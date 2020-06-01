The Handbook of Dialectical Behavior Therapy
1st Edition
Theory, Research, and Evaluation
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
The Handbook of Dialectical Behavior Therapy: Theory, Research, and Evaluation provides a thorough overview of the current research on dialectical behaviour therapy (DBT), reviewing the foundational principles that need to be understood for proper application of the therapy in any setting or population. DBT as a treatment for borderline personality disorder, suicidal behaviour, posttraumatic stress disorder, eating disorders, substance use disorders, and more is covered, as is the application of DBT for families, couples, adolescents, children, military veterans, and others. Emphasizing the importance of the therapeutic relationship and alliance in DBT, the book includes chapters on mechanisms of change, accreditation, adherence and training, and more.
Key Features
- Provides a foundational overview of DBT from its development to its core principles
- Looks at how DBT can be adapted to specific populations and settings
- Outlines DBT as treatment for a broad range of mental and behavioral health disorders
- Reviews when, how, and why to use radically open DBT
- Discusses use of DBT in schools, counseling centers, hospitals, and other settings
Readership
Mental health clinicians in psychology, psychiatry, and social work; mental health nurses and counsellors; secondary audience of academic researchers and graduate students
Table of Contents
- History and Overview
2. Principles and Techniques
3. Therapeutic Relationship and Alliance
4. Mechanisms of Change in DBT
5. Accreditation, Adherence, and Training
6. The Efficacy and Effectiveness of DBT in the Treatment of BPD and Suicidal Behavior
7. Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder
8. Non-BPD PD and Radically-Open DBT
9. Eating Disorders
10. Substance Use Disorders
11. Families and Couples/Intimate Partner Violence
12. Adolescents
13. Children; Schools
14. Counseling Centers
15. Veteran Affairs
16. DBT Stepped Care for Hospitals
17. DBT Skills Only
18. Recommendations and Future Directions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128163849
About the Editor
Jamie Bedics
Jamie Bedics’ research has focused on understanding how people change during the course of therapy and how patients’ relationship with their therapist affects the outcome of treatment. He has worked with the developer of DBT, Dr. Marsha Linehan, and studied the role of the therapeutic relationship and self-concept change during DBT and the treatment of suicidal behaviour. He is currently the director of the DBT training program in the doctoral program of clinical psychology at California Lutheran University and is the director of the DBT Services at CLU Community Counseling Center. In addition to his duties at CLU, Dr. Bedics is a Clinical Instructor at the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences. In this position he has worked as a DBT Research Therapist on a large, multi-site (UCLA and University of Washington), randomized-controlled trial of DBT for suicidal and self-harming adolescents. He is also a member of the Association for Behavioral and Cognitive Therapies, American Psychological Association, Western Psychological Association, American Association of Suicidology, and the Society for Psychotherapy Research. He is currently serving as Associate Editor fo the journal Psychotherapy published by the American Psychological Association.
Affiliations and Expertise
California Lutheran University, Thousand Oaks, CA, USA