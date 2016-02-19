The Human Thymus - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780433124009, 9781483192857

The Human Thymus

1st Edition

Authors: Gideon Goldstein Ian R. Mackay
eBook ISBN: 9781483192857
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 368
Description

The Human Thymus presents the immunological aspect of the thymus. It discusses the lymphopoietic and immunological functions of the human thymus. It addresses the physiological function of thymus that regulates neuromuscular transmission by the secretion of thymin. Some of the topics covered in the book are the origin of thymic lymphocytes; development of Hassall’s corpuscles; humoral immune responses; neonatal thymectomy and wasting disease; mode of action of thymin at the neuromyal synapse; experimental autoimmune thymitis; and neuromuscular block associated with experimental autoimmune thymitis. The diseases induced with Freund’s complete adjuvant are covered. The spontaneously occurring autoimmune diseases are discussed. The text describes the size of the human thymus. A study of the experimental effect of hormones on thymic size is presented. A chapter is devoted to the thymic hypoplasia and immunological deficiencies. Another section focuses on the histopathology of thymus in myasthenia gravis. The book can provide useful information to scientists, doctors, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgments

1 Structure and Development of the Human Thymus

2 Functions of the Thymus

3 The Thymus and Experimental Pathology

4 Size of the Human Thymus

5 Thymic Hypoplasia and Immunological Deficiencies

6 Thymitis and Myasthenia Gravis

7 Thymic Tumors and Systemic Diseases Associated with Thymoma

8 The Human Thymus in Extra-Thymic Diseases

9 Clinical Investigation of the Thymus and Related Diseases

10 Treatment of Thymic Diseases and Related Systemic Diseases

Appendix I. Cases of Thymic Tumor and Hypoplasia of Bone Marrow

Appendix II. Cases of Thymic Tumor and Immunoglobulin Deficiency

Index


