In 1994, W. Richard Stevens and Addison-Wesley published a networking classic: TCP/IP Illustrated. The model for that book was a brilliant, unfettered approach to networking concepts that has proven itself over time to be popular with readers of beginning to intermediate networking knowledge. The Illustrated Network takes this time-honored approach and modernizes it by creating not only a much larger and more complicated network, but also by incorporating all the networking advancements that have taken place since the mid-1990s, which are many.
This book takes the popular Stevens approach and modernizes it, employing 2008 equipment, operating systems, and router vendors. It presents an ?illustrated? explanation of how TCP/IP works with consistent examples from a real, working network configuration that includes servers, routers, and workstations. Diagnostic traces allow the reader to follow the discussion with unprecedented clarity and precision. True to the title of the book, there are 330+ diagrams and screen shots, as well as topology diagrams and a unique repeating chapter opening diagram. Illustrations are also used as end-of-chapter questions. A complete and modern network was assembled to write this book, with all the material coming from real objects connected and running on the network, not assumptions. Presents a real world networking scenario the way the reader sees them in a device-agnostic world. Doesn't preach one platform or the other.
Here are ten key differences between the two:
Stevens Goralski's
Older operating systems (AIX,svr4,etc.) Newer OSs (XP, Linux, FreeBSD, etc.) Two routers (Cisco, Telebit (obsolete)) Two routers (M-series, J-series) Slow Ethernet and SLIP link Fast Ethernet, Gigabit Ethernet, and SONET/SDH links (modern) Tcpdump for traces Newer, better utility to capture traces (Ethereal, now has a new name!) No IPSec IPSec No multicast Multicast No router security discussed Firewall routers detailed No Web Full Web browser HTML consideration No IPv6 IPv6 overview Few configuration details More configuration details (ie, SSH, SSL, MPLS, ATM/FR consideration, wireless LANS, OSPF and BGP routing protocols
Adopts the popular Stevens approach and modernizes it, giving the reader insights into the most up-to-date network equipment, operating systems, and router vendors.
Presents an illustrated explanation of how TCP/IP works with consistent examples from a real, working network configuration that includes servers, routers, and workstations, allowing the reader to follow the discussion with unprecedented clarity and precision.
True to the title, there are 330 diagrams, screen shots, topology diagrams, and a unique repeating chapter opening diagram to reinforce concepts
A complete and modern network was assembled to write this book, with all the material coming from real objects connected and running on the network, bringing the real world, not theory, into sharp focus.
Readership
Network administrators, operators, engineers, architects and managers as well as other profssionals from the technical community needing a networking overview, i.e., chip designers, telco engineers, software engineers CTOs, etc. Secondary market as student text in lower-level course offerings in computer networking, i.e., tech school and community college.
Table of Contents
1 Protocols and Layers 2 TCP/IP Protocols and Devices 3 Network Technologies 4 IPv4 and IPv6 Addressing 5 Resolution Protocol 6 IPv4 and IPv6 Headers 7 ICMP 8 Routing 9 Forwarding IP Packets 10 User Datagram Protocol (UDP) 11 TCP 12 Multiplexing and Sockets 13 Routing and Peering 14 IGPs: RIP, OSPF, and IS-IS 15 BGP 16 Multicast 17 IP Switching and Convergence 18 DHCP 19 DNS: The Domain Name System 20 FTP 21 SMTP and Email 22 HTTP 23 Securing Sockets with SSL 24 SNMP 25 SSH (Remote Access) 26 MPLS-based VPNs 27 NAT 28 Firewalls 29 IPSec 30 Voice over IP
About the Author
Walter Goralski
Walter Goralski has worked in the telecommunications and networking industry all his professional life. He has worked with and programmed WANs, LANs, and inter-vendor communications systems. He has been a programmer, project manager, communications cabling specialist, consultant, course developer, technical trainer, and university professor at the graduate level. He joined Juniper Networks in 2000 after 8 years as a technical trainer and currently holds the title of Technical Lead in the Information and Learning Experience department. Goralski is the author of 15 books about networking technologies.
Technical Lead, Juniper Networks, USA
"This book provides a diverse and solid foundation that will be immensely beneficial to new network engineers, those looking for a refresher or developers" -- Alan Young, Google, Network Surveillance Team "i haven't had time to read the manuscript completely. however, what i like about the book is it covers all the topics from basics to voip to mpls vpn to ssl and this is one of the key factor that separates this book. unlike other tcp/ip books which talk mostly about history this one talks about what is happening today. another great thing i like is the use of diagram and tools." -- Amit KT, Network Engineer, Peak Web Consulting, SF, CA "It looks like a very good primer for someone who is about to get serious about working in the networking field. The book describes several things that we take for granted like standards organizations. But if you are new to the industry it is good to be educated about how we arrive at standards." -- Landon Scott, Channel SE, Juniper Networks