The Hormones V4
1st Edition
Physiology, Chemistry and Applications
Description
The Hormones: Physiology, Chemistry and Applications, Volume IV covers the advances in understanding the nature and function of plant and non-mammalian animal hormones. This volume is divided into 11 chapters, and begins with an examination of the major characteristics of auxins, including the diversity of its action, chemical control, and systematic patterns. The subsequent chapters explore the chemistry and physiology of neurohormones and their role in insect growth. A chapter highlights the control of color of hormones and the actions of 5-hydroxytryptamine. The remaining chapters are devoted to the occurrence, physiological role, biochemistry, mode of action, metabolism, and biosynthesis of other hormones, such as gastrointestinal hormones, catecholamines, insulin, and glucagon. These chapters deal also with the general principles and application of immunoassay of protein hormones. Endocrinologists, physiologists, biochemists, and hormone researchers will find this book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume IV
Preface VII
I. Plant Hormones
I. Introduction
II. Occurrence
III. Transport
IV. Auxins and Growth
V. Mechanism of Action
VI. Conclusion
References
II. Hormones Regulating Insect Growth
I. Introduction
II. The Brain
III. The Corpora Cardiaca
IV. The Prothoracic Glands
V. The Corpora Allata
VI. The Subesophageal Ganglion
VII. Pheromones
VIII. Conclusion
References
III. Hormones in Invertebrates Other than Insects
I. Introduction
II. Neurohormones
III. Annelids
IV. Crustaceans
V. Mollusks
VI. Protochordates
VII. Other Invertebrate Phyla
VIII. General Considerations
References
IV. Endocrinology of Poikilothermie Vertebrates
I. Introduction
II. Hypophysis
III. Secretory Areas of the Central Nervous System
IV. Thyroid
V. Parathyroid and Calcium and Phosphorus Metabolism
VI. Pancreatic Islets and Carbohydrate Metabolism
VII. Adrenal (Interrenal and Chromaffin Tissues)
VIII. Corpuscles of Stannius
IX. Gonads and Reproduction
X. Endocrine Control of Migration
XI. Endocrine Control of Osmoregulation
XII. Hormones and Behavior; Pheromones and Ectohormones
XIII. Hormones and Sex Differentiation
XIV. Hormones and Pigmentation
XV. Additional Endocrine Structures
References
V. Hormones and the Control of Color
I. Chromatic Effectors
II. Color Change and the Environment
III. Hormones and Physiological Color Change
IV. Morphological Color Change
V. Hormones, Color Change, and Evolution
References
VI. Gastrointestinal Hormones
I. Introduction
II. Gastrin
III. Secretin
IV. Cholecystokinin
V. Pancreozymin
VI. Enterocrinin
VII. Villikinin
VIII. The Brunner Glands
Addendum
References
VII. 5-Hydroxytryptamine (Serotonin, Enteramine, 5HT
I. On the Distribution of 5HT
II. Subcellular Distribution
III. Monoamine Oxidase and 5HT
IV. 5HT and Local Tissue Reactions
V. Cardiovascular Actions
VI. 5HT and the Gastrointestinal Tract
VII. 5HT and the Peripheral Nervous System
VIII. 5HT and the Central Nervous System
References
VIII. The Catecholamines: Biosynthesis, Storage and Release, Metabolism, and Metabolic Effects
I. Introduction
II. Distribution of Catecholamines
III. Biosynthesis of Norepinephrine and Epinephrine
IV. The Storage of Catecholamines
V. The Release of Tissue Catecholamines
VI. Chemical Agents That Modify the Storage or Release of Tissue Catecholamines
VII. The Degradation of Epinephrine and Norepinephrine
VIII. The Rate of Resynthesis of Catecholamines
IX. Metabolic Actions of Epinephrine and Norepinephrine
X. Concluding Remarks
References
IX. Insulin
I. Introduction
II. Chemistry of Insulin
III. Insulin in the Pancreatic ĝ Cell
IV. Insulin in Blood Plasma
V. Attachment of Insulin to Cells
VI. Actions of Insulin on Metabolism
VII. Inactivation of Insulin
VIII. Insulin and Metabolic Disturbances in Pancreatic Diabetes
References
X. Glucagon
I. History, Chemistry, and Assay of Glucagon
II. Site of Origin. Secretion and Metabolic Fate of Glucagon
III. The Mode of Action of Glucagon
IV. The Physiologic Effects of Glucagon
V. The Physiologic Role and Hormonal Nature of Glucagon
VI. The Clinical Significance of Glucagon
VII. Conclusions
References
Addendum
Additional References
XI. Immunoassay of Protein Hormones
I. Introduction
II. General Principles
III. Immunoassay of Individual Hormones
References
Addendum
Additional References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 702
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323143219