The HDL Handbook
3rd Edition
Biological Functions and Clinical Implications
Description
The HDL Handbook: Biological Functions and Clinical Implications, Third Edition, brings laboratory research in HDL from bench to bedside in a reference format for both researchers and clinicians studying cholesterol, lipids, epidemiology, biochemistry, molecular medicine, and pathophysiology of cardiovascular diseases. Information presented is valuable for the development of clinical trials with the aim of improvement of HDL-C levels and the prevention of cardiovascular events. Highlights of this new edition include the science underpinning HDL metabolism including information on HDL-C metabolism, gene expression, gene-bioactive compounds interaction, and post-translational modifications of gene expression of apo-lipoproteins.
Key Features
- Includes bench-to-bedside coverage of HDL with thorough coverage of basic science, genetics, epidemiology, and treatment
- Updated to include information on oxidated HDL found in the capillary vessels of patients with diabetes mellitus and/or atherosclerosis
- Presents the latest advances in HDL cholesterol research with international perspectives
Readership
Researchers and clinicians studying cholesterol, lipids, epidemiology, biochemistry, molecular medicine, and pathophysiology of cardiovascular diseases
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Molecular Mechanisms of Hyperalphalipoproteinemia
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Regulation of Plasma HDL-Cholesterol Levels and Modification of HDL
- 3. Multiple Functions of HDL and Apo A-I
- 4. Functional HDL and Dysfunctional HDL
- 5. Molecular Mechanisms of HALP
- 6. Conclusion
- List of Abbreviations
Chapter 2. CETP Deficiency and Concerns in CETP Inhibitor Development
- 1. Introduction
- 2. New Findings in Function and Regulation of CETP
- 3. Coronary Artery Disease and Age-Associated Macular Degeneration Disease Risk in Association With CETP Gene
- 4. Role of CETP Activity in Adipocyte, Metabolic Syndrome, and Diet Therapy for Weight Reduction
- 5. HDL Function and Antiinflammatory Effects in CETP Deficiency and CETP Inhibitor
- 6. Small and Dense LDL, Lp(a), and Proprotein Convertase Subtilisin/Kexin 9 Levels in CETP Deficiency and CETP Inhibitors
- 7. Effects on Reverse Cholesterol Transport of CETP Inhibitors
- 8. Off-Target Effects and Vascular Effects of CETP Inhibitors
- 9. New Therapy Inhibiting CETP Activity by Other Than Low Molecular Weight Compounds and Selective TG Transfer Inhibition
- 10. Conclusion
Chapter 3. Degenerated HDL and Its Clinical Implications
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Structural Alterations in HDL Components Caused by Oxidation
- 3. Functional Alterations in HDL by Oxidation
- 4. Conclusion
Chapter 4. HDL Apoprotein Mimetic Peptides as Antiinflammatory Molecules
- 1. Introduction
- 2. ApoA-I and the History of Its Derived Mimetic Peptides
- 3. Antiatherogenic Effects of ApoA-I Mimetic Peptides
- 4. The Form of Peptides Effective for Reduction of Atherosclerosis
- 5. Antiatherogenic Functions of ApoA-I Mimetic Peptides
- 6. Hybrid and ApoE Mimetics
- 7. Additional Apoprotein-Related Mimetic Peptides
- 8. Conclusions
- List of Abbreviations
Chapter 5. Reverse Cholesterol Transport in HDL Metabolism: Relevance to Atherosclerosis Progression and Cardiovascular Diseases
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Relationship Between Macrophage Cholesterol Efflux and Cardiovascular Diseases
- 3. Relationship Between CETP-Mediated CE Transfer From HDL to ApoB-Containing Lipoproteins and Cardiovascular Diseases: cetp a Pro- or Antiatherogenic Factor?
