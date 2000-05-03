The Grouting Handbook
1st Edition
A Step-by-Step Guide to Heavy Equipment Grouting
Description
Based on twenty years of research and field experience, this book collects a vast amount of information into a handy reference for mechanical and civil engineers. It focuses on four basic elements of grouting: load carrying capability of the foundation soil; mass design, concrete mix and installation, and curing procedures of the foundation; anchor bolts; and the grout. From the ground up, this book takes you step by step through the grouting process. Clear, straightforward directions give you details on preparing the foundation and surface, and selecting the best material and method. Comprehensive yet concise, this is a convenient handbook for veteran and rookie engineers alike.
Table of Contents
The Foundation. Anchorbolts. Cement Grout. Epoxy Grout. Selecting an Epoxy Grout. The Use of Rebar and Expansion Joints in Epoxy Grout. Cracking in Epoxy Grout. Making Deep Pours with Epoxy Grout. Surface Preparations. Pump Grouting. Pressure Grouting. Skid Grouting. Epoxy Chocking. Grouting Specifications. Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 182
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2000
- Published:
- 3rd May 2000
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080507651