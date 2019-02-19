The Handbook of Antagonism - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128146279, 9780128146286

The Handbook of Antagonism

1st Edition

Conceptualizations, Assessment, Consequences, and Treatment of the Low End of Agreeableness

Editors: Joshua Miller Donald Lynam
eBook ISBN: 9780128146286
Paperback ISBN: 9780128146279
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th February 2019
Page Count: 438
Description

The Handbook of Antagonism: Conceptualizations, Assessment, Consequences, and Treatment of the Low End of Agreeableness looks at the theoretical and empirical underpinnings of antagonism, highlighting the consequences of the trait, its role in a number of problem behaviors and psychiatric disorders, and how it exerts itself on externalizing behaviors. Covering the biological and evolutionary roots of antagonism, the book provides clinical insight on assessment strategies, while also outlining a number of treatment techniques, including motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, interpersonal psychology and psychodynamic treatment approaches.

In addition, the book explores the development of antagonism across childhood and adolescence, discussing the societal consequences of the trait, as well as its role in a number of problem behaviors, such as aggression, violence, crime and substance use.

Key Features

  • Provides an overview on the development, assessment and treatment of antagonism
  • Looks at antagonism’s role in work, romantic relationships and other domains
  • Outlines self-report and non-self-report assessment approaches
  • Studies the links between antagonism, psychopathy, narcissism and antisocial personality
  • Approaches antagonism from a dimensional trait model
  • Analyzes the role antagonism plays in several prominent psychiatric disorders

Readership

Mental health professionals across several domains (clinical, social, personality, I/O); academic researchers, graduate students in psychology programs

Table of Contents

  1. On the Ubiquity and Importance of Antagonism
    2. Five Factor Model Antagonism
    3. Antagonism from a Developmental Perspective
    4. Structure of Antagonism
    5. Self-report Assessment of Antagonism
    6. Biological Correlates of Antagonism
    7. Agreeableness, Antagonism, and Mental Health across Cultures
    8. Translational Value of Nonhuman Primate Models of Antagonism
    9. Theoretical Conceptualizations of Agreeableness and Antagonism
    10. A Social Cognitive Analysis of Antagonism and Reactive Aggression
    11. Antagonism from the Perspective of Interpersonal Theory
    12. Antagonism’s Place in Psychiatric Nosology
    13. Antagonism and DSM-5’s Alternative Model of PDs
    14. Antagonism in Psychopathy
    15. A Trifurcated Model of Narcissism: On the Pivotal Role of Trait Antagonism
    16. Antagonism and Borderline Personality Disorder
    17. Antagonism in the Dark Triad
    18. Antagonism and Romantic Relationships
    19. Antagonism and Work Outcomes: Implicit and Explicit Considerations
    20. Antagonism and Crime
    21. Stability and Change in Antagonism over the Lifespan =
    22. Treatment of Antagonism: Motivational Interviewing
    23. Psychodynamic Approaches to Treating Antagonism
    24. Treatment of Antagonism: Cognitive Behavioral Therapy
    25. Addressing Antagonism in a Dialectical Behavior Therapy Framework
    26. Pharmacologic Interventions for Antagonism and Related Disorders
    27. Volitional Change in Antagonism

Details

No. of pages:
438
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128146286
Paperback ISBN:
9780128146279

About the Editor

Joshua Miller

Professor and Director, Clinical Training Program, University of Georgia. Dr. Miller’s research interests include general and pathological personality trait models, personality disorders with a specific focus on the conceptualization and assessment of psychopathy and narcissism, and externalizing behaviors such as antisocial behavior, aggression, substance use, and gambling. He has published over 25 papers and is the co-editor of The Handbook of Narcissism and Narcissistic Personality Disorder, published in 2011 by John Wiley.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Psychology, University of Georgia, Athens, GA.

Donald Lynam

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Psychological Sciences, Purdue University, Lafayette, IN, USA