- 4. Conclusion
Chapter 6. Role of ATP-Binding Cassette Transporters A1 and G1 in Reverse Cholesterol Transport and Atherosclerosis
- 1. Introduction
- 2. The Role of Reverse Cholesterol Transport in Lipid Metabolism
- 3. Major Pathways for Cellular Cholesterol Efflux
- 4. Mechanisms for Cholesterol Efflux and Generation of Nascent HDL: Role of ABCA1
- 5. Mechanisms for Maturation of HDL Particle and Maintenance of Circulating HDL Levels: Role of ABCA1
- 6. The Role of ABCG1 in Cholesterol Efflux and HDL Metabolism
- 7. Transcriptional Regulation of ABCA1/G1
- 8. Posttranscriptional/Posttranslational Regulation of ABCA1/G1
- 9. The Role of ABCA1/G1 in Reverse Cholesterol Transport and Atherosclerosis in Animal Models
- 10. The Role of ABCA1/G1 in Atherosclerosis in Humans
- 11. Therapeutic Strategies Against Atherosclerosis Involving RCT Modification
- 12. Conclusion
- List of Abbreviations
Chapter 7. Sphingosine-1-Phosphate and HDL Metabolism
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Biosynthesis and Regulation of S1P
- 3. Export of S1P
- 4. S1P and Its Receptors
- 5. Plasma S1P
- 6. S1P and ApoM
- 7. S1P and Metabolic Diseases
- 8. Conclusion
Chapter 8. Role of SR-BI in HDL Metabolism
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Role of SR-BI in Reverse Cholesterol Transfer
- 3. SR-BI—A Bidirectional Cholesterol Transporter
- 4. Role of SR-BI in HDL Uptake and Transcytosis
- 5. SR-BI Mediates Selective Cholesteryl Ester Uptake
- 6. Conclusions
Chapter 9. Paraoxonase 1 and Its Clinical Relevance
- 1. Introduction: The HDL Cholesterol Gordian Knot: Paraoxonase 1 to the Rescue?
- 2. PON1 Is a Key Antioxidant in HDL
- 3. PON1 Polymorphisms Have Little Impact on CVD, Whereas PON1 Activity Is a Predictor
- 4. PON1 Activity Is Lower in Diseases Associated With CVD
- 5. PON1 Interaction With Myeloperoxidase: A New Link Between Inflammation and Atherosclerosis?
- 6. Beyond Total PON1 Activity: PON1 in HDL Subclasses
- 7. CETP Inhibitors Prevent PON1 Activation During HDL Maturation: A Likely Explanation for Their Failure?
- 8. PON1 in ApoB-Containing Lipoproteins: A Role for PON1 in Small-Dense LDL?
- 9. Conclusion and Perspectives: PON1 in Clinical Practice?
- List of Abbreviations
Chapter 10. MicroRNA Regulation of HDL Homeostasis
- 1. Introduction
- 2. MiRNAs
- 3. MiRNAs and HDL Metabolism
- 4. MiRNAs as Potential Therapeutics
- 5. Future Challenges and Opportunities
- 6. Conclusion
Chapter 11. The Application of Proteomic Techniques in the Study of HDL Particle Characterization and Biomarker Discovery
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Proteomic Approaches to the Study of HDL
- 3. Gel-Based and Gel-Free Proteomics
- 3.1. Quantitative Proteomics
- 4. HDL Composition and Its Relation to Diseases
- 5. Conclusion
Chapter 12. Therapies Targeting HDLc Levels and HDL Function
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Small Molecule Pharmaceuticals
- 3. ApoA-I Small Mimetic Peptides
- 4. HDL Infusion Therapies
- 5. Future Directions in HDL-raising Therapy
- 6. Conclusions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 22nd February 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128125137
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128125144
About the Editor
Tsugikazu Komoda
Dr. Komoda is a visiting professor at Toho University School of Medicine in Japan. He has extensive expertise with research in alkaline phosphatase, amylase, and oxidized HDL. He co-operated the intestinal alkaline phosphatase at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri. He is the recipient of the Kodama Memorial Award from Japanese Society of Electrophoresis.
Affiliations and Expertise
Visiting Professor, Toho University School of Medicine, Japan
Reviews
"This book accomplishes its goal of bringing laboratory research from the bench to the bedside in a format that can be used by researchers and clinicians alike who are studying HDL cholesterol."--Doody's