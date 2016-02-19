The Inflammatory Process
1st Edition
The Inflammatory Process focuses on the approaches, methodologies, and technologies involved in the study of the inflammatory process, including capillary structure, tissue injury, and inflammatory response.
The selection first offers information on the experimental approach to inflammation, ultrastructural and biochemical consequences of cell injury, and ultrastructural basis of capillary permeability. Discussions focus on permeability of capillaries, cytoplasm, nucleus, gross pathology of inflammation, light microscope and the study of inflammation, and the physiologic approach to problems of inflammation. The text then elaborates on the microvascular aspects of tissue injury and the sticking and emigration of white blood cells in inflammation.
The book examines neutrophil and eosinophil leucocytes, "life history" and functions of lymphocytes, and metabolism and physiology of mononuclear phagocytes. Topics include inflammatory response, biochemistry and metabolism, special relationships to bacteria and viruses, and origins and early development of lymphocytes. The text also ponders on the role of lysosomes in tissue injury, hemostatic mechanisms in tissue injury, and anti-inflammatory agents.
The selection is a vital source of data for researchers interested in the inflammatory process.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1 The Experimental Approach to Inflammation
I. Introduction
II. The Gross Pathology of Inflammation
III. The Light Microscope and the Study of Inflammation
IV. Bacteriology and Immunology
V. Phagocytosis
VI. Chemotaxis
VII. The Physiologic Approach to Problems of Inflammation
VIII. Chemical Mediators of Inflammation
IX. The Electron Microscope and Changes in Ultrastructure
X. Conclusion
References
Chapter 2 Some Ultrastructural and Biochemical Consequences of Cell Injury
I. Introduction
II. The Cytoplasm
III. The Nucleus
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 3 The Ultrastructural Basis of Capillary Permeability
I. Introduction
II. Permeability of Capillaries
III. Capillary Structure
IV. Discussion of Various Mechanisms Proposed for the Control of Capillary Permeability
V. Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 4 Microvascular Aspects of Tissue Injury
I. General Aspects of Reaction
II. Specific Components
III. Summary Statement
References
Chapter 5 The Sticking and Emigration of White Blood Cells in Inflammation
I. Introduction
II. History of the Problem
III. Fate of Emigrated Cells in the Extravascular Tissues
IV. The Influence of pH on the Emigration of White Cells
V. Relationship Between White Cell Sticking and Vascular Permeability
VI. Chemotaxis
VII. Electrochemical Factors
VIII. Summary
References
Chapter 6 Neutrophil and Eosinophil Leucocytes
I. Introduction
II. Neutrophil Leucocytes
III. The Eosinophil Leucocyte
References
Chapter 7 The "Life History" and Functions of Lymphocytes
I. Introduction
II. General Description of Lymphocytes
III. Origins and Early Development of Lymphocytes
IV. "Life Span" and Turnover of Small Lymphocytes
V. Recirculation of Small Lymphocytes
VI. Alleged Transformations of Lymphocytes into Other Cell Types
VII. The Proposed Trephocytic Function of Lymphocytes
VIII. The Immunologic Activity of Lymphocytes
IX. Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 8 The Metabolism and Physiology of the Mononuclear Phagocytes
I. Introduction and Historical Development
II. Nomenclature
III. Morphology
IV. Distribution
V. Origin
VI. Development and Differentiation
VII. Biochemistry and Metabolism
VIII. The Inflammatory Response
IX. Functional Properties
X. Special Relationships to Bacteria and Viruses
References
Chapter 9 Structural and Biochemical Characteristics of Mast Cells
I. Introduction
II. Origin and Distribution of Mast Cells
III. Normal Tissue Mast Cells; Neoplastic Mast Cells
IV. Mast Cell Cytology
V. Biochemistry of the Mast Cells
VI. Functional View of the Tissue Mast Cell
VII. Mast Cells in Pathologic Disorders
VIII. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 10 Chemical Mediators. I
I. Introduction
II. Early Vascular Events in Inflammation
III. Endogenous Mediators of the Vascular Events
IV. Evidence for the Natural Role of Proteases, Polypeptides, and Amines in the Inflammatory Process
