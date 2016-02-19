The High Temperature Aspects of Hypersonic Flow - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483198286, 9781483223315

The High Temperature Aspects of Hypersonic Flow, Volume 68

1st Edition

Proceedings of the AGARD–NATO Specialists' Meeting Sponsored by the Fluid Dynamics Panel of Agard Held at the Technical Centre for Experimental Aerodynamics, Rhode-Saint-Genèse, Belgium, 3–6 April 1962

Editors: Wilbur C. Nelson
eBook ISBN: 9781483223315
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 800
Table of Contents


Hypersonic Aerodynamic Problems of the Future

Discussion

Inviscid Flows

Unsteady Shock Propagation in a Relaxing Gas

Discussion

The Effects of Vibrational Relaxation on Hypersonic Nozzle Flows

Discussion

Electron—Ion Recombination in Argon Flowing Through a Supersonic Nozzle

Discussion

Characteristic Calculation of Non-Equilibrium Flows

Discussion

A Similitude for Non-Equilibrium Phenomena in Hypersonic Flight

Discussion

Theoretical Studies of Inviscid Hypersonic Flows with Chemical Reactions

Hypersonic Flow Field Calculations—Three-Dimensional and Real Gas Flows

Recent Investigations of the Aerodynamic Characteristics of General and Specific Lifting and Nonlifting Configurations at Mach 24 in Helium, Including Air-Helium Simulation Studies

Discussion

On Two New Methods for the Solution of Non-Equilibrium Flows

Experimental Techniques

Shock Tunnel Studies of High-Enthalpy Ionized Airflows

Discussion

Temperature Measurements in a Hypersonic Shock Tunnel

Discussion

A Mass Flow Probe for Use in Short Duration Hypersonic Flows

Discussion

Mesure Optique des Températures Élevées

Discussion

An Experimental Method for Measuring the Flow Properties of Air Under Equilibrium and Non-Equilibrium Flow Conditions

Discussion

Amélioration d'une Soufflerie à Arc Bref par la Réalisation d’un Arc Tournant dans la Chambre Haute Pression

Discussion

Status of Development of Hotshot Tunnels at the AEDC

Discussion

Problèmes d'Interprétation des Résultats de Mesures dans une Soufflerie à Arc

Discussion

High Velocity Guns for Free-Flight Ranges

Discussion

Plasma Studies in Hypersonic Ranges

Discussion

Langmuir Probe and Velocity Measurements in the ARDE Plasma Jet

Chemical Kinetics and Radiation

On Chemical Effects and Radiation in Hypersonic Aerodynamics

Discussion

A Measurement of the Recombination Rate of Oxygen

The Problem of Ionizational Relaxation for Moderately Strong Shocks in Monatomic Gases

Discussion

Méthodes et Résultats d'Étude d'Ecoulements Hypersoniques Chauds par des Moyens Extérieurs à l'Écoulement

Discussion

Experimental Measurement of Shock Detachment Distance on Spheres Fired in Air at Hypervelocities

Discussion

Radiation and Wakes

Fundamental Equations of Radiation Gas Dynamics

Discussion

Radiation Measurements from the Plasma Sheath Surrounding Hypersonic Projectiles

Discussion

Measurements of Radiation from the Flow Fields of Bodies Flying at Speeds Up To 13·4 Kilometers per Second

Discussion

Heat Transfer and Viscous Flows

Hypersonic Heat Transfer in the Air Laminar Boundary Layer

Discussion

Radiative Heating of Vehicles Entering the Earth's Atmosphere

Discussion

Hypersonic Ablation

Discussion

The Effect of Catalytic Surfaces on Stagnation Point Heat Transfer in Partially Dissociated Flows

Discussion

Développement de la Couche Limite dans une Tuyère Hypersonique

Discussion

Leading Edge Bluntness and Slip Flow Effects in High Temperature Hypervelocity Flow Over a Flat Plate

Discussion

Round Table Discussion

An Assessment of our Present Status and Future Requirements for High Temperature Hypersonic Facilities

Index

Description

The High Temperature Aspects of Hypersonic Flow is a record of the proceedings of the AGARD-NATO Specialists' Meeting, held at the Technical Centre for Experimental Aerodynamics, Rhode-Saint-Genese, Belgium in April 1962.

The book contains the papers presented during the meeting that tackled a broad range of topics in the aspects of hypersonic flow. The subjects covered during the meeting include pressure measurements, interference effects, the use of wind tunnels in aircraft development testing, high temperature gas characteristics, boundary layer research, stability and control and the use of rocket vehicles in flight research.

Aerospace engineers and aeronautical engineers will find the book invaluable.

