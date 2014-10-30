The Guide to Oilwell Fishing Operations
2nd Edition
Tools, Techniques, and Rules of Thumb
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Disclaimer
- Preface
- Chapter 1: Conventional Fishing
- Abstract
- Thru-tubing fishing
- Chapter 2: Using Communication to Avoid Hazards
- Abstract
- Chapter 3: The Economics of Fishing
- Abstract
- Chapter 4: The Cardinal Rules of Fishing
- Abstract
- Evaluate
- Communicate
- Gather information
- A simple approach to the solution
- Keep track of pipe tallies
- Do not rotate the fishing string
- Do not pull out the rope socket
- The role of a fishing tool supervisor
- Chapter 5: Pipe Sticking
- Abstract
- Sand sticking
- Mud sticking
- Barite settling/sticking/id restricting
- Friction stuck (casing in casing)
- Mechanical sticking
- Key-seat sticking
- Cement Sticking
- Under-gauge hole sticking
- Differential sticking
- Blowout sticking
- Lost-circulation sticking
- Sloughing-hole sticking
- Chapter 6: Types of Free Point Tools
- Abstract
- Determining the stuck point
- Using stretch calculations for determining free casing
- Tubing, drill pipe, and casing stretch data
- General stretch formula
- Stretch tables
- Determining stretch
- Determining the free point
- Calculation of SC and FPC
- Stretch graphs
- Set-down and slack-off weights
- Chapter 7: Parting the Pipe String
- Abstract
- Backoff
- Chemical cut
- Jet cut
- E-line motor-driven cutters
- Mechanical cut
- Abrasive fluid cuts
- Connection split shots
- Chapter 8: Catch Tools
- Abstract
- Overshots
- Spears
- Chapter 9: Impact Tools
- Abstract
- Principles of jarring
- Jarring on stuck tools
- Jarring strings
- Jar placement programs
- Bumper jars
- Oil jars
- Bidirectional hydraulic fishng jar
- Jar intensifier or accelerator
- Agitator tools
- Surface jars
- Drilling jars
- Chapter 10: Washover Operations
- Abstract
- Rotary shoes
- External cutters
- Washpipe spears
- Unlatching joints
- Backoff connectors
- Hydraulic clean-out tools
- Chapter 11: Loose-Junk Fishing
- Abstract
- Magnets
- Junk baskets
- Hydrostatic bailers
- Junk shots
- Chapter 12: Milling Operations
- Abstract
- Mills dressed with tungsten carbide inserts
- Mills dressed with crushed tungsten carbide
- Concave bottom mill
- Tooth-Type bladed mill
- Taper mill
- String mills
- Economills
- Skirted mill prevents sidetracking while milling
- Watermelon mill
- Hollow mills
- Conductor taper mills
- Chapter 13: Wireline Fishing
- Abstract
- Cable-guide method
- Side-door overshot method
- Fishing parted wireline
- Cutting the line
- Electric submersible pumps
- Chapter 14: Retrieving Stuck Packers
- Abstract
- Retrievable Packers
- Permanent packers
- Chapter 15: Fishing in Cavities
- Abstract
- Chapter 16: Sidetracking Methods
- Abstract
- Whipstock systems and anchors
- Cleanliness of casing wall
- Formation
- Hydraulic-set whipstock anchor
- One-trip milling system
- Coiled tubing sidetracking
- Chapter 17: Section Milling
- Abstract
- Section mills
- Chapter 18: Repair of Casing Failures and Leaks
- Abstract
- Chapter 19: Fishing in High-Angle Deviated and Horizontal Wells
- Abstract
- Chapter 20: Plug-and-Abandon Operations
- Abstract
- Temporary plug-and-abandon
- Permanent plug-and-abandon
- Chapter 21: Miscellaneous Tools
- Abstract
- Mouse traps
- Reversing tools
- Hydraulic pulling tool
- Box and tapered taps
- Bulldog overshot
- Spline joint
- Chapter 22: Thru-Tubing Standard Tools
- Abstract
- Coiled tubing connector
- Dual-back pressure valve
- Hydraulic disconnect
- Dual-actuated circulating valve
- Motorhead assembly
- Chapter 23: Thru-Tubing Fishing
- Abstract
- Preplanning
- Rules of thumb
- Additional equipment
- Spears and overshots
- Fishing parted coiled tubing
- Chapter 24: Thru-Tubing Fishing Jars and Accelerators
- Abstract
- Jars
- Accelerators
- Bidirectional vibratory jars
- Chapter 25: Thru-Tubing Debris Catchers
- Abstract
- Venturi jet junk basket
- Magnetic chip catcher
- Chapter 26: Thru-Tubing Workover Motors
- Abstract
- Workover motor components
- Workover motor performance
- Chapter 27: Thru-Tubing Milling
