyperosmolar State, and Alcoholic Ketoacidosis

83. Metabolic Acidoses and Alkaloses

84. Disorders of Water Homeostasis: Hyponatremia and Hypernatremia

85. Thyroid and Adrenal Disorders in the Intensive Care Unit

Surgical-General

86. Perioperative Approach to the High-Risk Surgical Patient

87. Management of Postoperative and Other Acute Pain

Surgical-Specialized

88. Cardiac Surgery

89. Craniotomy

90. Major Abdominal Surgery: Postoperative Considerations

91. Major Tissue Flaps

92. Major Vascular Procedures

93. Perioperative Care of the Morbidly Obese Patient

94. Thoracic Surgical Patient

Trauma

95. Approach to the Trauma Patient

96. Critical Care for the Orthopedic Patient

97. Abdominal Trauma

98. Extremity and Major Vascular Trauma

99. Head Trauma

100. Thoracic Trauma

101. Spinal Injury

Section VI. Professionalism and Interpersonal and Communication Skills

102. Ethical Principles, Communication, and End-of-Life Care

103. Teamwork and Collaborative Practice in the Intensive Care Unit

104. Family-Centered Care and Communication with Families of Intensive Care Unit Patients

105. Providing Culturally Competent Care

106. Sleep Deprivation and Sleepiness in Medical Housestaff and Appropriate Countermeasures

Systems-Based Practice

107. Medical Errors and Patient Safety

108. Medical Malpractice, Risk Management, and Chart Documentation

109. Long-Term Acute Care in the Spectrum of Critical Care Medicine

110. Rapid Response Systems: Rapid Response Teams and Medical Emergency Teams

111. Telemedicine Applied to the Intensive Care Unit

112. Transporting the Intensive Care Unit Patient

Appendix

A. Oxygen-Hemoglobin Dissociation Curves

B. Tidal Volume Ratios (VD/VT)

C. Palliative Drug Therapy for Terminal Withdrawal of Mechanical Ventilation

D. Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) Algorithms

E. Tables of Height, Predicted Body Weight (PBW), and Tidal Volumes of 4-to-8 mL/kg PBW for Females and Males