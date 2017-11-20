The Human Microbiome - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128137147, 9780128137154

The Human Microbiome, Volume 44

1st Edition

Series Editors: Colin Harwood
eBook ISBN: 9780128137154
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128137147
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th November 2017
Page Count: 102
Table of Contents

1. Metabolomics and the vaginal microbial ecosystem and health
Carl Yeoman
2. Esophageal microbiome
Zhiheng Pei
3. Bioinformatics methods
Zhiheng Pei
4. Evolution of biomolecules, genomes and communities
Yan Boucher
5. (Either) Gut microbial metabolism or the acquisition of the gut microbiome
Tom Van de Wiele

Description

Methods in Microbiology, Volume 44 presents the latest volume in the most prestigious series devoted to techniques and methodology in the field, with updated chapters that cover Metabolomics and the vaginal microbial ecosystem and health, Esophageal microbiome, Bioinformatics methods, Evolution of biomolecules, genomes and communities, and Gut microbial metabolism or the acquisition of the gut microbiome. Established for over 30 years, this comprehensive series provides ready-to-use recipes, the latest emerging techniques, and novel approaches on tried, tested and established methods.

Key Features

  • Written by recognized leaders and experts in the field
  • Provides a comprehensive and cutting-edge review of current and emerging technologies in the field of clinical microbiology
  • Presents discussions on newly emerging technologies

Readership

Graduates and researchers in the field of Microbiology

Details

No. of pages:
102
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128137154
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128137147

About the Series Editors

Colin Harwood Series Editor

Colin Harwwod is a professor at Newcastle University

Affiliations and Expertise

Newcastle University, UK

