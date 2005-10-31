The Hatfield Memorial Lectures
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1 Process technology and research: Basic knowledge discovery and invention in the birth of new metallurgical processes; Twenty five years on; Electroslag remelting – A modern tool in metallurgy; Eurosteelresearch; From invention to industrial development; Net shape solidification processing of steel; Technology – Driving steel forward; Metallurgical modelling of thermomechanical processing. Part 2 Economics and developments in the iron and steel industry: Development in the iron and steel industry in Great Britain during the last twenty five years; The place of mini-steelworks in the world; Materials and malthus; European steel: What future? Iron the hidden element – The role of iron and steel in the twentieth century.
Description
This is the third volume in a series which brings together a selection of the currently available lectures based on broad subject groupings. It focuses on two themes: process metallurgy, including the technical aspects of plant design and operation, and the organisation of the iron and steel industry, including its general structure and economic circumstances.
Whilst there is occasional overlap with the themes of Volume 1 (materials properties/behaviour and materials applications) and Volume 2 (metallography and the structure of iron and steels), the current volume compliments the earlier ones and completes the original concept of five themes to bring the anthology up to the present day.
Readership
Metallurgists and materials engineers/scientists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2005
- Published:
- 31st October 2005
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845691141
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845691011
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
P R Beeley Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
formerly University of Leeds, UK