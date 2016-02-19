The Glands of Destiny
2nd Edition
A Study of the Personality
Description
The Glands of Destiny: A Study of the Personality, Second Edition provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of personality. This book provides an understanding of the organs of internal secretion.
Organized into two parts encompassing eight chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the anatomy and functions of the ductless glands. This text then examines the action of the glands in determining the bodily build and provides an account of how the internal secretions influence the personality. Other chapters consider the relation between the internal secretions and the human being. This book discusses as well the aspects of personality, how it is formed, of what it consists, and how various types of personality are determined. The final chapter deals with heredity and explains how far it can affect the glandular pattern of an individual.
This book is a valuable resource for psychologists, anatomists, physiologists, scientists, and research workers.
Table of Contents
Part I
Preface
Prologue
I. Introduction
II. The Ductless Glands and their Secretions
III. The Thyroid
IV. The Pituitary
V. The Adrenals
VI. The Influence of Sex on the Personality
VII. The Lesser Glands of Internal Secretion
VIII. The Internal Secretions and the Nervous System
Part II
I. Personality and the Ductless Glands
II. The Internal Secretions in Everyday Life
III. Racial Characteristics and Endocrine Influences
IV. From Infancy to Old Age
V. Civilization and Warfare
VI. On Giants and Dwarfs
VII. Personalities, Introducing:—
Henry VIII
Elizabeth
James I
Charles I
Charles II
James II
Catherine of Russia
Napoleon Bonaparte I
Voltaire
The Emperor of Abyssinia
Signor Mussolini
VIII. Conclusions
Epilogue
Glossary
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2036
- Published:
- 1st January 1936
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483194165