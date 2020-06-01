The Highly Sensitive Brain
1st Edition
Research, Assessment, and Treatment of Sensory Processing Sensitivity
Description
The Highly Sensitive Brain covers the assessment, practice, and science of sensory sensitivity, for both clinicians and applied researchers. Focusing on the major theories of sensory processing sensitivity, it also presents the prevalence in humans and other species, the assessment and diagnosis in children and adults, and addresses overlapping symptoms and disorders. The book first describes the mechanisms underlying sensory processing sensitivity, then goes on to examine the neurobiological and genetic correlates of the trait in humans and in non-human species. The latter chapters overview therapies and interventions that have shown to improve the quality of life for individuals with moderate to high sensory processing sensitivity.
- Discusses how highly sensitive nervous systems adapt to rapid changes
- Presents a brain model for addressing variations in sensitivity
- Examines sensory sensitivity from a biological and evolutionary perspective
- Demonstrates how sensory sensitivity manifests behaviorally
- Serves as a practical guide for assessment and treatment
Researchers, students, and clinicians in psychology, psychiatry, neuroscience, medicine, psychiatry, neurology
- Introduction and Background
2. Prevalence
3. Assessment and Diagnosis
4. Health and Social Outcomes
5. Neurobiology and Genetic Underpinnings
6. Symptoms and Related Clinical Disorders
7. Treatment
8. Future Directions
Bianca Acevedo
Dr. Bianca Acevedo is the Director and Founder of the Foundation for Healthy Relationships and Lives (2011), a research scientist at the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB), a private consultant, writer, and public speaker. She has conducted research at the Department of Public Health at Weil Cornell Medical College in New York City; Albert Einstein College of Medicine, the NYC Department of health and Mental Hygiene, and at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). Dr. Acevedo teaches courses in Interpersonal Relationships, Positive Psychology, and Research Methods. She has published several widely recognized articles on the science of love and being a Highly Sensitive Person, which have appeared in media outlets around the globe and which she has presented both nationally and internationally. She was the recipient of the 2012 International Woman in Science Award. Dr. Acevedo has done extensive research on the neural basis of romantic love, and high sensitivity and personality dimensions in romantic relationships.
Director and Founder, Foundation for Healthy Relationships and Lives; Research Scientist, University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB), Santa Barbara, CA, USA