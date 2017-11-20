The Human Microbiome, Volume 44
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Metabolomics and the vaginal microbial ecosystem and health
Carl Yeoman
2. Esophageal microbiome
Zhiheng Pei
3. Bioinformatics methods
Zhiheng Pei
4. Evolution of biomolecules, genomes and communities
Yan Boucher
5. (Either) Gut microbial metabolism or the acquisition of the gut microbiome
Tom Van de Wiele
Description
Methods in Microbiology, Volume 44 presents the latest volume in the most prestigious series devoted to techniques and methodology in the field, with updated chapters that cover Metabolomics and the vaginal microbial ecosystem and health, Esophageal microbiome, Bioinformatics methods, Evolution of biomolecules, genomes and communities, and Gut microbial metabolism or the acquisition of the gut microbiome. Established for over 30 years, this comprehensive series provides ready-to-use recipes, the latest emerging techniques, and novel approaches on tried, tested and established methods.
Key Features
- Written by recognized leaders and experts in the field
- Provides a comprehensive and cutting-edge review of current and emerging technologies in the field of clinical microbiology
- Presents discussions on newly emerging technologies
Readership
Graduates and researchers in the field of Microbiology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 102
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 20th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128137154
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128137147
