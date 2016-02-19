The Formation and Decay of Excited Species, Volume 3
1st Edition
Editors: C.H. Bamford R.G. Compton C.F.H. Tipper†
eBook ISBN: 9780080867984
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 299
Details
- No. of pages:
- 299
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080867984
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
C.H. Bamford Editor
R.G. Compton Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Oxford, Oxford, UK
C.F.H. Tipper† Editor
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.