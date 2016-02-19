The Genesis and Classification of Cold Soils exposes the processes involved in the development of the principal kinds of soils that occur in cold regions and introduces readers to the classification of those soils. The book uses the terminologies and concepts of the description of soils provided by the Soil Taxonomy of the United States. Topics covered in the book include aspects of temperature relationships in cold soils; effects of freezing temperatures on the soil properties; the salient features of the U.S. Soil Taxonomy system; and the taxonomies of Canada, the U.S.S.R., and The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). Pedologists, agriculturists, engineers, and researchers will find the book insightful.