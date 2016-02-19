The IEE Wiring Regulations Explained and Illustrated, Second Edition discusses the recommendations of the IEE Regulations for the Electrical Equipment of Buildings for the safe selection or erection of wiring installations. The book emphasizes earthing, bonding, protection, and circuit design of electrical wirings. The text reviews the fundamental requirements for safety, earthing systems, the earth fault loop impedance, and supplementary bonding. The book also describes the different types of protection, such as protection against mechanical damage, overcurrent, under voltage (which prevents automatic restarting of machinery and devices in the event of a voltage drop). The text explains in detail the stages of the designing process of electrical installation that include the design current, protection rating, correction factors, cable current-carrying capacity, cable size, voltage drop, shock risk constraints, and thermal constraints. The electrician should test the finished installation before energizing it by following a sequence of tests recommended in the Regulations. The book is suitable for electricians, technicians, building foreman, house contractors, as well as for students studying to be licensed electricians and technicians.