The Handbook of Dialectical Behavior Therapy

Jamie Bedics’ research has focused on understanding how people change during the course of therapy and how patients’ relationship with their therapist affects the outcome of treatment. He has worked with the developer of DBT, Dr. Marsha Linehan, and studied the role of the therapeutic relationship and self-concept change during DBT and the treatment of suicidal behaviour. He is currently the director of the DBT training program in the doctoral program of clinical psychology at California Lutheran University and is the director of the DBT Services at CLU Community Counseling Center. In addition to his duties at CLU, Dr. Bedics is a Clinical Instructor at the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences. In this position he has worked as a DBT Research Therapist on a large, multi-site (UCLA and University of Washington), randomized-controlled trial of DBT for suicidal and self-harming adolescents. He is also a member of the Association for Behavioral and Cognitive Therapies, American Psychological Association, Western Psychological Association, American Association of Suicidology, and the Society for Psychotherapy Research. He is currently serving as Associate Editor fo the journal Psychotherapy published by the American Psychological Association.