The Inflammatory Process

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1 The Experimental Approach to Inflammation

I. Introduction

II. The Gross Pathology of Inflammation

III. The Light Microscope and the Study of Inflammation

IV. Bacteriology and Immunology

V. Phagocytosis

VI. Chemotaxis

VII. The Physiologic Approach to Problems of Inflammation

VIII. Chemical Mediators of Inflammation

IX. The Electron Microscope and Changes in Ultrastructure

X. Conclusion

References

Chapter 2 Some Ultrastructural and Biochemical Consequences of Cell Injury

I. Introduction

II. The Cytoplasm

III. The Nucleus

IV. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 3 The Ultrastructural Basis of Capillary Permeability

I. Introduction

II. Permeability of Capillaries

III. Capillary Structure

IV. Discussion of Various Mechanisms Proposed for the Control of Capillary Permeability

V. Summary and Conclusions

References

Chapter 4 Microvascular Aspects of Tissue Injury

I. General Aspects of Reaction

II. Specific Components

III. Summary Statement

References

Chapter 5 The Sticking and Emigration of White Blood Cells in Inflammation

I. Introduction

II. History of the Problem

III. Fate of Emigrated Cells in the Extravascular Tissues

IV. The Influence of pH on the Emigration of White Cells

V. Relationship Between White Cell Sticking and Vascular Permeability

VI. Chemotaxis

VII. Electrochemical Factors

VIII. Summary

References

Chapter 6 Neutrophil and Eosinophil Leucocytes

I. Introduction

II. Neutrophil Leucocytes

III. The Eosinophil Leucocyte

References

Chapter 7 The "Life History" and Functions of Lymphocytes

I. Introduction

II. General Description of Lymphocytes

III. Origins and Early Development of Lymphocytes

IV. "Life Span" and Turnover of Small Lymphocytes

V. Recirculation of Small Lymphocytes

VI. Alleged Transformations of Lymphocytes into Other Cell Types

VII. The Proposed Trephocytic Function of Lymphocytes

VIII. The Immunologic Activity of Lymphocytes

IX. Summary and Conclusions

References

Chapter 8 The Metabolism and Physiology of the Mononuclear Phagocytes

I. Introduction and Historical Development

II. Nomenclature

III. Morphology

IV. Distribution

V. Origin

VI. Development and Differentiation

VII. Biochemistry and Metabolism

VIII. The Inflammatory Response

IX. Functional Properties

X. Special Relationships to Bacteria and Viruses

References

Chapter 9 Structural and Biochemical Characteristics of Mast Cells

I. Introduction

II. Origin and Distribution of Mast Cells

III. Normal Tissue Mast Cells; Neoplastic Mast Cells

IV. Mast Cell Cytology

V. Biochemistry of the Mast Cells

VI. Functional View of the Tissue Mast Cell

VII. Mast Cells in Pathologic Disorders

VIII. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 10 Chemical Mediators. I

