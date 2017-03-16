The General Factor of Personality
1st Edition
Description
The General Factor of Personality improves our understanding of the personality structure and the relations between major personality dimensions, as well as major dimensions of the entire non-cognitive sphere of psychological variables. The results of the empirical testing and theoretical evaluations in this book contribute to the more comprehensive and precise theoretical framework of the General Factor of Personality (GFP) and that of the entire personality structure.
Additionally, the book answers some unresolved questions concerning the nature of the GFP, including whether it is based more on correlations in real behavior or on other less substantial factors between lower-order dimensions of personality. This book is crucially important not only for theoretical reasons, but also for the tremendous practical and applied value of the assumed general dimension of personality. As a common denominator of all the most important fields of personality beyond cognition (Big Five, well-being, coping, emotionality, motivation, self-concept, self-esteem, control, wisdom and others), the GFP represents an extremely strong single predictor of the quality of life, mental health and well-being, career, academic success, and the quality of family and interpersonal relations.
Key Features
- Reviews the theoretical and methodological work on the General Factor of Personality (GFP)
- Presents major research results in the field of GFP and the dimensional structure of personality
- Provides a balanced and objective approach to the topic of GFP, addressing criticisms and controversies
- Considers the practical and applied aspects of this research
- Draws conclusions on the bioevolutionary model of GFP to give a more thorough understanding of biological bases of human personality
Readership
Researchers and students in social, personality, and cognitive psychology
Table of Contents
Section A. Breaking With Dogma
Chapter 1. The Rise of the GFP
- General Factor of Personality—A New Concept in Psychology
- The Historical Predecessors
- From the Big Five to the Biggest One
- The Initial Study of GFP
- GFP From Meta-analytic Studies
Chapter 2. New Look at the Structure of Personality
- Structural Paradigms in the Personality Research
- Examples of Higher-Order Levels of Hierarchy
Chapter 3. GFP in the Cross-Cultural Context
- Cultural Stability of Personality
- GFP Across Cultures
- Interpreting GFP in the New Light
Chapter 4. The Basic Interpretations and Critical Aspects of the GFP
- The Most Frequent Criticisms of the General Factor of Personality
- The Nature of the GFP
- The Interpretations of the GFP: Possible Conclusions
Section B. The Nature and Power of the GFP
Chapter 5. The Psychological Correlates of General Factor of Personality
- The Closest Relatives of General Factor of Personality
- The Connections With Other Psychological Domains
- GFP as Predictor
Chapter 6. Biological Aspects of General Factor of Personality
- Evolutionary Basis of the General Factor of Personality
- Evolutionary Strategies and Personality
- Differential K Theory
- Life History Model
- Genetics
- GFP in the Light of Neuroscience
- Conclusions
Chapter 7. The Overall Strength of the GFP
- GFP Across 21 Datasets
- Method
- Results
- GFP as a Part of the Best Structural Solutions
- Comparison of Six Structural Models
- Conclusions
Section C. General Dimensions of Personality and Cognition
Chapter 8. Dimensional Structure of Personality and Beyond
- Two Broad Domains of Personality
- Super-Dominant General Factor in Personality and Beyond: A Study on 63 Variables
Chapter 9. Cognitive Abilities and Personality: Two Comprehensive General Factors
- Two Faces of a Human Person
- Personality and Intelligence
- Two General Dimensions: g-Factor and Super-g
- Results and Discussion
- General Discussion and Conclusions
Section D. The Perspective of the Multivariate Research in Personality
Chapter 10. The Future of the Structural Modeling of Personality
- The Improvement of Structural Modeling
- Theoretical Foundations
- Toward the Cross-level Congruence of Higher-Order Factors
- Toward a Comprehensive Model of the Psychological Structure
- Toward Methodological Convergence in Personality Research
Chapter 11. Toward the Optimal Balance Between the Higher-Order Dimensions in Personality Research
- The Structure of Personality: Classic Hierarchical or Bifactor?
- Principles, Advantages, and Disadvantages of Both Models
- Content of the Higher-Order Factors: Method or Meaning?
- Conclusions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 330
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 16th March 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128112496
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128112090
About the Author
Janek Musek
Janek Musek, Professor Emeritus (University of Ljubljana, Slovenia), former vice-rector of the University of Ljubljana, author of more than 200 scientific articles and 35 textbooks in psychology.
Study of psychology (1964-1968), Diplom of Psychology (1968), PhD (1976) all at the Department of Psychology, Faculty of Arts and Sciences (Philosophical Faculty), University of Ljubljana.
Professional work as Assistant (1970), Assistant Professor (1977), Associate Professor or Docent (1981), Full Professor (1988), Professor Emeritus (2015) at the Department of psychology in the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, University of Ljubljana.
Courses and lectures include introduction to psychology, personality, differential psychology, motivation and emotion, cognitive psychology, media psychology and history of psychology.
Head of Department of psychology (1980-1982), vice-dean of Faculty of Arts and Sciences (1984-1986), vice-rector of the University of Ljubljana (1996-1998). Engaged in more than twenty basic research projects, mostly as the project (program group) leader or principal investigator.
Major research fields: personality psychology, values, individual differences, cognitive psychology, positive psychology, history of psychology; more specific: personality structure, well-being, values, symbolism, decision making.
About 200 scientific articles, 35 textbooks and scientific monographs. The books include: Personality (1982), Scientific Image of Personality (1993), Personality and Values (1993), New Psychological Theory of Values (2000), Psychology of Life (2010), Psychological Basis of the Future Society (2014), Personality, Values and Well-being (2015).
Active participation in numerous national and international scientific conferences and congresses; coordinator or organizer of several national and international scientific congresses.
Mentor to more than 30 PhD and more than 40 MA Degree students.
Cofounder of the Institute of Ethics and Values Jože Trontelj (IEV) and the Institute of Personality Psychology.
Bearer of several national and institutional awards for scientific or professional merits.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, University of Ljubljana, Slovenia