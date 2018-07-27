The Immune System and Mental Health - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128113516, 9780128113523

The Immune System and Mental Health

1st Edition

Authors: Hymie Anisman Shawn Hayley Alexander Kusnecov
eBook ISBN: 9780128113523
Paperback ISBN: 9780128113516
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th July 2018
Page Count: 700
Description

The Immune System and Mental Health fully investigates how immune-related cellular, molecular and anatomical changes impact mental functioning. The book combines human and animal studies to reveal immunological changes related to mental-health problems. In addition, users will find comprehensive information on new research related to the microbial composition of the gut, aka, the microbiome, and how it influences brain function and mental health. Common comorbidities with mental illness and their inherent immunological or inflammatory components are also covered. Written by leaders in the field, the book synthesizes basic and clinical research to provide a thorough understanding on the role of immunity in neuropsychiatry.

Sociology, psychology, psychiatry, neuroscience and genetics have provided considerable explanations and solutions to some of the most intractable mental-health problems. But researchers are increasingly relying on investigations of the immune system to identify factors that can undermine and impair mental health. This book covers devastating mental-health conditions, such as depression, anxiety, schizophrenia, and autism-like spectrum disorders. In addition, degenerative disorders of the brain, such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s-like dementia are explored.

Key Features

  • Considers both basic human and animal studies that address immunological changes relating to mental health problems across the lifespan
  • Incorporates techniques, concepts and ideas from a variety of social, behavioral and life sciences
  • Explores the relatively new area of the microbiome and how the microbial composition of the gut influences brain function and mental health

Readership

Advanced students and researchers in neuroscience, neuroimmunology, neuropsychiatry, neuropsychology, the behavioral and social sciences, and immunology

Table of Contents

1. Multiple Pathways Linked to Mental Health and Illness
2. The Immune System: An Overview
3. Bacteria, Viruses, and the Microbiome
4. Life-Style Factors Affecting Biological Processes and Health
5. Stressor Processes and Effects on Neurobiological Functioning
6. Stress and Immunity
7. Prenatal and Early Postnatal Influences on Health
8. Depressive Disorders
9. Anxiety Disorders
10. Posttraumatic Stress Disorder
11. Pain Processes
12. Autism
13. Schizophrenia
14. Inflammatory Roads to Parkinson’s Disease
15. A Neuroinflammatory View of Alzheimer’s Disease
16. Comorbidities in Relation to Inflammatory processes

Details

No. of pages:
700
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128113523
Paperback ISBN:
9780128113516

About the Author

Hymie Anisman

Hymie Anisman is a Professor in the Department of Neuroscience at Carleton University, Ottawa, and also holds an adjunct appointment with the Institute of Mental Health Research (Royal Ottawa Hospital). Professor Anisman has been a Senior Ontario Mental Health Research Fellow, is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada, and has held a Canada Research Chair in Neuroscience since 2001. The principal theme of his research is the influence of stressors on neurochemical, neuroendocrine, and immune systems, and how these stressors influence psychological and physical (immune-related and neurodegenerative) disorders. His work has spanned studies using animal models to assess stress-related pathology as well as studies in humans to assess stress, coping, and appraisal processes. In addition to sitting on the editorial boards of several journals and on numerous grant panels, Professor Anisman has published more than 350 peer-reviewed journal papers, 40 book chapters, and several review papers within neuroscience and psychology journals; he has also published two authored textbooks, two edited books, and one trade book.

Affiliations and Expertise

Canada Research Chair in Behavioral Neuroscience, Department of Neuroscience, Carleton University, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

Shawn Hayley

My research is focused upon how interactions between the brain and immune system may influence the development of psychiatric and neurological conditions. In particular, how stressors impact upon neuro-immune communication to promote emotional and behavioural disturbances. Current projects are also exploring how environmental factors and immune insults may cause brain inflammation that contributes to neurodegeneration.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Neuroscience, Carleton University, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

Alexander Kusnecov

Alexander Kusnecov is a Professor of Psychology at Rutgers University. His research has consistently been funded by the National Institute of Mental Health and the National Institute for Drug Abuse, and has included research into the behavioral conditioning of the immune system, the effects of stress on immune function, and, at present, the effects of T-cell activation on central nervous system functions and behavior, as well as the effects of maternal immune activation with staphylococcal enterotoxins on neurobehavioral development in offspring. He has published more than 70 peer-reviewed articles in high profile journals such as Brain, Behavior and Immunity; Neuropsychopharmacology; Nature Medicine; Nature Neuroscience; and Journal of Neuroscience, and he coedited The Wiley-Blackwell Handbook of Psychoneuroimmunology (2013) with Hymie Anisman.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Vice Chair for Undergraduate Studies, Program for Behavioral and Systems Neuroscience, Department of Psychology, Rutgers University, Piscataway, New Jersey, USA

