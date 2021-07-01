COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
The Inductive Brain in Development and Evolution - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323851541

The Inductive Brain in Development and Evolution

1st Edition

Author: Nelson Cabej
Paperback ISBN: 9780323851541
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st July 2021
Page Count: 266
Description

The Inductive Brain in Development and Evolution provides readers with a substantial biological education on animal nervous systems and their role in the development, adaptation, homeostasis and evolution of species. The book delving into the embryonic development of the brain and then discusses epigenetic information and neural activity post-birth. It then analyzes the inductive brain's neural and brain control of such factors like myogenesis, bone development, sensory organs, metamorphosis in vertebrates and invertebrates, and wing development in insects. The book closes with an examination of phenotypic evolution in neural control, mechanisms, and drivers of animal brains.

Key Features

  • Presents the first book devoted to the inductive role of the brain in development, adaptation and evolution processes in animals
  • Examines the central nervous system (CNS) from embryonic to adult life stages
  • Provides detailed evidence to investigate the role of the CNS in molding animal morphology and life histories

Readership

Evolutionary biologists, specifically those researching development, adaptation, and evolution of animals

Table of Contents

1. Pre-neural stage of development
2. Development of the central nervous system
3. The inductive brain in animal development
4. Role of the nervous system in environment adaptation
5. Brain involvement in phenotypic evolution

Details

No. of pages:
266
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st July 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780323851541

About the Author

Nelson Cabej

Dr. Nelson R. Cabej is the author of Epigenetic Principles Of Evolution (Elsevier, 2011) and Building The Most Complex Structure On Earth (Elsevier, 2013), in which he examines the role of epigenetic mechanisms in organismal evolution. He has published more than 40 scientific articles and 10 books in English and his native language of Albanian on evolutionary biology, epigenetics, and developmental biology. Dr. Cabej earned his Ph.D. in biology at the University of Tirana, Albania, and presently serves as Researcher in the Department of Biology at the university. He has previously taught biology at William Paterson College, Wayne, N.J, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biology, University of Tirana, Tirana, Albania

Ratings and Reviews

