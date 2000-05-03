The Grouting Handbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780884158875, 9780080507651

The Grouting Handbook

1st Edition

A Step-by-Step Guide to Heavy Equipment Grouting

Authors: Donald M. Harrison
eBook ISBN: 9780080507651
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 3rd May 2000
Page Count: 182
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.99
46.74
89.95
76.46
86.95
73.91
68.95
58.61
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Based on twenty years of research and field experience, this book collects a vast amount of information into a handy reference for mechanical and civil engineers. It focuses on four basic elements of grouting: load carrying capability of the foundation soil; mass design, concrete mix and installation, and curing procedures of the foundation; anchor bolts; and the grout. From the ground up, this book takes you step by step through the grouting process. Clear, straightforward directions give you details on preparing the foundation and surface, and selecting the best material and method. Comprehensive yet concise, this is a convenient handbook for veteran and rookie engineers alike.

Table of Contents

The Foundation. Anchorbolts. Cement Grout. Epoxy Grout. Selecting an Epoxy Grout. The Use of Rebar and Expansion Joints in Epoxy Grout. Cracking in Epoxy Grout. Making Deep Pours with Epoxy Grout. Surface Preparations. Pump Grouting. Pressure Grouting. Skid Grouting. Epoxy Chocking. Grouting Specifications. Index

Details

No. of pages:
182
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Professional Publishing 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Gulf Professional Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780080507651

About the Author

Donald M. Harrison

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.