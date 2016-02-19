The Human Hypothalamus in Health and Disease, Volume 93
1st Edition
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Acknowledgements
Section I - Structure of the Human Hypothalamus
Chapter 1: Anatomy of the human hypothalamus (chiasmatic and tuberal region)
Introduction
The hypothalamic gray
The magnocellular neurosecretory complex
The sexually dimorphic intermediate nucleus
The suprachiasmatic nucleus
The retrochiasmatic nucleus and the melanin-containing hypothalamic nerve cells
The ventromedial, posteromedial and dorsomedial nuclei
The periventricular and infundibular nuclei
The lateral tuberal nucleus
The tuberomamillary nucleus
Summary and conclusions
Acknowledgements
Discussion
Section II - Clinical Manifestations of Hypothalamic Diseases
Chapter 2: Endocrine functions of the hypothalamus and alterations in neuroendocrine function – focus on thyrotropin and growth hormone
Introduction
Thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH)
Growth hormone (GH)
Perspectives
Discussion
Chapter 3: Neurologic manifestations of hypothalamic disease
Introduction
Case descriptions
Discussion
Summary and conclusions
Discussion
Section III - Technical Potentialities and Pitfalls in the Use of Human Material
Chapter 4: In situ hybridization histochemistry in the human hypothalamus
Introduction
In situ hybridization histochemistry: methodological considerations
Neuropeptide mRNA visualization in human basal ganglia
Neuropeptide mRNA alterations in Parkinson’s disease and Huntington’s chorea basal ganglia
Summary and conclusions
Acknowledgements
Chapter 5: Receptor localization in the human hypothalamus
Introduction: neurotransmitter receptor structure and function
Techniques for the visualization of receptors in human post-mortem materials. Radioligand binding autoradiography
Receptors in human hypothalamus
Other techniques for receptor visualization
Summary and conclusions
Discussion
Chapter 6: Human hypothalamic and pituitary neuroendocrine function during in vitro perifusion
Introduction
Methods
Hypothalamus
Pituitary
Strengths and weaknesses of the perifusion methodology
Acknowledgements
Discussion
Chapter 7: Brain banking and the human hypothalamus – factors to match for, pitfalls and potentials
Introduction
Ante-mortem factors
Post-mortem factors
Summary and conclusions
Acknowledgements
Section IV - Biological Rhythms
The fourth C.U. Ariëns Kappers lecture
Chapter 8: The organization of the human circadian timing system
Introduction
Functional organization of the rodent CTS
Organization of the primate CTS
Summary and conclusions
Acknowledgements
Discussion
Chapter 9: Pre-natal development of a hypothalamic biological clock
Introduction
Tick tock, it’s a fetal clock
Mother communicates circadian information to the fetus
Potential functions of an entrained fetal clock
Development of a biological clock in humans
Summary and conclusions
Discussion
Chapter 10: The human hypothalamus: comparative morphometry and photoperiodic influences
Introduction
Size and scaling of the hypothalamus
The preoptic region of the hypothalamus
Seasonal variations in the human SCN
Photoperiodic influences on the SCN
Summary and conclusions
Acknowledgements
Discussion
Chapter 11: Circadian rhythms and the suprachiasmatic nucleus in perinatal development, aging and Alzheimer’s disease
Introduction
Circadian rhythms in early human development
Human SCN changes during early development
Circadian rhythms change in aging and in AD
Human SCN changes during aging and in AD
Summary and conclusions
Discussion
Section V - Development, Aging and Dementia
Chapter 12: Ontogeny of peptides in human hypothalamus in relation to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS)
Introduction
Methodological questions raised by studies of peptides and binding sites in the human hypothalamus
Immunohistochemistry
Quantitative autoradiography
SRIF binding sites
TRH binding sites
Distribution of SRIF immunoreactive neurons
Distribution of SRIF binding sites
Comparison of the distribution of SRIF and its binding sites (Fig. 3)
Distribution of TRH binding sites
Immunohistochemical distribution of LHRH neurons
Summary and conclusions
Acknowledgements
Discussion
Chapter 13: LHRH neurons: functions and development
Introduction
Normal controls on adult LHRH neurons, in perspective
LHRH neuronal migration during development
LHRH-expressing cells in Kallmann’s syndrome, a human hypogonadal disease
Summary and conclusions
Discussion
Chapter 14: The human hypothalamus in relation to gender and sexual orientation
History
Sexual differentiation of the human hypothalamus
The human hypothalamus, sexual orientation and gender identity
Conclusions and summary
Acknowledgements
Discussion
Chapter 15: Hormonal influences on morphology and neuropeptide gene expression in the infundibular nucleus of postmenopausal women
Introduction
Neuronal hypertrophy occurs in a subpopulation of neurons in the infundibular nucleus of postmenopausal women
