The Fortuitous Teacher
1st Edition
A Guide to Successful One-Shot Library Instruction
Description
The Fortuitous Teacher: A Guide to Successful One-Shot Library Instruction discusses how librarians have become accidental teachers in the academic university setting. It covers how (if at all) librarians are prepared by MILS programs to teach, compares typical characteristics of teachers versus librarians, and presents tactics on how to learn effective teaching skills on the job. In addition, readers will learn about the history of library instruction, the different types of library instruction, and the dynamics of one-shot library instruction, classroom culture, faculty buy-in, and collaboration.
Key Features
- Examines how MILS programs prepare librarians to teach
- Compares the typical characteristics of effective teachers and librarians
- Offers advice for new academic librarians who take on the role of classroom teacher
- Explores future trends in library instruction and how to apply this to one-shot instruction sessions
Readership
Academic and Public librarians
Table of Contents
- Series Page
- Dedication
- About the Author
- Preface
- Chapter 1. The Academic Librarian as Teacher
- 1.1. Traditional and Changing Roles of the Academic Librarian
- 1.2. How Do Library Science Programs Prepare Academic Librarians to Teach?
- 1.3. Gaining Practical Teaching Experience
- 1.4. Characteristics of Teachers Versus Librarians
- 1.5. The Teaching Librarian
- Chapter 2. Academic Library Instruction
- 2.1. The History of Library Instruction
- 2.2. Types of Library Instruction
- 2.3. Academic Library Instruction Today
- 2.4. One-Shot Library Instruction: How Is It Unique?
- Chapter 3. Gaining Faculty Buy-in
- 3.1. The History of Faculty–Librarian Collaboration
- 3.2. The Importance of Faculty Collaboration
- 3.3. Winning Strategies for Gaining Faculty Buy-in
- 3.4. Planning Instructional Sessions With Faculty
- Chapter 4. Assessing Classroom Dynamics
- 4.1. Preparing for One-Shot Instruction Sessions
- 4.2. Penetrating the Academic Classroom Culture
- 4.3. Showtime: Setting the Tone
- 4.4. Strategies for Engaging Student Interest
- 4.5. Partnering With Faculty During Instruction Sessions
- 4.6. Developing Classroom Management Skills
- Chapter 5. Practical Tips for Successful One-Shot Instruction
- 5.1. Advice From Other Academic Librarians
- 5.2. Creating Successful One-Shot Instruction Sessions
- 5.3. Assessment: Building on Success
- 5.4. What’s Next? The Future of Effective Library Instruction
- Conclusion
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 164
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 2nd March 2016
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081002407
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081001936
About the Author
Sarah Cisse
Sarah Cisse is a Reference Librarian at the Alvin Sherman Library Research and Information Technology Center at Nova Southeastern University. She received her MILS at Pratt Institute in 2005. Sarah began her library career at the Metropolitan College of New York as an Information Specialist. Previous experience includes positions as Information Assistant in the Museum at the Fashion Institute of Technology-SUNY, and as Records Manager at the NYC Department of Consumer Affairs. Sarah also holds a B.A. in English Literature and an A.A.S. in Advertising and Marketing Communications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Reference Librarian, Alvin Sherman Library Research and Information Technology Center, Nova Southeastern University, Florida, USA