- Abstract
- Operational procedures
- Scale milling
- Profile enlargement
- Chapter 28: Thru-Tubing Underreaming
- Abstract
- Operational considerations
- Chapter 29: Coiled-Tubing-Conveyed Tubing and Drill-Pipe Cutting
- Abstract
- Hydromechanical pipe-cutting system
- Chapter 30: Thru-Tubing Impact Drilling
- Abstract
- Operational considerations
- Penetration rates
- Chapter 31: Precautionary Measures and Inspection Procedures
- Abstract
- Chapter 32: Service Providers
- Abstract
- Chapter 33: Down-hole Video Cameras
- Abstract
- Glossary
- Bibliography
- Index
Description
Unpredictable, unwanted, and costly, oil and gas well fishing is not a typical practice for drilling, workover and completion projects, but roughly one in every five wells experience this intervention. To stay on top, The Guide to Oilwell Fishing Operations, Second Edition will keep fishing tool product managers, drilling managers and all other well intervention specialists keyed in to all the latest tools, techniques and rules of thumb critical to conventional and complex wellbore projects, such as extended reach horizontal wells, thru-tubing, and coiled tubing operations.
Strengthened with updated material and a new chapter on wellbore cleaning, The Guide to Oilwell Fishing Operations, Second Edition ensures that the life of the well will be saved no matter the unforeseen circumstances. Crucial aspects include:
- Enhancements with updated equipment, technology, and a new chapter on wellbore cleaning methods
- Additional input from worldwide service companies, providing a more comprehensive balance
- Remains the only all-inclusive guide exclusively devoted to fishing tools, techniques, and rules of thumb
Key Features
- Remodeled with latest jars on the market, catch tools, and retrieving stuck packers with cutting technology
- Improved with information on methods such as sidetracking and plug-and-abandon operations
- Modernized with approaches and tactics on more advanced well projects such as high-angle deviated and horizontal wells and expandable casing technology to repair casing failure and leaks
Readership
Drilling managers, well completion managers, and fishing tool product managers, fishing contractors, well intervention specialists, thru-tubing managers, workover managers, mud company personnel, electric-wireline company representatives
Details
- No. of pages:
- 234
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 30th October 2014
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124200128
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124200043
Reviews
"The guidebook is informative, casual, simply stated and up to date. Strengths include presentation of tools and techniques in a sequence that enable the reader to build a knowledge pyramid from a strong foundation and reinforce with relevant and intuitively progressing chapters. In an industry (Fishing, Milling & Well Intervention) valued at an estimated 2 billion dollars per year, there is a shroud of mystery surrounding the craft. Fishing has been referred to as "The Black Art" by some and is often misunderstood and poorly practiced because of lack of training and understanding. This guide, written in plain language, without being suffocated with formulas and graphs instead is illustrated and easily read. These benefits give the guide strong appeal." --Michael Reilly, Director
About the Authors
Joe DeGeare Author
Joe is the Vice President of Operations at NCS Energy Services, Inc. An executive leader with 20-plus years of experience, he started in the fishing tool business as a shop foreman and worked his way through tool operator, assistant manager, district manager, and regional operations manager. He has worked in several international locations such as Egypt, Singapore and Australia for Baker Oil Tools as well as many other industry-leading companies. He holds one co-patent for downhole vibration technology and other application in progress. He has presented papers with SPE and other organization along with co-authoring articles for trade journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice President of Operations at NCS Energy Services, Inc.