The IEA Study of Mathematics III - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080413716, 9781483296319

The IEA Study of Mathematics III

1st Edition

Student Growth and Classroom Processes

Editors: Rami Burstein
eBook ISBN: 9781483296319
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 15th July 1993
Page Count: 403
Table of Contents

Foreword, T. Plomp. Studying learning, growth and instruction cross-nationally: lessons learned about why and why not to engage in cross-national studies, L. Burstein. Overview of the longitudinal version of the Second International Mathematics Study, K.J. Travers. Classroom processes: conceptual considerations and design of the study, T.J. Cooney. Characteristics of schools, teachers and students, D.F. Robitaille. The identification and description of student growth in mathematics achievement, W.H. Schmidt, R.G. Wolfe & E. Kifer. Understanding patterns of student growth, E. Kifer, R.G. Wolfe & W.H. Schmidt. The distribution of instructional time to mathematical content: one aspect of opportunity to learn, W.H. Schmidt. Contrasts in the teaching of selected concepts and procedures, D.F. Robitaille. Content representation in mathematics instruction: characteristics, determinants and effectiveness, C.C. McKnight & T.J. Cooney. Teachers' strategies and students' achievement, D. Robin. Pedagogical practices and student heterogeneity, L. Burstein. Opportunities, talents and participation, E. Kifer. Concomitants of growth in mathematics achievement during the population A school year, W.H. Schmidt & L. Burstein. Concluding thoughts: what we know, what it means, E. Kifer & L. Burstein. Index.

Description

The Second International Mathematics Study was conducted in the schools of 20 education systems under the sponsorship of the International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement (IEA). This is the third of three international reports, each of which focus on a major component of the study. This volume describes the main findings from analyses of classroom processes and mathematic growth by posing such questions as: how successful have the national education systems been in providing the opportunity to learn mathematics by the end of the lower secondary school; what do students at the lower secondary level know across educational systems and what have they learned during their most recent schooling experiences; and what teaching practices are utilized in the mathematics classroom of the various systems and to what extent can these classroom processes explain differences in student achievements?

Readership

For researchers, students and teachers interested in mathematics education around the world.

Details

No. of pages:
403
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483296319

About the Editors

Rami Burstein Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Los Angeles, CA, USA

