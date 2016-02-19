The Growth of Parliamentary Scrutiny by Committee - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080164991, 9781483160726

The Growth of Parliamentary Scrutiny by Committee

1st Edition

A Symposium

Authors: Alfred Morris
eBook ISBN: 9781483160726
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 162
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19.99
16.99
24.95
21.21
31.95
27.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Growth of Parliamentary Scrutiny by Committee documents the proceedings of a symposium convened by Alfred Morris, a Member of Parliament (MP) for Manchester, Wythenshawe. This book compiles a series of essays written by seven other MPs of the 1966-70 Parliament who are either “for” or “against” the proposed Select Committee on Procedure, which is a committee composed of back-benchers of all parties who specialize in parliamentary procedure. This text also discusses the Select Committee in several departments in the parliamentary, such as science and technology, agriculture, overseas aid, nationalized industries, race relations, and immigration. The role of Britain's “Ombudsman” in the process of parliamentary scrutiny is likewise deliberated. This publication is a good source for students and individuals researching on the select committee system and parliamentary scrutiny.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors with Brief Qualifications

Foreword

Introduction

The Select Committee on Science and Technology

The Select Committee on Agriculture

The Select Committee on Overseas Aid

The Select Committee on Nationalized Industries

Britain's "Ombudsman" - His Role in the Process of Parliamentary Scrutiny

The Select Committee on Race Relations and Immigration

The Chamber as the Center of Parliamentary Scrutiny

Conclusion

Appendix

A Memorandum

Index

Details

No. of pages:
162
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1970
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483160726

About the Author

Alfred Morris

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.