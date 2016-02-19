The Growth of Parliamentary Scrutiny by Committee
1st Edition
A Symposium
Description
The Growth of Parliamentary Scrutiny by Committee documents the proceedings of a symposium convened by Alfred Morris, a Member of Parliament (MP) for Manchester, Wythenshawe. This book compiles a series of essays written by seven other MPs of the 1966-70 Parliament who are either “for” or “against” the proposed Select Committee on Procedure, which is a committee composed of back-benchers of all parties who specialize in parliamentary procedure. This text also discusses the Select Committee in several departments in the parliamentary, such as science and technology, agriculture, overseas aid, nationalized industries, race relations, and immigration. The role of Britain's “Ombudsman” in the process of parliamentary scrutiny is likewise deliberated. This publication is a good source for students and individuals researching on the select committee system and parliamentary scrutiny.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors with Brief Qualifications
Foreword
Introduction
The Select Committee on Science and Technology
The Select Committee on Agriculture
The Select Committee on Overseas Aid
The Select Committee on Nationalized Industries
Britain's "Ombudsman" - His Role in the Process of Parliamentary Scrutiny
The Select Committee on Race Relations and Immigration
The Chamber as the Center of Parliamentary Scrutiny
Conclusion
Appendix
A Memorandum
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 162
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1970
- Published:
- 1st January 1970
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483160726