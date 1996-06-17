The Gunn Approach to the Treatment of Chronic Pain - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780443054228

The Gunn Approach to the Treatment of Chronic Pain

2nd Edition

Intramuscular Stimulation for Myofascial Pain of Radiculopathic Origin

Authors: C. Chan Gunn
Hardcover ISBN: 9780443054228
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 17th June 1996
Page Count: 160
Table of Contents

PART 1 an OVERVIEW: an Introduction to Radiculopathic Pain. IMS: the Technique. Treating Chronic Pain. References for Part 1. PART 2 INTRAMUSCULAR STIMULATION in PRACTICE: Summary. Guidelines for Diagnosis. Treatment and Needle Technique. General Examination. Regional Examination and Specific Treatment: Cervical Spine. Upper Limb/ Back. Lower Limb. PART 3 SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: Musculoskeletal Pain of Spondylotic Origin. Table 1: Shortened Muscles in Common Syndromes. Table II: Segmental Innervation of Muscles. Sources of Supplies. Suggested Reading. Abbreviations for Commonly Treated Muscles. PART 4 APPENDICES: List of Appendices.

C. Chan Gunn

Medical Director, President, Institute for the Study and Treatment of Pain, Vancouver, BC, Canada

