The Glands of Destiny

2nd Edition

A Study of the Personality

Authors: Ivo Geikie Cobb
eBook ISBN: 9781483194165
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1936
Page Count: 288
Description

The Glands of Destiny: A Study of the Personality, Second Edition provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of personality. This book provides an understanding of the organs of internal secretion.

Organized into two parts encompassing eight chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the anatomy and functions of the ductless glands. This text then examines the action of the glands in determining the bodily build and provides an account of how the internal secretions influence the personality. Other chapters consider the relation between the internal secretions and the human being. This book discusses as well the aspects of personality, how it is formed, of what it consists, and how various types of personality are determined. The final chapter deals with heredity and explains how far it can affect the glandular pattern of an individual.

This book is a valuable resource for psychologists, anatomists, physiologists, scientists, and research workers.

Table of Contents


﻿Part I

Preface

Prologue

I. Introduction

II. The Ductless Glands and their Secretions

III. The Thyroid

IV. The Pituitary

V. The Adrenals

VI. The Influence of Sex on the Personality

VII. The Lesser Glands of Internal Secretion

VIII. The Internal Secretions and the Nervous System

Part II

I. Personality and the Ductless Glands

II. The Internal Secretions in Everyday Life

III. Racial Characteristics and Endocrine Influences

IV. From Infancy to Old Age

V. Civilization and Warfare

VI. On Giants and Dwarfs

VII. Personalities, Introducing:—

Henry VIII

Elizabeth

James I

Charles I

Charles II

James II

Catherine of Russia

Napoleon Bonaparte I

Voltaire

The Emperor of Abyssinia

Signor Mussolini

VIII. Conclusions

Epilogue

Glossary

Bibliography

Index

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2036
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483194165

About the Author

Ivo Geikie Cobb

