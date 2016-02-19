The Foundations of Genetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483230849, 9781483282657

The Foundations of Genetics

1st Edition

Authors: F. A. E. Crew
Editors: J. M. Dodd Francis Knowles
eBook ISBN: 9781483282657
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 216
Description

The Foundations of Genetics describes the historical development of genetics with emphasis on the contributions to advancing genetical knowledge and the various applications of genetics. The book reviews the work of Gregor Mendel, his Law of Segregation, and of Ernst Haeckel who suggested that the nucleus is that part of the cell that is responsible for heredity. The text also describes the studies of W. Johannsen on "pure lines," and his introduction of the terms gene, genotype, and phenotype. The book explains the theory of the gene and the notion that hereditary particles are borne by the chromosomes (Sutton-Boveri hypothesis). Of the constituent parts of the nucleus only the chromatin material divides at mitosis and segregates during maturation. Following studies confirm that the chromatin material, present in the form of chromosomes with a constant and characteristic number and appearance for each species, is indeed the hereditary material. The book describes how Muller in 1927, showed that high precision energy radiation is the external cause to mutation in the gene itself if one allele can mutate without affecting its partner. The superstructure of genetics built upon the foundations of Mendelism has many applications including cytogenetics, polyploidy, human genetics, eugenics, plant breeding, radiation genetics, and the evolution theory. The book can be useful to academicians and investigators in the fields of genetics such as biochemical, biometrical, microbial, and pharmacogenetics. Students in agriculture, anthropology, botany, medicine, sociology, veterinary medicine, and zoology should add this text to their list of primary reading materials.

Table of Contents


List of Illustrations

Preface

Acknowledgements

1. Plant Hybridization Before Mendel

2. Mendel: The Man

3. Mendelism: The Law of Segregation

4. The Re-Discovery of Mendelism

5. Mendelism: Expansion and Modification

6. The Theory of the Gene

7. The Nature of the Gene and the Mode of Genic Action

8. Ramifications of Genetics

Animal Genetics and Animal Breeding

Biochemical Genetics

Cytogenetics

Polyploidy

Human Genetics

Eugenics

Medical (Clinical) Genetics

Plant Genetics and Plant Breeding

Radiation Genetics

Genetics and Evolution Theory

References

Index

