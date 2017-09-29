The Future of Semiconductor Oxides in Next-Generation Solar Cells
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section A – Synthesis of Semiconductor and Graphene Oxides for NGSC
1. Synthesis of ZnO Nanostructures for Solar Cells--A Focus on Dye Sensitized and Perovskite Solar Cells - Prof. Thierry Pauporté
2. Synthesis by Low Temperature Solution Processing of Ferroelectric Perovskite Oxide Thin Films as Candidate Materials for Photovoltaic Applications – Prof. M. Lourdes Calzada
Section B – Next Generation Solar Cells
3. Alternative Binary and Ternary Metal Oxides for Dye- and Quantum Dot-Sensitized Solar Cells - Dr. Renaud Demadrille
4. Oxide Hole Transport Materials in Inverted Planar Perovskite Solar Cells - Dr. Zuqiang Bian and Prof. Chunhui Huang
5. Metal-oxide Based Charge Extraction and Recombination Layers for Organic Solar Cells - Prof. Thomas Reidl
6. Dye-Sensitized Solar Cells - Prof. Anders Hagfeldt and Nikolaos Vlachopoulos
7. Semiconducting Metal Oxides for High Performance Perovskite Solar Cells - Prof. Yang Yang
8. Metal Oxides in Photovoltaics: All-Oxide, Ferroic, and Perovskite Solar Cells- Prof. Monica Lira-Cantu
9. Graphene Oxide-like Materials in Organic and Perovskite Solar Cells - Prof. Emmanuel Kymakis and Prof. Dimitrios Konios
10. Application of Graphene and Graphene Derivatives/Oxide Nanomaterials for Solar Cells - Prof. Ana Flavia Nogueira
11. All-Oxide Solar Cells - Dr. Theodoros Dimopoulos
12. Oxide Layers in Organic Solar Cells for an Optimal Photon Management- Prof. Jordi Martorell
Section C -- Stability of NGPV with SO
13. Graphene Oxide for DSSC, OPV and Perovskite Stability - Dr. Francesca Brunetti/Prof. Aldo Di Carlo
Description
The Future of Semiconductor Oxides in Next-Generation Solar Cells begins with several chapters covering the synthesis of semiconductor oxides for NGSCs. Part II goes on to cover the types and applications of NGSCs currently under development, while Part III brings the two together, covering specific processing techniques for NGSC construction.
Finally, Part IV discusses the stability of SO solar cells compared to organic solar cells, and the possibilities offered by hybrid technologies. This comprehensive book is an essential reference for all those academics and professionals who require thorough knowledge of recent and future developments in the role of semiconductor oxides in next generation solar cells.
Key Features
- Unlocks the potential of advanced semiconductor oxides to transform Next Generation Solar Cell (NGSC) design
- Full coverage of new developments and recent research make this essential reading for researchers and engineers alike
- Explains the synthesis and processing of semiconductor oxides with a view to their use in NGSCs
Readership
Academics (professors/researchers and graduate students) as well as professionals (engineers) in the fields of materials science, electronic materials, and solar cell technology
Details
About the Editors
Monica Lira-Cantu Editor
Monica Lira-Cantu is Group Leader of the Nanostructured Materials for Photovoltaic Energy Group at the Catalan Institute of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (ICN2), CSIC and the Barcelona Institute of Science and Technology (BIST) in Barcelona (ES). She is also visiting professor at the Laboratory of Photomolecular Science (LSPM) at the École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL, CH). Prof. Lira-Cantu has directed several national, international and industrial projects, and is currently the coordinator of the European StableNextSol COST Action related to the stability of emerging solar cells. She has more than 115 publications, among them more than 87 journal articles, 10 book chapters, 8 patents and has organized more than 12 International Scientific Conferences related to the area of Photovoltaics. Her international recognition and diffusion is corroborated by the growing number of citations, currently at 3757 in 2017 (average 43/paper) with an h index of 33.
Affiliations and Expertise
Catalan Institute of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology
About the Series Editors
Ghenadii Korotcenkov Series Editor
Ghenadii Korotcenkov received his Ph.D. in Physics and Technology of Semiconductor Materials and Devices in 1976, and his Doctor Habilitate Degree (Dr. Sci.) in Physics and Mathematics of Semiconductors and Dielectrics in 1990. Long time he was a leader of scientific Gas Sensor Group and manager of various national and international scientific and engineering projects carried out in Laboratory of Micro- and Optoelectronics, Technical University of Moldova. His research had financial support from International Foundations and Programs such as CRDF, MRDA, IREX, ICTP, INTAS, INCO-COPERNICUS, COST, NATO. Currently G. Korotcenkov is a research Professor in Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology, Republic of Korea.
Specialists from Former Soviet Union know G. Korotcenkov’s research results in the field of study of Schottky barriers, MOS structures, native oxides, and photoreceivers on the base of III-Vs compounds very well. His current research interests include material sciences and surface science, focused on metal oxides and solid state gas sensor design.
Korotcenkov is the author of seven books and special issues and editor of 11 books. He published fifteen invited review papers, 19 book chapters, and more than 200+ peer-reviewed articles. He is a holder of 18 patents. He presented more than 200 reports on the National and International conferences. Last years his articles had more 400 citing per annum (h-factor=33 (Scopus) and h=36 (Google Scholar)). His research activities are honored by Award of the Supreme Council of Science and Advanced Technology of the Republic of Moldova (2004), The Prize of the Presidents of Ukrainian, Belarus and Moldovan Academies of Sciences (2003), Senior Research Excellence Award of Technical University of Moldova (2001; 2003; 2005), Fellowship from International Research Exchange Board (1998), National Youth Prize of the Republic of Moldova (1980), among others.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Professor, Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology, Republic of Korea