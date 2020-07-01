The Future of Intelligent Transport Systems

Introduction

PART one: ITS Technology enablers

1 Sensing and perception systems for ITS (old title was: Sensing systems for ITS)

2 Communication advances and ITS

3 Computing technologies: platforms, processors and controllers (old title was: Computing technologies for ITS)

PART two: ITS users

4 User requirements and preferences for ITS

5 Co-creation of value for user experiences

6 ITS and their users: classification and behavior (old title was: User behaviour and classifications)

7 User acceptance and ethics of ITS

PART three: ITS business models

8 ITS and economic growth (old title was: ITS stakeholders and relations)

9 Impact of ITS advances on the industry (old title was: ITS Business analytics)

10 ITS business and revenue models (old title was: ITS customized services)

11 ITS and marketing (old title was: ITS business and revenue models)

12 Societal impact of ITS (old title was: ITS and marketing)

PART four: ITS regulations, policies and standards

13 ITS and sustainability (old title was: Regulatory bodies for ITS)

14 ITS standardization bodies and standards (old title was: Policies and policy making in ITS)

15 ITS programs and strategies worldwide (old title was: ITS standardization bodies and standards)

PART five: The future of ITS applications

16 Transportation network applications (old chapter number was 17)

17 Autonomous Driving levels and enablers (old chapter number was 18)

18 Intelligent Transport Systems and Smart Mobility (old chapter number was 19)

19 Big Data Analytics for Intelligent Transportation Systems (old chapter number was 20)

20 Personalized Mobility Services and AI (old chapter number was 21)

21 Integrated mobility for smart cities (old chapter number was 22)

22 ITS and blockchain (new chapter)

23 Conclusions and way forward