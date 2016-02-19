The Genesis and Classification of Cold Soils - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125881203, 9781483269979

The Genesis and Classification of Cold Soils

1st Edition

Authors: Samuel Rieger
eBook ISBN: 9781483269979
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1983
Page Count: 240
Description

The Genesis and Classification of Cold Soils exposes the processes involved in the development of the principal kinds of soils that occur in cold regions and introduces readers to the classification of those soils. The book uses the terminologies and concepts of the description of soils provided by the Soil Taxonomy of the United States. Topics covered in the book include aspects of temperature relationships in cold soils; effects of freezing temperatures on the soil properties; the salient features of the U.S. Soil Taxonomy system; and the taxonomies of Canada, the U.S.S.R., and The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). Pedologists, agriculturists, engineers, and researchers will find the book insightful.

Table of Contents


Contents

Preface

Chapter 1 Temperature Relationships in Cold Soils

I. Temperature Belts

II. Soil Temperature Regimes in Cold Areas

III. Factors Affecting Soil Temperatures

IV. Temperatures in Relation to Soil Depth

References

Chapter 2 The Effects of Freezing

I. Moisture Migrations during Freezing

II. Effects of Deep Freezing

III. Cryoturbation

IV. Effects of Shallow, Ice-Rich Permafrost on Turbation

V. Intensity of Cryoturbation

VI. Effects of Freezing on Sloping Soils

References

Chapter 3 The United States Soil Taxonomy

I. Pedons and Polypedons

II. Diagnostic Horizons

III. Horizon Designators

IV. Nomenclature

V. Categories of the Classification

References

Chapter 4 Entisols

I. Cryofluvents

II. Cryorthents

III. Cryopsamments

IV. Cryaquents

References

Chapter 5 Spodosols

I. Genesis of Spodosols

II. Identification of Spodic Horizons

III. Classification of Cold Spodosols

References

Chapter 6 Alfisols

I. Genesis of Alfisols

II. Classification of Cold Alfisols

References

Chapter 7 Mollisols

I. Genesis of Mollisols

II. Classification of Cold Mollisols

References

Chapter 8 Inceptisols: Cryandepts

I. Genesis of Cryandepts

II. Classification of Cryandepts

References

Chapter 9 Inceptisols: Cryochrepts

I. Genesis of Cryochrepts

II. Classification of Cryochrepts

References

Chapter l0 Inceptisols: Cryumbrepts

I. Genesis of Cryumbrepts

II. Classification of Cryumbrepts

References

Chapter 11 Inceptisols: Cryaquepts

I. Genesis of Cryaquepts

II. Classification of Cryaquepts

References

Chapter 12 Histosols

I. Genesis of Histosols

II. Properties of Histosols

III. Classification of Cold Histosols

References

Chapter 13 The Taxonomies of Canada, the U.S.S.R.,and the FAO

I. Canadian System of Soil Classification

II. Official Soil Classification of the U.S.S.R.

III. The FAO Soil Classification

References

Index

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483269979

Samuel Rieger

