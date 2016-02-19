The High Temperature Aspects of Hypersonic Flow, Volume 68
1st Edition
Proceedings of the AGARD–NATO Specialists' Meeting Sponsored by the Fluid Dynamics Panel of Agard Held at the Technical Centre for Experimental Aerodynamics, Rhode-Saint-Genèse, Belgium, 3–6 April 1962
Table of Contents
Hypersonic Aerodynamic Problems of the Future
Discussion
Inviscid Flows
Unsteady Shock Propagation in a Relaxing Gas
Discussion
The Effects of Vibrational Relaxation on Hypersonic Nozzle Flows
Discussion
Electron—Ion Recombination in Argon Flowing Through a Supersonic Nozzle
Discussion
Characteristic Calculation of Non-Equilibrium Flows
Discussion
A Similitude for Non-Equilibrium Phenomena in Hypersonic Flight
Discussion
Theoretical Studies of Inviscid Hypersonic Flows with Chemical Reactions
Hypersonic Flow Field Calculations—Three-Dimensional and Real Gas Flows
Recent Investigations of the Aerodynamic Characteristics of General and Specific Lifting and Nonlifting Configurations at Mach 24 in Helium, Including Air-Helium Simulation Studies
Discussion
On Two New Methods for the Solution of Non-Equilibrium Flows
Experimental Techniques
Shock Tunnel Studies of High-Enthalpy Ionized Airflows
Discussion
Temperature Measurements in a Hypersonic Shock Tunnel
Discussion
A Mass Flow Probe for Use in Short Duration Hypersonic Flows
Discussion
Mesure Optique des Températures Élevées
Discussion
An Experimental Method for Measuring the Flow Properties of Air Under Equilibrium and Non-Equilibrium Flow Conditions
Discussion
Amélioration d'une Soufflerie à Arc Bref par la Réalisation d’un Arc Tournant dans la Chambre Haute Pression
Discussion
Status of Development of Hotshot Tunnels at the AEDC
Discussion
Problèmes d'Interprétation des Résultats de Mesures dans une Soufflerie à Arc
Discussion
High Velocity Guns for Free-Flight Ranges
Discussion
Plasma Studies in Hypersonic Ranges
Discussion
Langmuir Probe and Velocity Measurements in the ARDE Plasma Jet
Chemical Kinetics and Radiation
On Chemical Effects and Radiation in Hypersonic Aerodynamics
Discussion
A Measurement of the Recombination Rate of Oxygen
The Problem of Ionizational Relaxation for Moderately Strong Shocks in Monatomic Gases
Discussion
Méthodes et Résultats d'Étude d'Ecoulements Hypersoniques Chauds par des Moyens Extérieurs à l'Écoulement
Discussion
Experimental Measurement of Shock Detachment Distance on Spheres Fired in Air at Hypervelocities
Discussion
Radiation and Wakes
Fundamental Equations of Radiation Gas Dynamics
Discussion
Radiation Measurements from the Plasma Sheath Surrounding Hypersonic Projectiles
Discussion
Measurements of Radiation from the Flow Fields of Bodies Flying at Speeds Up To 13·4 Kilometers per Second
Discussion
Heat Transfer and Viscous Flows
Hypersonic Heat Transfer in the Air Laminar Boundary Layer
Discussion
Radiative Heating of Vehicles Entering the Earth's Atmosphere
Discussion
Hypersonic Ablation
Discussion
The Effect of Catalytic Surfaces on Stagnation Point Heat Transfer in Partially Dissociated Flows
Discussion
Développement de la Couche Limite dans une Tuyère Hypersonique
Discussion
Leading Edge Bluntness and Slip Flow Effects in High Temperature Hypervelocity Flow Over a Flat Plate
Discussion
Round Table Discussion
An Assessment of our Present Status and Future Requirements for High Temperature Hypersonic Facilities
Index
Description
The High Temperature Aspects of Hypersonic Flow is a record of the proceedings of the AGARD-NATO Specialists' Meeting, held at the Technical Centre for Experimental Aerodynamics, Rhode-Saint-Genese, Belgium in April 1962.
The book contains the papers presented during the meeting that tackled a broad range of topics in the aspects of hypersonic flow. The subjects covered during the meeting include pressure measurements, interference effects, the use of wind tunnels in aircraft development testing, high temperature gas characteristics, boundary layer research, stability and control and the use of rocket vehicles in flight research.
Aerospace engineers and aeronautical engineers will find the book invaluable.
