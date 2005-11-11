The Immune Response
1st Edition
Basic and Clinical Principles
Description
The Immune Response is a unique reference work covering the basic and clinical principles of immunology in a modern and comprehensive fashion. Written in an engaging conversational style, the book conveys the broad scope and fascinating appeal of immunology. The book is beautifully illustrated with superb figures as well as many full color plates. This extraordinary work will be an invaluable resource for lecturers and graduate students in immunology, as well as a vital reference for research scientists and clinicians studying related areas in the life and medical sciences.
Key Features
- Current and thorough 30 chapter reference reviewed by luminaries in the field
- Unique ‘single voice' ensures consistency of definitions and concepts
- Comprehensive and elegant illustrations bring key concepts to life
- Provides historical context to allow fuller understanding of key issues
- Introductory chapters 1-4 serve as an ‘Immunology Primer' before topics are discussed in more detail
Readership
Intended as a reference for senior undergraduate and early graduate students with basic or clinical goals in immunology; teachers and lecturers in immunology; postdoc and research level scientists in immunology and other Life Science areas looking for a refresher/ reference
Table of Contents
BASIC IMMUNOLOGY Perspective on Immunity Introduction to the Immune Response Cells and Tissues of the Immune Response Innate Immunity B Cell Receptor Structure and Effector Function Antigen-Antibody Interaction Exploiting Antigen-Antibody Interaction The Immunoglobulin Genes The Humoral Response: B Cell Development and Activation The Major Histocompatibility Complex Antigen Processing and Presentation T Cell Receptor: Structure of its Proteins and Genes T Cell Development T Cell Activation T cell differentiation and effector function Immune Tolerance in the Periphery Cytokines and their Receptors Bridging Innate and Specific Immunity: NK, gd T and NKT cells Complement Mucosal and Cutaneous Immunity Comparative Immunology
CLINICAL IMMUNOLOGY Immunity to Pathogens Vaccines and Clinical Immunization Primary Immunodeficiencies HIV and Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome Tumor Immunology Transplantation Allergy and Hypersensitivity Autoimmune Disease Glossary Appendices Index Abbreviations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1216
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 11th November 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120884513
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080534480
About the Author
Tak Mak
Tak W. Mak is the Director of the Campbell Family Institute for Breast Cancer Research in the Princess Margaret Hospital, Toronto, Canada, and a University Professor in the Departments of Medical Biophysics and Immunology, University of Toronto. He was trained at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, the University of Alberta, and the Ontario Cancer Institute. He gained worldwide prominence in 1984 as the leader of the team that first cloned the genes of the human T cell antigen receptor. His group went on to create a series of genetically altered mice that have proved critical to understanding intracellular programs governing the development and function of the immune system, and to dissecting signal transduction cascades in various cell survival and apoptotic pathways. His current research remains centered on mechanisms of immune recognition/regulation, malignant cell survival/death, inflammation in autoimmunity and cancer, and metabolic adaptation in tumor cells. Dr. Mak has published over 700 papers and holds many patents. He has been granted honorary doctoral degrees from universities in North America and Europe, is an Officer of the Orders of Canada and Ontario, and has been elected a Foreign Associate of the National Academy of Sciences (U.S.), a Fellow of the Royal Society of London (U.K.), and a Fellow of the AACR Academy. Dr. Mak has won international recognition as the recipient of the Emil von Behring Prize, the King Faisal International Prize for Medicine, the Gairdner Foundation International Award, the Sloan Prize of the General Motors Cancer Foundation, the Novartis Prize in Immunology, the Robert Noble Prize, the Killam Prize, the Stacie Prize, the McLaughlin Medal, and the Paul Ehrlich and Ludwig Darmstaedter Prize.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Campbell Family Institute for Breast Cancer Research, Ontario, Canada
Mary Saunders
Mary E. Saunders holds the position of Scientific Editor for the Campbell Family Institute for Breast Cancer Research, Toronto, Canada. She completed her B.Sc. degree in Genetics at the University of Guelph, Ontario, and received her Ph.D. in Medical Biophysics at the University of Toronto. Dr. Saunders works with Dr. Mak and members of his laboratory on the writing and editing of scientific papers for peer-reviewed journals as well as on various grant applications and book projects. She takes pride and pleasure in producing concise, clear, highly readable text and making complex scientific processes readily understandable.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Campbell Family Institute for Breast Cancer Research, Ontario, Canada
Reviews
""...it comes as a gratifying surprise to find that just two people have been able to compile a comprehensive treatise, The Immune Response, on the topic...sets a high standard of excellence in the immunologic literature.""
- Robert S. Schwartz, M.D. for THE NEW ENGLAND JOURNAL OF MEDICINE
""This is a valuable book for any veteran immunologist or student of immunology, with its ability to make difficult concepts easy to understand through clear explanations and illustrations its major attraction.""
- Sam Mehr, MBBS, BMedSci, The Children's Hospital at Westmead for Doody's: 3 Star Review
""A major strength of this text is that two authors wrote it with the assistance of two contributors, so that the information is integrated across the chapters and the style is consistent throughout rather than each chapter being written by a different author or set of authors with the editors then trying to integrate the information afterward. ...an excellent new textbook that combines excellent chapters on basic immunology with very good introductory chapters on clinical disorders related to immunology. This book will be particularly useful to serious students entering the field or to those in the field who want a well-written update across the breadth of immunology""
- Andrew Saxon for CLINICAL IMMUNOLOGY (Jan 2006)
""...transitions smoothly from chapter to chapter, without the jarring inconsistency of writing styles that sometimes plagues multiauthor texts. The original two-color illustrations, fullcolor plates, and ample sidebars and summary boxes make for a pleasing, learner-centered book. The Immune Response is a well-written, well-organized, learner-centered text that is suitable for undergraduates, medical and graduate students, and more advanced learners of immunology.""
- James T. Li for JAMA (March 2006)
""...very erudite and quite complete and accurate in its coverage...""
-Peter Ward, University of Michigan Health Systems, Department of Pathology, USA (2004)
""...very timely, reads very well, and should be of great interest to those wanting to get a start in understanding Immunology...""
- Juan-Carlos Zuniga-Pflucker, Sunnybrook women's College Heath Sciences Centre, USA (2004)
""The illustrations are terrific...One of the things I especially like is the use of the ""Introducing..."" and ""More about..."" sections. These give students a taste of what is to come without overwhelming them with details.""
- Douglas Green, La Jolla Institute of Allergy and Immunology, USA (2004)
""...straight forward style...crystal clear definitions of complex immunological concepts...Uncomplicated style effortless for the reader to move from one section to the next, comfortable, unforced learning experience...""
-Gillian Wu, Faculty of Pure and Applied Science, York University, Canada
""A very readable and enjoyable text.... Historical background is a nice idea that is essentially overlooked in many competing texts.....contemporary and would be easy to recommend...""
-Richard M. Locksley, Department of Medicine, University of California in San Francisco, HHMI, San Francisco, CA, USA
""I particularly like the clear and conversational style of the prose...chapters are a delight to read...I {also} like the format of presentation with boxes for the specialists and plenty of illustration... This will be an important contribution to the field of Immunology.""
-Noel R. Rose, Director, Center for Autoimmune Disease Research, the Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD, USA
""This book is an important contribution, providing the reader with a clear, complete, and concise overview of the immune system in both health and disease...This is a valuable book for any veteran immunologies or student of immunology, with its ability to make difficult concepts easy to understand through clear explanations and illustrations its major attraction.""
-Sam Mehr, MBBS, BMedSci (The Children's Hospital at Westmead)