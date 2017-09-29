The Future of Semiconductor Oxides in Next-Generation Solar Cells

Section A – Synthesis of Semiconductor and Graphene Oxides for NGSC

1. Synthesis of ZnO Nanostructures for Solar Cells--A Focus on Dye Sensitized and Perovskite Solar Cells - Prof. Thierry Pauporté

2. Synthesis by Low Temperature Solution Processing of Ferroelectric Perovskite Oxide Thin Films as Candidate Materials for Photovoltaic Applications – Prof. M. Lourdes Calzada

Section B – Next Generation Solar Cells

3. Alternative Binary and Ternary Metal Oxides for Dye- and Quantum Dot-Sensitized Solar Cells - Dr. Renaud Demadrille

4. Oxide Hole Transport Materials in Inverted Planar Perovskite Solar Cells - Dr. Zuqiang Bian and Prof. Chunhui Huang

5. Metal-oxide Based Charge Extraction and Recombination Layers for Organic Solar Cells - Prof. Thomas Reidl

6. Dye-Sensitized Solar Cells - Prof. Anders Hagfeldt and Nikolaos Vlachopoulos

7. Semiconducting Metal Oxides for High Performance Perovskite Solar Cells - Prof. Yang Yang

8. Metal Oxides in Photovoltaics: All-Oxide, Ferroic, and Perovskite Solar Cells- Prof. Monica Lira-Cantu

9. Graphene Oxide-like Materials in Organic and Perovskite Solar Cells - Prof. Emmanuel Kymakis and Prof. Dimitrios Konios

10. Application of Graphene and Graphene Derivatives/Oxide Nanomaterials for Solar Cells - Prof. Ana Flavia Nogueira

11. All-Oxide Solar Cells - Dr. Theodoros Dimopoulos

12. Oxide Layers in Organic Solar Cells for an Optimal Photon Management- Prof. Jordi Martorell

Section C -- Stability of NGPV with SO

13. Graphene Oxide for DSSC, OPV and Perovskite Stability - Dr. Francesca Brunetti/Prof. Aldo Di Carlo