The Hatfield Memorial Lectures - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845691011, 9781845691141

The Hatfield Memorial Lectures

1st Edition

Editors: P R Beeley
eBook ISBN: 9781845691141
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845691011
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 31st October 2005
Page Count: 264
Table of Contents

Part 1 Process technology and research: Basic knowledge discovery and invention in the birth of new metallurgical processes; Twenty five years on; Electroslag remelting – A modern tool in metallurgy; Eurosteelresearch; From invention to industrial development; Net shape solidification processing of steel; Technology – Driving steel forward; Metallurgical modelling of thermomechanical processing. Part 2 Economics and developments in the iron and steel industry: Development in the iron and steel industry in Great Britain during the last twenty five years; The place of mini-steelworks in the world; Materials and malthus; European steel: What future? Iron the hidden element – The role of iron and steel in the twentieth century.

Description

This is the third volume in a series which brings together a selection of the currently available lectures based on broad subject groupings. It focuses on two themes: process metallurgy, including the technical aspects of plant design and operation, and the organisation of the iron and steel industry, including its general structure and economic circumstances.

Whilst there is occasional overlap with the themes of Volume 1 (materials properties/behaviour and materials applications) and Volume 2 (metallography and the structure of iron and steels), the current volume compliments the earlier ones and completes the original concept of five themes to bring the anthology up to the present day.

Readership

Metallurgists and materials engineers/scientists

Details

No. of pages:
264
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845691141
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845691011

About the Editors

P R Beeley Editor

formerly University of Leeds, UK

