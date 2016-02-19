The Hormones V4

The Hormones: Physiology, Chemistry and Applications, Volume IV covers the advances in understanding the nature and function of plant and non-mammalian animal hormones. This volume is divided into 11 chapters, and begins with an examination of the major characteristics of auxins, including the diversity of its action, chemical control, and systematic patterns. The subsequent chapters explore the chemistry and physiology of neurohormones and their role in insect growth. A chapter highlights the control of color of hormones and the actions of 5-hydroxytryptamine. The remaining chapters are devoted to the occurrence, physiological role, biochemistry, mode of action, metabolism, and biosynthesis of other hormones, such as gastrointestinal hormones, catecholamines, insulin, and glucagon. These chapters deal also with the general principles and application of immunoassay of protein hormones. Endocrinologists, physiologists, biochemists, and hormone researchers will find this book invaluable.

Table of Contents



Contributors to Volume IV

Preface VII

Contents of Volume I

Contents of VOlume II

Contents of VOlume III

Contents of VOlume V

I. Plant Hormones

I. Introduction

II. Occurrence

III. Transport

IV. Auxins and Growth

V. Mechanism of Action

VI. Conclusion

II. Hormones Regulating Insect Growth

I. Introduction

II. The Brain

III. The Corpora Cardiaca

IV. The Prothoracic Glands

V. The Corpora Allata

VI. The Subesophageal Ganglion

VII. Pheromones

VIII. Conclusion

III. Hormones in Invertebrates Other than Insects

I. Introduction

II. Neurohormones

III. Annelids

IV. Crustaceans

V. Mollusks

VI. Protochordates

VII. Other Invertebrate Phyla

VIII. General Considerations

IV. Endocrinology of Poikilothermie Vertebrates

I. Introduction

II. Hypophysis

III. Secretory Areas of the Central Nervous System

IV. Thyroid

V. Parathyroid and Calcium and Phosphorus Metabolism

VI. Pancreatic Islets and Carbohydrate Metabolism

VII. Adrenal (Interrenal and Chromaffin Tissues)

VIII. Corpuscles of Stannius

IX. Gonads and Reproduction

X. Endocrine Control of Migration

XI. Endocrine Control of Osmoregulation

XII. Hormones and Behavior; Pheromones and Ectohormones

XIII. Hormones and Sex Differentiation

XIV. Hormones and Pigmentation

XV. Additional Endocrine Structures

V. Hormones and the Control of Color

I. Chromatic Effectors

II. Color Change and the Environment

III. Hormones and Physiological Color Change

IV. Morphological Color Change

V. Hormones, Color Change, and Evolution

VI. Gastrointestinal Hormones

I. Introduction

II. Gastrin

III. Secretin

IV. Cholecystokinin

V. Pancreozymin

VI. Enterocrinin

VII. Villikinin

VIII. The Brunner Glands

Addendum

VII. 5-Hydroxytryptamine (Serotonin, Enteramine, 5HT

I. On the Distribution of 5HT

II. Subcellular Distribution

III. Monoamine Oxidase and 5HT

IV. 5HT and Local Tissue Reactions

V. Cardiovascular Actions

VI. 5HT and the Gastrointestinal Tract

VII. 5HT and the Peripheral Nervous System

VIII. 5HT and the Central Nervous System

VIII. The Catecholamines: Biosynthesis, Storage and Release, Metabolism, and Metabolic Effects

I. Introduction

II. Distribution of Catecholamines

III. Biosynthesis of Norepinephrine and Epinephrine

IV. The Storage of Catecholamines

V. The Release of Tissue Catecholamines

VI. Chemical Agents That Modify the Storage or Release of Tissue Catecholamines

VII. The Degradation of Epinephrine and Norepinephrine

VIII. The Rate of Resynthesis of Catecholamines

IX. Metabolic Actions of Epinephrine and Norepinephrine

X. Concluding Remarks

IX. Insulin

I. Introduction

II. Chemistry of Insulin

III. Insulin in the Pancreatic ĝ Cell

IV. Insulin in Blood Plasma

V. Attachment of Insulin to Cells

VI. Actions of Insulin on Metabolism

VII. Inactivation of Insulin

VIII. Insulin and Metabolic Disturbances in Pancreatic Diabetes

X. Glucagon

I. History, Chemistry, and Assay of Glucagon

II. Site of Origin. Secretion and Metabolic Fate of Glucagon

III. The Mode of Action of Glucagon

IV. The Physiologic Effects of Glucagon

V. The Physiologic Role and Hormonal Nature of Glucagon

VI. The Clinical Significance of Glucagon

VII. Conclusions

Addendum

XI. Immunoassay of Protein Hormones

I. Introduction

II. General Principles

III. Immunoassay of Individual Hormones

Addendum

