The Geography of Tropical African Development
2nd Edition
A Study of Spatial Patterns of Economic Change Since Independence
Table of Contents
(partial) Introduction: Agricultural change. Fishing and forestry. Mining. Industrial development. The supply of power. The role of transport. Urbanization. External economic relations. Conclusion.
Description
This best selling textbook focuses on the changes in geographical patterns that have taken place in recent years i.e. on the geographical pattern of recent and current economic change. The area covered includes the countries lying between the limits of the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn. In this second edition substantial changes have been made in every chapter in order to keep up to date in respect of both the geographical pattern of development and prevailing attitudes towards it. The discussion is still largely confined to the twenty year period between 1956 and 1976, and to the economic component of development
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1978
- Published:
- 1st September 1978
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483297057
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
A. M. O'Connor Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University College, London, UK