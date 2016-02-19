The Genesis and Classification of Cold Soils
1st Edition
Description
The Genesis and Classification of Cold Soils exposes the processes involved in the development of the principal kinds of soils that occur in cold regions and introduces readers to the classification of those soils. The book uses the terminologies and concepts of the description of soils provided by the Soil Taxonomy of the United States. Topics covered in the book include aspects of temperature relationships in cold soils; effects of freezing temperatures on the soil properties; the salient features of the U.S. Soil Taxonomy system; and the taxonomies of Canada, the U.S.S.R., and The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). Pedologists, agriculturists, engineers, and researchers will find the book insightful.
Table of Contents
Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 Temperature Relationships in Cold Soils
I. Temperature Belts
II. Soil Temperature Regimes in Cold Areas
III. Factors Affecting Soil Temperatures
IV. Temperatures in Relation to Soil Depth
References
Chapter 2 The Effects of Freezing
I. Moisture Migrations during Freezing
II. Effects of Deep Freezing
III. Cryoturbation
IV. Effects of Shallow, Ice-Rich Permafrost on Turbation
V. Intensity of Cryoturbation
VI. Effects of Freezing on Sloping Soils
References
Chapter 3 The United States Soil Taxonomy
I. Pedons and Polypedons
II. Diagnostic Horizons
III. Horizon Designators
IV. Nomenclature
V. Categories of the Classification
References
Chapter 4 Entisols
I. Cryofluvents
II. Cryorthents
III. Cryopsamments
IV. Cryaquents
References
Chapter 5 Spodosols
I. Genesis of Spodosols
II. Identification of Spodic Horizons
III. Classification of Cold Spodosols
References
Chapter 6 Alfisols
I. Genesis of Alfisols
II. Classification of Cold Alfisols
References
Chapter 7 Mollisols
I. Genesis of Mollisols
II. Classification of Cold Mollisols
References
Chapter 8 Inceptisols: Cryandepts
I. Genesis of Cryandepts
II. Classification of Cryandepts
References
Chapter 9 Inceptisols: Cryochrepts
I. Genesis of Cryochrepts
II. Classification of Cryochrepts
References
Chapter l0 Inceptisols: Cryumbrepts
I. Genesis of Cryumbrepts
II. Classification of Cryumbrepts
References
Chapter 11 Inceptisols: Cryaquepts
I. Genesis of Cryaquepts
II. Classification of Cryaquepts
References
Chapter 12 Histosols
I. Genesis of Histosols
II. Properties of Histosols
III. Classification of Cold Histosols
References
Chapter 13 The Taxonomies of Canada, the U.S.S.R.,and the FAO
I. Canadian System of Soil Classification
II. Official Soil Classification of the U.S.S.R.
III. The FAO Soil Classification
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 28th January 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483269979