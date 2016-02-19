The Growth of Parliamentary Scrutiny by Committee documents the proceedings of a symposium convened by Alfred Morris, a Member of Parliament (MP) for Manchester, Wythenshawe. This book compiles a series of essays written by seven other MPs of the 1966-70 Parliament who are either “for” or “against” the proposed Select Committee on Procedure, which is a committee composed of back-benchers of all parties who specialize in parliamentary procedure. This text also discusses the Select Committee in several departments in the parliamentary, such as science and technology, agriculture, overseas aid, nationalized industries, race relations, and immigration. The role of Britain's “Ombudsman” in the process of parliamentary scrutiny is likewise deliberated. This publication is a good source for students and individuals researching on the select committee system and parliamentary scrutiny.