The Importance of laboratory animal genetics Health, and the Environment in Biomedical Research
1st Edition
The Importance of Laboratory Animal Genetics, Health, and the Environment in Biomedical Research documents the proceedings of the Fifth Charles River International Symposium on Laboratory Animals, in Heidelberg, Federal Republic of Germany, March 14-16, 1983. These papers examine how the health and genetic monitoring of laboratory animals, coupled with environmental influences, affect the investigations of oncologists, toxicologists, or pharmacologists.
The book is organized into four parts. Part I focuses on the health monitoring of laboratory animals for biomedical research. It includes studies on the effects of health and health monitoring in toxicology studies, oncology studies, and pharmacologic studies. Part II deals with the genetic monitoring of laboratory animals. It examines the causes of genetic alternation in laboratory animals and ways to prevent them. Part III considers the environmental monitoring that is necessary for research on laboratory animals. Part IV on new research frontiers includes studies on the production of monoclonal antibodies for the experimental and therapeutic modulation of laboratory animals, and the quality control aspects of animal experimentation.
Part I Health Monitoring: Interpretation and Importance to Biomedical Research
Overview of the State of the Art in Health Monitoring
The Effects of Health and Health Monitoring on Toxicology Studies
The Effects of Health and Health Monitoring on Oncology Studies
The Effects of Health and Health Monitoring on Pharmacologic Studies
Part II Genetic Monitoring: Interpretation and Importance to Biomedical Research
Overview of the State of the Art in Genetic Monitoring
Malformations of Genetic Origin in Teratology Studies: Cases of Cleft Palate in Rabbits
The Impact of Genetics and Genetic Monitoring on Oncological Studies—Some Aspects of Leukemogenesis in the AKR Strain
Impact of Genetics and Genetic Monitoring on Pharmacology Studies
Part III Environmental Monitoring: Interpretation and Importance to Biomedical Research
Overview of the State of the Art in Environmental Monitoring
The Effects of Environment and Environmental Monitoring on Toxicology Studies
The Effects of Environment and Environmental Monitoring on Oncology Studies
The Effects of Environment and Environmental Monitoring on Pharmacology Studies
Part IV New Research Frontiers: Importance of the Laboratory Animal
Monoclonal Antibodies—Importance of the Laboratory Animal
The Importance of Laboratory Animal Genetics, Health, and Environment—The Laboratory Animal Specialist's Viewpoint
Quality Animals for Biomedical Research: Lessons from the Past, Opportunities for the Future
MHC, Mice, Men, and Businessmen
Index
