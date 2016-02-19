The IEE Wiring Regulations Explained and Illustrated
The IEE Wiring Regulations Explained and Illustrated, Second Edition discusses the recommendations of the IEE Regulations for the Electrical Equipment of Buildings for the safe selection or erection of wiring installations. The book emphasizes earthing, bonding, protection, and circuit design of electrical wirings. The text reviews the fundamental requirements for safety, earthing systems, the earth fault loop impedance, and supplementary bonding. The book also describes the different types of protection, such as protection against mechanical damage, overcurrent, under voltage (which prevents automatic restarting of machinery and devices in the event of a voltage drop). The text explains in detail the stages of the designing process of electrical installation that include the design current, protection rating, correction factors, cable current-carrying capacity, cable size, voltage drop, shock risk constraints, and thermal constraints. The electrician should test the finished installation before energizing it by following a sequence of tests recommended in the Regulations. The book is suitable for electricians, technicians, building foreman, house contractors, as well as for students studying to be licensed electricians and technicians.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
1 Fundamental Requirements for Safety
2 Earthing
Earth: What it is, and why and how we Connect to it
Earthing Systems
Earth Fault Loop Impedance
Residual Current Devices
Supplementary Bonding
Problems
3 Protection
What is Protection?
Protection Against Mechanical Damage
Protection Against Electric Shock
Protection Against Overcurrent
Protection Against Under Voltage
4 Control
Isolation and Switching
5 Circuit Design
Design Procedure
Design Current
Nominal Setting of Protection
Correction Factors
Current-Carrying Capacity
Choice of Cable Size
Voltage Drop
Shock Risk
Thermal Constraints
Example for Circuit Design
Design Problem
6 Testing and Inspection
Testing Sequence
Continuity of Ring Final Circuit Conductors
Earth Electrode Resistance
Insulation Resistance
Earth Fault Loop Impedance
Answers to Problems
Index
- 110
- English
- © Newnes 1991
- 23rd September 1991
- Newnes
- 9781483141374
Brian Scaddan
Brian Scaddan is a consultant and an Honorary Member of City and Guilds. He has over 35 years' experience in Further Education, and is now Director of Brian Scaddan Associates, Engineering Training Consultants. He is a leading author of books on electrical installation, inspection and testing, including IEE Wiring Regulations: Explained and Illustrated and Electrical Installation Work. Brian also runs PAT training courses for the City & Guilds 2377 exam.
Brian Scaddan Associates, Training Consultants, Portsmouth, Hants, UK