Hypertrophied neurons in the infundibular nucleus of post-menopausal women express estrogen receptor gene transcripts
Hypertrophied neurons in the infundibular nucleus of post-menopausal women contain substance P and neurokinin B messenger RNAs
Menopause is associated with marked increases in tachykinin gene expression
General discussion
Summary and conclusions
Acknowledgements
Discussion
Chapter 16: The human hypothalamo-neurohypophyseal system in relation to development, aging and Alzheimer’s disease
Introduction
Changes in HNS function during aging: early studies
Evidence of increased HNS activity during aging
Alzheimer’s disease
Suprachiasmatic nucleus
Fetal development
Summary and conclusions
Acknowledgements
Discussion
Chapter 17: The hypothalamic lateral tuberal nucleus: normal anatomy and changes in neurological diseases
Introduction
Normal anatomy
NTL changes in normal aging and neurological diseases
Discussion
Summary and conclusions
Acknowledgements
Chapter 18: Galanin tuberomammillary neurons in the hypothalamus in Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases
Introduction
The Zurich study
Computer-assisted quantitative morphological analyses
Galanin neurons
Conclusions and summary
Section VI - Osmoregulation
Chapter 19: Animal models for osmoregulatory disturbances
Introduction
Primary polydipsic diabetes insipidus
Nephrogenic diabetes insipidus
Familial neurogenic diabetes insipidus
Summary and conclusions
Discussion
Chapter 20: Autoimmune hypothalamic diabetes insipidus (“autoimmune hypothalamitis”)
Introduction
Detection of cytoplasmic vasopressin cell antibodies
Reactivity of the specific vasopressin cell autoantigen
Vasopressin cell antibodies in different forms of diabetes insipidus
Polyendocrine autoimmunity and hypothalamic diabetes insipidus
Conclusions and outlook
Discussion
Chapter 21: The molecular biology of human hereditary central diabetes insipidus
Introduction
Biochemical, histological and genetic investigations
Molecular biology of the AVP gene
Molecular biology of hereditary central DI in the rat
Molecular biology of human AVP gene in central DI
Linkage strategy
Sequence analysis of AVP gene
Summary and conclusions
Discussion
Chapter 22: The use of linkage analysis and the Centre d’Etude Polymorphisme Humain (CEPH) panel of DNA in the study of the arginine vasopressin, oxytocin and prodynorphin gene loci
Introduction
Basics of linkage analysis
Southern blots and restriction enzyme analysis
Discussion
Section VII - Hypothalamus and Reproduction
Chapter 23: Animal models for brain and pituitary gonadal disturbances
Introduction
The hypogonadal mouse
Neural transplantation
Sex differences in neurotransmitters
Future perspectives
Discussion
Chapter 24: Genetic, hypothalamic and endocrine features of clinical and experimental obesity
Introduction
Hypothalamic obesity
Endocrine obesity
Genetic obesity
Summary and conclusions
Acknowledgements
Discussion
Chapter 25: Hypothalamic involvement in sexuality and hostility: comparative psychological aspects
Introduction
Behavior as hypothalamic output
Psychoneuroendocrinology and psychological functions: behavior as hypothalamic input
Hypothalamus, the polycystic ovarian syndrome and psychological concomitants
Summary and conclusions
Section VIII - Hypothalamus and Stress
Chapter 26: Re-examination of the glucocorticoid hypothesis of stress and aging
Introduction
Two lines of evidence for the glucocorticoid cascade hypothesis
Age-related deficits in HPA function
Changes in hippocampal adrenal steroid receptors with aging
Neuronal degenerative changes during aging and the possible role of glucocorticoids
Does the glucocorticoid cascade hypothesis apply to the human hippocampus?
Possible mechanisms of degenerative effects of glucocorticoids on the hippocampus
Can age-related neuronal degeneration be retarded?
Conclusions
Acknowledgements
Discussion
Chapter 27: The role of corticotropin-releasing hormone in the pathogenesis of Cushing’s disease, anorexia nervosa, alcoholism, affective disorders and dementia
Introduction
Functional neuroanatomy and regulation of the CRH neuron
Regulation of the human CRH (hCRH) gene promoter by cAMP and glucocorticoids
Preclinical studies
Clinical studies
Aging, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease
Conclusions
Chapter 28: Endogenous pyrogens in the CNS: role in the febrile response
Introduction
Role of prostaglandins as mediators in the febrile reaction
Cyclooxygenase in the central nervous system
Cytokines as neuromodulators
A new model for endogenous pyrogens in the brain
Summary and conclusions
Acknowledgements
Discussion
Section IX - Psychiatric Diseases
Chapter 29: Endorphins and schizophrenia
Introduction
Formation and biological activities of endorphins
The endorphin excess hypothesis of schizophrenia
The endorphin deficiency hypothesis of schizophrenia
γ-Type endorphins and schizophrenia
Conclusions
Acknowledgements
Discussion
Chapter 30: Neurohypophyseal peptides and psychopathology
Introduction
Influence of exogenous AVP and OT on human behavior
Neurohypophyseal function in psychiatric disorders
Conclusions and perspectives
Discussion
Subject Index
