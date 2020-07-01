The Future of Intelligent Transport Systems
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
The Future of Intelligent Transport Systems considers ITS from three perspectives: users, business models and regulation/policy. Topics cover in-vehicle applications, such as autonomous driving, vehicle-to-vehicle/vehicle-to-infrastructure communication, and related applications, such as personalized mobility. The book also examines ITS technology enablers, such as sensing technologies, wireless communication, computational technology, user behavior as part of the transportation chain, financial models that influence ITS, regulations, policies and standards affecting ITS, and the future of ITS applications. Users will find a holistic approach to the most recent technological advances and the future spectrum of mobility.
Key Features
- Systematically presents the whole spectrum of next generation Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) technologies
- Integrates coverage of personalized mobility and digital assistants, big data analytics and autonomous driving
- Includes end-of-chapter, open-ended questions that trigger thinking on the technological, managerial and regulatory aspects of ITS
Readership
Researchers and postgraduate students in Intelligent Transportation Systems and Transport Engineering, Planning, Systems Management, and Networks; planning professionals, local governmental authorities, city administrations, city planners, transportation authorities
Table of Contents
Introduction
PART one: ITS Technology enablers
1 Sensing and perception systems for ITS (old title was: Sensing systems for ITS)
2 Communication advances and ITS
3 Computing technologies: platforms, processors and controllers (old title was: Computing technologies for ITS)
PART two: ITS users
4 User requirements and preferences for ITS
5 Co-creation of value for user experiences
6 ITS and their users: classification and behavior (old title was: User behaviour and classifications)
7 User acceptance and ethics of ITS
PART three: ITS business models
8 ITS and economic growth (old title was: ITS stakeholders and relations)
9 Impact of ITS advances on the industry (old title was: ITS Business analytics)
10 ITS business and revenue models (old title was: ITS customized services)
11 ITS and marketing (old title was: ITS business and revenue models)
12 Societal impact of ITS (old title was: ITS and marketing)
PART four: ITS regulations, policies and standards
13 ITS and sustainability (old title was: Regulatory bodies for ITS)
14 ITS standardization bodies and standards (old title was: Policies and policy making in ITS)
15 ITS programs and strategies worldwide (old title was: ITS standardization bodies and standards)
PART five: The future of ITS applications
16 Transportation network applications (old chapter number was 17)
17 Autonomous Driving levels and enablers (old chapter number was 18)
18 Intelligent Transport Systems and Smart Mobility (old chapter number was 19)
19 Big Data Analytics for Intelligent Transportation Systems (old chapter number was 20)
20 Personalized Mobility Services and AI (old chapter number was 21)
21 Integrated mobility for smart cities (old chapter number was 22)
22 ITS and blockchain (new chapter)
23 Conclusions and way forward
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st July 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128182819
About the Author
Lorna Uden
Lorna Uden is Adjunct Professor at Vellore Institute of Technology in Tamil Nadu, India. Her research interests include learning technology, web engineering and technology, big data, knowledge management, and the Internet of Things. She has authored more than 200 papers, and is on the editorial board of several international journals, including as the founder and editor-in-chief for the International Journal of Web Engineering and Technology, and the International Journal of Learning Technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Professor, Vellore Institute of Technology, Tamil Nadu, India
George Dimitrakopoulos
George Dimitrakopoulos is Assistant Professor in the Department of Informatics and Telematics at the Harokopio University of Athens. His research interests include high-speed wireless access networks, optimization and performance evaluation of wireless systems, applications of wireless networks, intelligent transport systems, wireless healthcare, smart radio systems, and information technology education. He has authored more than 100 articles, and is involved in research and development projects in transportation and urban mobility.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Informatics and Telematics, Harokopio University of Athens
Iraklis Varlamis
Iraklis Varlamis is Assistant Professor of Data Management at the Department of Informatics and Telematics at the Harokopio University of Athens. His research interests span data-mining and knowledge extraction from social media, to intelligent systems and machine learning with application in recommender systems and personalization. He has co-authored three books and more than 100 papers concerning graph and text mining, data analytics, intelligent systems and personalization.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Data Management, Department of Informatics and Telematics, Harokopio University of Athens