The IEE Wiring Regulations Explained and Illustrated - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750603140, 9781483141374

The IEE Wiring Regulations Explained and Illustrated

2nd Edition

Authors: Brian Scaddan
eBook ISBN: 9781483141374
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 23rd September 1991
Page Count: 110
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19.99
24.95
31.95
44.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The IEE Wiring Regulations Explained and Illustrated, Second Edition discusses the recommendations of the IEE Regulations for the Electrical Equipment of Buildings for the safe selection or erection of wiring installations. The book emphasizes earthing, bonding, protection, and circuit design of electrical wirings. The text reviews the fundamental requirements for safety, earthing systems, the earth fault loop impedance, and supplementary bonding. The book also describes the different types of protection, such as protection against mechanical damage, overcurrent, under voltage (which prevents automatic restarting of machinery and devices in the event of a voltage drop). The text explains in detail the stages of the designing process of electrical installation that include the design current, protection rating, correction factors, cable current-carrying capacity, cable size, voltage drop, shock risk constraints, and thermal constraints. The electrician should test the finished installation before energizing it by following a sequence of tests recommended in the Regulations. The book is suitable for electricians, technicians, building foreman, house contractors, as well as for students studying to be licensed electricians and technicians.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

1 Fundamental Requirements for Safety

2 Earthing

Earth: What it is, and why and how we Connect to it

Earthing Systems

Earth Fault Loop Impedance

Residual Current Devices

Supplementary Bonding

Problems

3 Protection

What is Protection?

Protection Against Mechanical Damage

Protection Against Electric Shock

Protection Against Overcurrent

Protection Against Under Voltage

4 Control

Isolation and Switching

5 Circuit Design

Design Procedure

Design Current

Nominal Setting of Protection

Correction Factors

Current-Carrying Capacity

Choice of Cable Size

Voltage Drop

Shock Risk

Thermal Constraints

Example for Circuit Design

Design Problem

6 Testing and Inspection

Testing Sequence

Continuity of Ring Final Circuit Conductors

Earth Electrode Resistance

Insulation Resistance

Earth Fault Loop Impedance

Answers to Problems

Index

Details

No. of pages:
110
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9781483141374

About the Author

Brian Scaddan

Brian Scaddan is a consultant and an Honorary Member of City and Guilds. He has over 35 years' experience in Further Education, and is now Director of Brian Scaddan Associates, Engineering Training Consultants. He is a leading author of books on electrical installation, inspection and testing, including IEE Wiring Regulations: Explained and Illustrated and Electrical Installation Work. Brian also runs PAT training courses for the City & Guilds 2377 exam.

Affiliations and Expertise

Brian Scaddan Associates, Training Consultants, Portsmouth, Hants, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.