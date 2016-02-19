The Handbook of Artificial Intelligence - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780865760899, 9781483214375

The Handbook of Artificial Intelligence

1st Edition

Volume 1

Editors: Avron Barr Edward A. Feigenbaum
eBook ISBN: 9781483214375
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 424
Description

The Handbook of Artificial Intelligence, Volume I focuses on the progress in artificial intelligence (AI) and its increasing applications, including parsing, grammars, and search methods.

The book first elaborates on AI, AI handbook and literature, problem representation, search methods, and sample search programs. The text then ponders on representation of knowledge, including survey of representation techniques and representation schemes. The manuscript explores understanding natural languages, as well as machine translation, grammars, parsing, test generation, and natural language processing systems. The book also takes a look at understanding spoken language, including systems architecture and the ARPA SUR projects.

The text is a valuable source of information for computer science experts and researchers interested in pursuing further research in artificial intelligence.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

I. Introduction

A. Artificial Intelligence

B. The AI Handbook

C. The AI Literature

II. Search

A. Overview

B. Problem Representation

1. State-Space Representation

2. Problem-Reduction Representation

3. Game Trees

C. Search Methods

1. Blind State-Space Search

2. Blind AND/OR Graph Search

3. Heuristic State-Space Search

4. Heuristic Search of an AND/OR Graph

5. Game Tree Search

D. Sample Search Programs

1. Logic Theorist

2. General Problem Solver

3. Gelemter's Geometry Theorem-Proving Machine

4. Symbolic Integration Programs

5. STRIPS

6. ABSTRIPS

III. Knowledge Representation

A. Overview

B. Survey of Representation Techniques

C. Representation Schemes

1. Logic

2. Procedural Representations

3. Semantic Networks

4. Production Systems

5. Direct (Analogical) Representations

6. Semantic Primitives

7. Frames and Scripts

IV. Understanding Natural Language

A. Overview

B. Machine Translation

C. Grammars

1. Formal Grammars

2. Transformational Grammars

3. Systemic Grammar

4. Case Grammars

D. Parsing

1. Overview of Parsing Techniques

2. Augmented Transition Networks

3. The General Syntactic Processor

E. Text Generation

F. Natural Language Processing Systems

1. Early Natural Language Systems

2. Wilks's Machine Translation System

3. LUNAR

4. SHRDLU

5. MARGIE

6. SAM and PAM

7. LIFER

V. Understanding Spoken Language

A. Overview

B. Systems Architecture

C. The ARPA SUR Projects

1. HEARSAY

2. HARPY

3. HWIM

4. The SRI/SDC Speech Systems

Bibliography for Volume I

Name Index for Volume I

Subject Index for Volume I

About the Editor

Avron Barr

Edward A. Feigenbaum

