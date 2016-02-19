The High Temperature Aspects of Hypersonic Flow, Volume 68

The High Temperature Aspects of Hypersonic Flow is a record of the proceedings of the AGARD-NATO Specialists' Meeting, held at the Technical Centre for Experimental Aerodynamics, Rhode-Saint-Genese, Belgium in April 1962.

The book contains the papers presented during the meeting that tackled a broad range of topics in the aspects of hypersonic flow. The subjects covered during the meeting include pressure measurements, interference effects, the use of wind tunnels in aircraft development testing, high temperature gas characteristics, boundary layer research, stability and control and the use of rocket vehicles in flight research.

Aerospace engineers and aeronautical engineers will find the book invaluable.