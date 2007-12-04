The Indian Ocean Nodule Field, Volume 10
1st Edition
Geology and Resource Potential
Table of Contents
1. The Indian Ocean Nodule Field 1.1. Physiography Geology 1.2. Physics, Chemistry: Biology 1.3. Evolution of the IONF
2. Tectonics and Geomorphology 2.1. Ridge Normal Lineaments 2.2 Ridge Parallel Lineation: Anomalies 2.3. Seamounts
3. Volcanics 3.1. Major Volcanics 3.2. Minor Volcanics 3.3. Tectonics; Volcanics: The IONF Scenario
4. Sediment. 4.1. Distribution: Source 4.2. Sedimentary Processes
5. Ferromanganese Deposits 5.1. Nodule Characteristics 5.2. The Influencing Factors 5.3. Dynamics of Nodule Formation 5.4. Ferromanganese Crust 5.5. The World Ocean Scenario
6. Resource Management 6.1. Resource Identification 6.2. Mining Technology 6.3. Environmental Impact Assessment 6.4. Metal Extraction: Processing 6.5. The Legal Aspects 6.6. Global Perspectives
Description
The book includes a synthesis of research findings on the structure and evolution of the Central Indian Ocean Basin and its ferromanganese deposits, in particular, on the exploration campaign since 1980s. A comprehensive mixture of recent studies along with classical theories starting from the 1960s is the hallmark of the book. Recent concepts and hypotheses, and also critical appreciation of the state-of-the-art knowledge on nodule formation and resource management are incorporated.
After limiting the geographical extension of the nodule field and describing its physiographic, geological, biological, physical and chemical characteristics in chapter 1, the various structural, tectonic and volcanic elements are described in chapters 2 and 3. The bottom sediment characteristics that floor the nodules and crusts are dealt with in chapter 4. The nodules and crusts are described in detail in chapter 5, and their process of formation in the light of variable source material, local and regional tectonic activities, and midplate secondary volcanisms are discussed. The mining, environment, metallurgy, legal and economic aspects of the nodule resources are discussed in chapter 6. This title fulfils the growing need to bring voluminous, but scattered information in the form of a book for easy dissemination to students and researchers.
Key Features
- First dedicated book on the Indian Ocean manganese nodule resources
- Comprehensively discusses the dynamics of nodule formation in the Indian Ocean Nodule Field (IONF)
- Independently assesses the influence of tectonics and volcanism on the manganese nodule resource potential in local and regional scales
Readership
Libraries of all universities, research institutions, government and private organisations having interest in marine mineral resources and management.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 306
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2008
- Published:
- 4th December 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080557038
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444529596
About the Authors
Ranadhir Mukhopadhyay Author
Ph.D. Marine Geology- Manganese Nodules (Calcutta University), 1988 M.Sc. Geology (Calcutta University), 1979 B.Sc. Geology (Honours), (Burdwan University), 1977, Ranadhir Mukhopadhyay specializes in marine minerals exploration; geodynamics of continental margin, and coastal ecosystem management. In addition to writing the first edition of The Indian Ocean Nodule Field, he has written a book on the mineral wealth of the ocean, has edited another book, and has published more than three dozen research papers in top-ranking journals. Former Director of Mauritius Oceanography Institute, Dr. Mukhopadhyay is also credited with the formation of InRidge- India’s mid ocean ridge research initiative. He is a specialist in the field of formation and growth of manganese nodules, and contributed considerably in post-Cretaceous continental margin research
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Scientists, CSIR, National Institute of Oceanography, Goa, India
A.K. Ghosh Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Calcutta, Kolkata, India
S.D. Iyer Author
Affiliations and Expertise
National Institute of Oceanography, Goa, India