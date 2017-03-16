The General Factor of Personality

Janek Musek, Professor Emeritus (University of Ljubljana, Slovenia), former vice-rector of the University of Ljubljana, author of more than 200 scientific articles and 35 textbooks in psychology.

Study of psychology (1964-1968), Diplom of Psychology (1968), PhD (1976) all at the Department of Psychology, Faculty of Arts and Sciences (Philosophical Faculty), University of Ljubljana.

Professional work as Assistant (1970), Assistant Professor (1977), Associate Professor or Docent (1981), Full Professor (1988), Professor Emeritus (2015) at the Department of psychology in the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, University of Ljubljana.

Courses and lectures include introduction to psychology, personality, differential psychology, motivation and emotion, cognitive psychology, media psychology and history of psychology.

Head of Department of psychology (1980-1982), vice-dean of Faculty of Arts and Sciences (1984-1986), vice-rector of the University of Ljubljana (1996-1998). Engaged in more than twenty basic research projects, mostly as the project (program group) leader or principal investigator.

Major research fields: personality psychology, values, individual differences, cognitive psychology, positive psychology, history of psychology; more specific: personality structure, well-being, values, symbolism, decision making.

About 200 scientific articles, 35 textbooks and scientific monographs. The books include: Personality (1982), Scientific Image of Personality (1993), Personality and Values (1993), New Psychological Theory of Values (2000), Psychology of Life (2010), Psychological Basis of the Future Society (2014), Personality, Values and Well-being (2015).

Active participation in numerous national and international scientific conferences and congresses; coordinator or organizer of several national and international scientific congresses.

Mentor to more than 30 PhD and more than 40 MA Degree students.

Cofounder of the Institute of Ethics and Values Jože Trontelj (IEV) and the Institute of Personality Psychology.

Bearer of several national and institutional awards for scientific or professional merits.