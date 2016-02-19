The Geography of Tropical African Development - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080218489, 9781483297057

The Geography of Tropical African Development

2nd Edition

A Study of Spatial Patterns of Economic Change Since Independence

Authors: A. M. O'Connor
eBook ISBN: 9781483297057
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st September 1978
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

(partial) Introduction: Agricultural change. Fishing and forestry. Mining. Industrial development. The supply of power. The role of transport. Urbanization. External economic relations. Conclusion.

Description

This best selling textbook focuses on the changes in geographical patterns that have taken place in recent years i.e. on the geographical pattern of recent and current economic change. The area covered includes the countries lying between the limits of the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn. In this second edition substantial changes have been made in every chapter in order to keep up to date in respect of both the geographical pattern of development and prevailing attitudes towards it. The discussion is still largely confined to the twenty year period between 1956 and 1976, and to the economic component of development

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483297057

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

A. M. O'Connor Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University College, London, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.