I. Introduction

II. Early Vascular Events in Inflammation

III. Endogenous Mediators of the Vascular Events

IV. Evidence for the Natural Role of Proteases, Polypeptides, and Amines in the Inflammatory Process

V. Investigations of Other Possible Mediators in Inflammation

VI. Conclusions

References

Chapter 11 Chemical Mediators. II

I. Histamine

II. 5-Hydroxytryptamine

III. Epinephrine and Norepinephrine

IV. Conclusions

References

Chapter 12 The Role of Lysosomes in Tissue Injury

I. The Lysosome Concept

II. Vitamin A and Lysosomes

III. Stabilization of Lysosomes by Cortisone

IV. Ultraviolet Light and Lysosomes

V. Lysosomes in Endotoxin Shock

VI. Streptolysins and Lysosomes

VII. Leucocyte Granules and Tissue Injury

VIII. Lysosomes and Tissue Necrosis

IX. Summary

References

Chapter 13 Hemostatic Mechanisms in Tissue Injury

I. Introduction

II. The Hemostatic Plug

III. Vascular and Tissue Factors in Hemostasis

IV. Hemostasis as a Whole

References

Chapter 14 Fever

I. Introduction

II. Historical

III. Experimental Models for Investigating the Pathogenesis of Fever

IV. Endogenous Pyrogens

V. Clinical

References

Chapter 15 Fibroplasia: A Sequel to Lymphocyte Exudation

I. Introduction: Development of Concepts Relating Fibroplasia to Leucocyte Exudation

II. Origin of the Blastema in Amphibian Regeneration

III. Studies of Lymphocyte Participation in Tissue Repair in Mammals

IV. Experiments with Labeled Cells

V. The "Transforming Principle" and Fibroplasia

VI. Synthesis of Collagen as a Functional Characteristic of Certain Connective Tissue Cells

VII. Conclusion

References

Chapter 16 Anti-Inflammatory Agents

I. Introduction

II. The Influence of Experimental Conditions Upon the Inflammatory Reaction

III. Anti-Inflammatory Agents

References

Chapter 17 Delayed Hypersensitivity

I. Introduction

II. Different Types of Delayed Hypersensitivity Reactions

III. Immunologic Specificity of Delayed Reactions

IV. Passive Transfer

V. Gross and Histologic Appearance

VI. Cellular Studies

VII. Desensitization

References

Chapter 18 Anaphylaxis: Systemic, Local Cutaneous and In Vitro

I. Introduction

II. Properties of the Pharmacologic Mediators

III. Systemic Anaphylaxis

IV. Local Cutaneous Anaphylaxis

V. In Vitro Anaphylaxis

VI. Concluding Comments

References

Chapter 19 The Arthus Reaction

I. Introduction

II. Production of the Arthus Reaction

III. Antibodies Inefficient in Provoking Arthus Reactions

IV. Mediators of the Arthus Reaction

V. Differentiation of the Arthus Vasculitis from Other Inflammatory Vascular Reactions

VI. Healing of the Reaction

References

Chapter 20 Experimental Serum Sickness

I. Introduction and Historical Background

II. Experimental Production of Lesions with Foreign Serum

III. Experimental Production of Lesions with Purified Heterologous Proteins

IV. Structural Aspects of the Lesions of Serum Sickness

V. Analysis of Immune Events in Course of Serum Sickness

VI. Tissue Damaging Properties of Soluble Antigen-Antibody Complexes

VII. Character and Distribution of Lesions Produced in Rabbits by Prolonged Repeated Injections

VIII. Factors Affecting the Localization of Circulating Antigen-Antibody Complexes

IX. Other Pathogenic Factors in Serum Sickness

References

Chapter 21 Inflammation in Homograft Rejection

I. Introduction

II. General Pattern of Inflammation in Homograft Rejection

III. Rejection Patterns in Different Tissues and Organs

IV. Discussion

References

Chapter 22 Autoimmune Diseases

I. Introduction

II. Testis

III. Lens

IV. Uvea

V. Nervous Tissue

VI. Thyroid

VII. Generalized Autoimmune Diseases

VIII. Discussion

IX. Perspectives

References

Chapter 23 The Cellular Basis of Antibody Formation

I. Introduction

II. The Histology of the Primary and Secondary Antibody Response

III. The Role of the Reticuloendothelial System in Antibody Formation

IV. Modification of the Antibody Response by Adjuvants

V. Plasma Cell

VI. Cellular Origin of Different Classes of Immunoglobulins

VII. Antibody Formation by Single Cells

VIII. Antibody Formation During Inflammation

IX. Agammaglobulinemia

X. Germ-Free Animals

XI. Summary

References

Chapter 24 The Local and Generalized Shwartzman Phenomena

I. Introduction

II. Local Shwartzman Phenomenon

III. Generalized Shwartzman Phenomenon

References

Chapter 25 The Role of Complement in Immune Phenomena

I. Introduction

II. The Complement System—General Considerations

III. Specific Immune Phenomena Involving Antibody and Complement

References

Contributors: Biographical Sketches

Author Index

Subject Index