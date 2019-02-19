The Handbook of Antagonism
1st Edition
Conceptualizations, Assessment, Consequences, and Treatment of the Low End of Agreeableness
Description
The Handbook of Antagonism: Conceptualizations, Assessment, Consequences, and Treatment of the Low End of Agreeableness looks at the theoretical and empirical underpinnings of antagonism, highlighting the consequences of the trait, its role in a number of problem behaviors and psychiatric disorders, and how it exerts itself on externalizing behaviors. Covering the biological and evolutionary roots of antagonism, the book provides clinical insight on assessment strategies, while also outlining a number of treatment techniques, including motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, interpersonal psychology and psychodynamic treatment approaches.
In addition, the book explores the development of antagonism across childhood and adolescence, discussing the societal consequences of the trait, as well as its role in a number of problem behaviors, such as aggression, violence, crime and substance use.
Key Features
- Provides an overview on the development, assessment and treatment of antagonism
- Looks at antagonism’s role in work, romantic relationships and other domains
- Outlines self-report and non-self-report assessment approaches
- Studies the links between antagonism, psychopathy, narcissism and antisocial personality
- Approaches antagonism from a dimensional trait model
- Analyzes the role antagonism plays in several prominent psychiatric disorders
Readership
Mental health professionals across several domains (clinical, social, personality, I/O); academic researchers, graduate students in psychology programs
Table of Contents
- On the Ubiquity and Importance of Antagonism
2. Five Factor Model Antagonism
3. Antagonism from a Developmental Perspective
4. Structure of Antagonism
5. Self-report Assessment of Antagonism
6. Biological Correlates of Antagonism
7. Agreeableness, Antagonism, and Mental Health across Cultures
8. Translational Value of Nonhuman Primate Models of Antagonism
9. Theoretical Conceptualizations of Agreeableness and Antagonism
10. A Social Cognitive Analysis of Antagonism and Reactive Aggression
11. Antagonism from the Perspective of Interpersonal Theory
12. Antagonism’s Place in Psychiatric Nosology
13. Antagonism and DSM-5’s Alternative Model of PDs
14. Antagonism in Psychopathy
15. A Trifurcated Model of Narcissism: On the Pivotal Role of Trait Antagonism
16. Antagonism and Borderline Personality Disorder
17. Antagonism in the Dark Triad
18. Antagonism and Romantic Relationships
19. Antagonism and Work Outcomes: Implicit and Explicit Considerations
20. Antagonism and Crime
21. Stability and Change in Antagonism over the Lifespan =
22. Treatment of Antagonism: Motivational Interviewing
23. Psychodynamic Approaches to Treating Antagonism
24. Treatment of Antagonism: Cognitive Behavioral Therapy
25. Addressing Antagonism in a Dialectical Behavior Therapy Framework
26. Pharmacologic Interventions for Antagonism and Related Disorders
27. Volitional Change in Antagonism
Details
- No. of pages:
- 438
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 19th February 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128146286
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128146279
About the Editor
Joshua Miller
Professor and Director, Clinical Training Program, University of Georgia. Dr. Miller’s research interests include general and pathological personality trait models, personality disorders with a specific focus on the conceptualization and assessment of psychopathy and narcissism, and externalizing behaviors such as antisocial behavior, aggression, substance use, and gambling. He has published over 25 papers and is the co-editor of The Handbook of Narcissism and Narcissistic Personality Disorder, published in 2011 by John Wiley.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Psychology, University of Georgia, Athens, GA.
Donald Lynam
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Psychological Sciences, Purdue University, Lafayette, IN, USA