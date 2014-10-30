Unpredictable, unwanted, and costly, oil and gas well fishing is not a typical practice for drilling, workover and completion projects, but roughly one in every five wells experience this intervention. To stay on top, The Guide to Oilwell Fishing Operations, Second Edition will keep fishing tool product managers, drilling managers and all other well intervention specialists keyed in to all the latest tools, techniques and rules of thumb critical to conventional and complex wellbore projects, such as extended reach horizontal wells, thru-tubing, and coiled tubing operations.

Strengthened with updated material and a new chapter on wellbore cleaning, The Guide to Oilwell Fishing Operations, Second Edition ensures that the life of the well will be saved no matter the unforeseen circumstances. Crucial aspects include: