The Glands of Destiny: A Study of the Personality, Second Edition provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of personality. This book provides an understanding of the organs of internal secretion.

Organized into two parts encompassing eight chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the anatomy and functions of the ductless glands. This text then examines the action of the glands in determining the bodily build and provides an account of how the internal secretions influence the personality. Other chapters consider the relation between the internal secretions and the human being. This book discusses as well the aspects of personality, how it is formed, of what it consists, and how various types of personality are determined. The final chapter deals with heredity and explains how far it can affect the glandular pattern of an individual.

This book is a valuable resource for psychologists, anatomists, physiologists, scientists, and research workers.