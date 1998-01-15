The Independent Midwife - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781898507598

The Independent Midwife

1st Edition

Authors: Lesley Hobbs
Paperback ISBN: 9781898507598
Imprint: Books for Midwives
Published Date: 15th January 1998
Page Count: 113
Description

The Independent Midwife offers practical advice for those wishing to set up an independent practice or partnership. Originally published in 1993, the book has proved to be an invaluable source of advice and information for any midwife interested in continuity of care and in autonomous practice. The new edition includes a brand new chapter on the subject of insurance, which has altered dramatically since the first book was produced.

Table of Contents

Setting the scene; Legal issues; Professional issues; Money matters; Marketing yourself; Supervision; Matters of Practice; Smoothing the way; Expanding the Practice; Appendices; Index.

Details

No. of pages:
113
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Books for Midwives 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Books for Midwives
Paperback ISBN:
9781898507598

About the Author

Lesley Hobbs

During her midwifery career, Lesley has been both an independent and an NHS midwife. She has been secretary of the Independent Midwives Association and founder of the Wessex Maternity Centre and now works as co-ordinator of a midwife-led unit, one of the first to offer a full caseloading and community service to a population of around 600 women a year.

