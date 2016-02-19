The Glycoconjugates V4
1st Edition
Glycoproteins, Glycolipids and Proteoglycans
Description
The Glycoconjugates: Mammalian Glycoproteins, Glycolipids, and Proteoglycans Volume IV is a collaboration of different experts in the field of molecular biology on the subject of glycoconjugates.
The fourth volume covers topics such as the uptake of glycoconjugates and transport of lysozomal enzymes, and the hepatic receptor for asialoglycoproteins. Also covered in this volume are topics such as the use of neoglycoproteins as probes for binding and cellular uptake of glycoconjugates; the transfer of glycoconjugates from living to fixed cells; and the biosynthesis, function, and host interaction of virus glycolipids and glycoproteins.
The book is recommended for molecular biologists, organic chemists, and biochemists who would like to know more about glycolipids and glycoproteins and their applications.
1 Uptake of Glycoconjugates
Section 1 The Uptake and Transport of Lysosomal Enzymes
I. Introduction
II. Evidence for Mannose 6-Phosphate in the "Common Recognition Marker"
III. Structural Features Important for Enzyme Recognition
IV. Secretion-Recapture Pathway to Lysosomes
V. Intracellular Pathway for Receptor-Mediated Segregation of Lysosomal Enzymes
VI. Recycling of Cell Surface Receptors after Enzyme Delivery
VII. Role of Lysosomotropic Amines
VIII. Limitation by Mannose 6-Phosphate of Processing of Oligosaccharide Chains
IX. Mannose 6-Phosphate Receptor-Mediated Transport Pathway: Generality and Relationship to the "Secretory Pathway" for Glycoproteins
X. Alternate Routes for Acid Hydrolases in Mammalian Cells
XI. Physiological Role of Cell Surface Receptors for Lysosomal Enzymes
Section 2 The Hepatic Receptor for Asialoglycoproteins
I. Introduction
II. The Fate of Injected Asialoglycoproteins
III. The Influence of Ligand Structure on Interaction with Receptor
IV. Properties of Mammalian Receptors for Asialoglycoproteins
V. Morphological Examination of Asialoglycoprotein Catabolism
VI. Subcellular Distribution and Reutilization of Receptor
VII. Asialoglycorprotein Catabolism in Isolated Cells
VIII. Serum Glycoprotein Clearance in Nonmammalian Species
IX. Summary and Perspectives
Section 3 Neoglycoproteins as Probes for Binding and Cellular Uptake of Glycoconjugates
I. Introduction
II. Preparation of Neoglycoproteins
III. Properties of Neoglycoproteins
IV. Neoglycoproteins for in Vitro Clearance Studies
V. Neoglycoproteins as Probes for in Vitro Studies
VI. Neoglycoproteins as Cytochemical Markers
VII. Conclusion
Section 4 Transfer of Glycoconjugates from Living to Fixed Cells
I. Introduction
II. Transfer of Substances from Overlying Living Cells to Fixed Cells
III. Character of Glycoconjugates Transferred to Fixed Cells
IV. Transfer of Glycoconjugates from Conditioned Medium to Fixed Cells
V. Comparison between Glycoconjugates Transferred from Living Cells and from Conditioned Medium
VI. Production of Glycoconjugates Transferable to Fixed Cells: Change during Cell Growth
VII. Change in Acceptance of Glycoconjugates during Cell Growth: Comparison between Transformed and Nontransformed Cells
VIII. Concluding Remarks
2 Turnover and Shedding of Cell Surface Glycoconjugates
Section 1 Turnover of Plasma Membrane Glycoproteins and Glycolipids (Hepatoma as a Model)
I. Introduction
II. Labeling of Membrane Glycoproteins and Glycolipids for Turnover Studies
III. Turnover of Plasma Membrane Glycoproteins and Glycolipids
IV. Influence of Environment on the Turnover of Plasma Membrane Glycoconjugates
Section 2 Cell Surface Shedding
I. Introduction
II. Structural and Biochemical Aspects of the Cell Surface
III. Surface Membrane Biosynthesis and Turnover
IV. Direct Experimental Evidence for the Shedding of Cell Surface Components to the Extracellular Environment
V. Surface Components and Antigens in Serum and Other Body Fluids
VI. Shedding versus Secretion
VII. Phenomena that may be Similar to Shedding
VIII. Questions about the Mechanism of the Shedding Process
IX. Possible Role of Shed Surface Components
3 Virus Glycoproteins and Glycolipids
Virus Glycoproteins and Glycolipids: Structure, Biosynthesis, Biological Function, and Interaction with Host
I. Introduction
II. Structure of Virus Membranes
III. Structure of Virus Glycoproteins
IV. Biosynthesis of Virus Glycoproteins
V. Function of Virus Glycoproteins
VI. Glycoproteins
4 Glycosyltransferases and Glycoconjugates: Applications to Chemotherapy, Aging, and Disease
Section 1 Development of Membrane Sugar and Nucleotide Sugar Analogs as Potential Inhibitors or Modifiers of Cellular Glycoconjugates
I. Introduction
II. Development of Hexosamine Analogs
III. Development of Modified Neutral Sugars
IV. Development of Sialic Acid Analogs
V. Development of Sialyltransferase Inhibitors
VI. Concluding Remarks
Section 2 Glycosaminoglycans in Atherosclerosis
I. Introduction
II. Overview of Atherogenesis
III. Arterial Wall Connective Tissue and Atherosclerosis
IV. Glycosaminoglycans of the Arterial Wall
V. Proteoglycans of the Arterial Wall
VI. Glycosaminoglycans (Proteoglycans) and Lipoprotein Interactions
VII. Glycosaminoglycan Changes in Atherosclerosis
VIII. Inhibition of Atherosclerotic Lesions by Glycosaminoglycans
Section 3 Glycosyltransferases in Cancer
I. Introduction
II. Glycoslytransferases as Shed or Secreted Glycoproteins
III. Glycosyltransferases as Tumor Markers
IV. Summary and Conclusions
Section 4 Articular Cartilage Proteoglycans in Aging and Osteoarthritis
I. Structure and Metabolism of Cartilage Proteoglycans
II. Articular Cartilage in Aging
III. Articular Cartilage in Osteoarthritis
IV. Concluding Remarks
- No. of pages:
- 382
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323153102