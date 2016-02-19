The Human Thymus presents the immunological aspect of the thymus. It discusses the lymphopoietic and immunological functions of the human thymus. It addresses the physiological function of thymus that regulates neuromuscular transmission by the secretion of thymin. Some of the topics covered in the book are the origin of thymic lymphocytes; development of Hassall’s corpuscles; humoral immune responses; neonatal thymectomy and wasting disease; mode of action of thymin at the neuromyal synapse; experimental autoimmune thymitis; and neuromuscular block associated with experimental autoimmune thymitis. The diseases induced with Freund’s complete adjuvant are covered. The spontaneously occurring autoimmune diseases are discussed. The text describes the size of the human thymus. A study of the experimental effect of hormones on thymic size is presented. A chapter is devoted to the thymic hypoplasia and immunological deficiencies. Another section focuses on the histopathology of thymus in myasthenia gravis. The book can provide useful information to scientists, doctors, students, and researchers.