V. Investigations of Other Possible Mediators in Inflammation
VI. Conclusions
References
Chapter 11 Chemical Mediators. II
I. Histamine
II. 5-Hydroxytryptamine
III. Epinephrine and Norepinephrine
IV. Conclusions
References
Chapter 12 The Role of Lysosomes in Tissue Injury
I. The Lysosome Concept
II. Vitamin A and Lysosomes
III. Stabilization of Lysosomes by Cortisone
IV. Ultraviolet Light and Lysosomes
V. Lysosomes in Endotoxin Shock
VI. Streptolysins and Lysosomes
VII. Leucocyte Granules and Tissue Injury
VIII. Lysosomes and Tissue Necrosis
IX. Summary
References
Chapter 13 Hemostatic Mechanisms in Tissue Injury
I. Introduction
II. The Hemostatic Plug
III. Vascular and Tissue Factors in Hemostasis
IV. Hemostasis as a Whole
References
Chapter 14 Fever
I. Introduction
II. Historical
III. Experimental Models for Investigating the Pathogenesis of Fever
IV. Endogenous Pyrogens
V. Clinical
References
Chapter 15 Fibroplasia: A Sequel to Lymphocyte Exudation
I. Introduction: Development of Concepts Relating Fibroplasia to Leucocyte Exudation
II. Origin of the Blastema in Amphibian Regeneration
III. Studies of Lymphocyte Participation in Tissue Repair in Mammals
IV. Experiments with Labeled Cells
V. The "Transforming Principle" and Fibroplasia
VI. Synthesis of Collagen as a Functional Characteristic of Certain Connective Tissue Cells
VII. Conclusion
References
Chapter 16 Anti-Inflammatory Agents
I. Introduction
II. The Influence of Experimental Conditions Upon the Inflammatory Reaction
III. Anti-Inflammatory Agents
References
Chapter 17 Delayed Hypersensitivity
I. Introduction
II. Different Types of Delayed Hypersensitivity Reactions
III. Immunologic Specificity of Delayed Reactions
IV. Passive Transfer
V. Gross and Histologic Appearance
VI. Cellular Studies
VII. Desensitization
References
Chapter 18 Anaphylaxis: Systemic, Local Cutaneous and In Vitro
I. Introduction
II. Properties of the Pharmacologic Mediators
III. Systemic Anaphylaxis
IV. Local Cutaneous Anaphylaxis
V. In Vitro Anaphylaxis
VI. Concluding Comments
References
Chapter 19 The Arthus Reaction
I. Introduction
II. Production of the Arthus Reaction
III. Antibodies Inefficient in Provoking Arthus Reactions
IV. Mediators of the Arthus Reaction
V. Differentiation of the Arthus Vasculitis from Other Inflammatory Vascular Reactions
VI. Healing of the Reaction
References
Chapter 20 Experimental Serum Sickness
I. Introduction and Historical Background
II. Experimental Production of Lesions with Foreign Serum
III. Experimental Production of Lesions with Purified Heterologous Proteins
IV. Structural Aspects of the Lesions of Serum Sickness
V. Analysis of Immune Events in Course of Serum Sickness
VI. Tissue Damaging Properties of Soluble Antigen-Antibody Complexes
VII. Character and Distribution of Lesions Produced in Rabbits by Prolonged Repeated Injections
VIII. Factors Affecting the Localization of Circulating Antigen-Antibody Complexes
IX. Other Pathogenic Factors in Serum Sickness
References
Chapter 21 Inflammation in Homograft Rejection
I. Introduction
II. General Pattern of Inflammation in Homograft Rejection
III. Rejection Patterns in Different Tissues and Organs
IV. Discussion
References
Chapter 22 Autoimmune Diseases
I. Introduction
II. Testis
III. Lens
IV. Uvea
V. Nervous Tissue
VI. Thyroid
VII. Generalized Autoimmune Diseases
VIII. Discussion
IX. Perspectives
References
Chapter 23 The Cellular Basis of Antibody Formation
I. Introduction
II. The Histology of the Primary and Secondary Antibody Response
III. The Role of the Reticuloendothelial System in Antibody Formation
IV. Modification of the Antibody Response by Adjuvants
V. Plasma Cell
VI. Cellular Origin of Different Classes of Immunoglobulins
VII. Antibody Formation by Single Cells
VIII. Antibody Formation During Inflammation
IX. Agammaglobulinemia
X. Germ-Free Animals
XI. Summary
References
Chapter 24 The Local and Generalized Shwartzman Phenomena
I. Introduction
II. Local Shwartzman Phenomenon
III. Generalized Shwartzman Phenomenon
References
Chapter 25 The Role of Complement in Immune Phenomena
I. Introduction
II. The Complement System—General Considerations
III. Specific Immune Phenomena Involving Antibody and Complement
References
Contributors: Biographical Sketches
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 948
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483261706