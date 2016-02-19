The Handbook of Infrared and Raman Characteristic Frequencies of Organic Molecules
1st Edition
Description
This necessary desk reference for every practicing spectroscopist represents the first definitive book written specifically to integrate knowledge about group frequencies in infrared as well as Raman spectra. In the spirit of previous classics developed by Bellamy and others, this volume has expanded its scope and updated its coverage. In addition to detailing characteristic group frequencies of compounds from a comprehensive assortment of categories, the book includes a collection of spectra and a literature search conducted to verify existing correlations and to determine ways to enhance correlations between vibrational frequencies and molecular structure. Particular attention has been given to the correlation between Raman characteristic frequencies and molecular structure.
Key Features
- Constitutes a necessary reference for every practicing vibrational spectroscopist
- Provides the new definitive text on characteristic frequencies of organic molecules
- Incorporates group frequencies for both infrared and Raman spectra
- Details the characteristic IR and Raman frequencies of compounds in more than twenty major categories
- Includes an extensive collection of spectra
- Compiled by internationally recognized experts
Readership
Vibrational spectroscopists in industry and academia, organic chemists, physical chemists, biochemists, materials scientists, electrical engineers, and physicists.
Table of Contents
Alkanes. Halocompounds. Alcohols and Phenols. Ethers and Peroxides. Alkenes. Acetylenes. The -C=N and -N=C Groups. Compounds Containing the Carbonyl Group. Compounds Containing -NH2, -NHR, and -NR2 Groups. The Nitro Group. Double Bonds Containing Nitrogen Atoms. Cumulated Double Bonds. Organic Sulfur Compounds. Organosilicon Compounds. Organophosphorous Compounds. Aromatic and Heteroaromatic Rings. Selected Infrared and Raman Spectra. Appendices. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 503
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 2nd December 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080571164
About the Author
Daimay Lin-Vien
Affiliations and Expertise
Shell Development Company, Houston, Texas
Norman Colthup
William Fateley
Affiliations and Expertise
Kansas State University, Manhattan
Jeanette Grasselli
Affiliations and Expertise
Ohio University, Athens
Reviews
"This handbook is a worthy follower to Bellamy's books and will be indespensible for planning and performing analyses. As a bonus, the book is beautifully produced: it has fine paper and printing and is well bound, as befits a book likely to be opened frequently." --SPECTROSCOPY
"A new text on this subject was desperately needed and this book admirably addresses this need....Obviously, a huge effort went into its preparation. It is truly an academic tour de force....This book achieves its goals admirably and should become the new Bellamy for at least the next ten years. It is strongly recommended for anyone who deals with the interpretation of the vibrational spectra of organic compounds." --JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY
"This book is an excellent handbook for anyone interested in spectroscopic properties of organic molecules and is a perfect starting place for characterizing organic molecules through their spectroscopic properties." --ANALYTICAL CHEMISTRY
"Above all things, this book is a scholarly tour de force. Certainly it is one that will merit a place both on my own bookshelf and in my lab when it is published." --Peter R. Griffiths, UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO
"These well known spectroscopists have integrated the established IR and Raman characteristic frequencies of organic molecules into a unique well documented handbook including IR and Raman spectra and correlation charts. Students as well as established scientists will benefit by having this well written compendium available for reference." --R.A. Nyquist, THE DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY
"This text is a masterful update of Bellamy's classic work, infrared Spectra of Complex Molecules. It faithfully preserves the style and broad literature coverage of Bellamy. It is also ample evidence that the field of infrared group frequencies is as dynamic as ever. This is a first class treatment and with the inclusion of detailed discussions of Raman data, it stands alone. It should be in the library of all scientists dealing with the spectroscopy of organic molecules." --Dana W. Mayo, BOWDOIN COLLEGE