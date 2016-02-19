The Germination of Seeds
3rd Edition
The Germination of Seeds, Third Edition contains the same content in the previous edition, but with modifications in each section, containing updated information. As the first two editions, this edition attempts to treat critically the available information on seed germination and to assimilate this information. This text first discusses the structure and chemical composition of seeds. This book then explains germination and related concepts, such as factors affecting this process, inhibition and stimulation, and seed metabolism. This selection concludes by explaining the ecology of germination. This publication will be invaluable to those in the field of agriculture, as well as students and layperson interested in seed germination.
Table of Contents
Preface to the Third Edition
Preface to the Second Edition
Preface to the First Edition
1. The Structure of Seeds and Seedlings
2. Chemical Composition of Seeds
I Carbohydrates
II Lipids
III Proteins
IV Other Components
3. Factors Affecting Germination
I Viability and Life Span of Seeds
II External Factors Affecting Germination
1. Water
2. Gases
3. Temperature
4. Light
4. Dormancy, Germination Inhibition and Stimulation
I Secondary Dormancy
II Possible Causes of Dormancy
1. Permeability of Seed Coats
2. Temperature Requirements
3. Light Requirements and Their Interaction With Temperature
4. Germination Inhibitors
III Germination Stimulators
IV Hormones in Germination
5. Metabolism of Germinating Seeds
I Changes in Storage Products During Germination
II Metabolism of Storage Products and Synthesis of Nucleic Acids and Proteins
1. Carbohydrates
2. Lipids
3. Proteins
4. Metabolism of Phosphorus-containing Compounds
5. Metabolism of Nucleic Acids
6. Protein Synthesis and its Dependence on Nucleic Acids
III Respiration
1. Gaseous Exchange
2. Biochemical Aspects of Respiration
6. The Effect of Germination Inhibitors and Stimulators on Metabolism and their Possible Regulatory Role
I Effect of Natural Growth Substances
1. Gibberellic Acid
2. Cytokinins
3. Abscisic Acid
4. Ethylene
5. The Regulatory Role of Hormones
II The Effects of Coumarin and Thiourea
1. Effect on Storage Materials
2. Effect on Respiration
3. Other Effects
III The Effect of Various Metabolic Inhibitors
7. The Ecology of Germination
I Effect of the Mother Plant
II External Factors in the Habitat of the Germinating Seed
1. Water
2. Temperature
3. Gases
4. Light
5. Biotic Factors
III Ecological Role of External Factors
1. Moisture and Temperature
2. Gases
3. Light
4. Soil Conditions
5. Inhibitors
6. Biotic Factors
7. Seedling Establishment
Index of Plants
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 222
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483190440