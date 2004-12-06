The Finite Element Method in Engineering - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780750678285, 9780080470504

The Finite Element Method in Engineering

4th Edition

Authors: Singiresu Rao
eBook ISBN: 9780080470504
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750678285
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 6th December 2004
Page Count: 688
Description

The Finite Element Method in Engineering is the only book to provide a broad overview of the underlying principles of finite element analysis and where it fits into the larger context of other mathematically based engineering analytical tools. This is an updated and improved version of a finite element text long noted for its practical applications approach, its readability, and ease of use. Students will find in this textbook a thorough grounding of the mathematical principles underlying the popular, analytical methods for setting up a finite element solution based on mathematical equations.

The book provides a host of real-world applications of finite element analysis, from structural design to problems in fluid mechanics and thermodynamics. It has added new sections on the assemblage of element equations, as well as an important new comparison between finite element analysis and other analytical methods showing advantages and disadvantages of each.

This book will appeal to students in mechanical, structural, electrical, environmental and biomedical engineering.

Key Features

  • The only book to provide a broadoverview of the underlying principles of finite element analysis and where it fits into the larger context of other mathematically based engineering analytical tools.
  • New sections added on the assemblage of element equations, and an important new comparison between finite element analysis and other analytical methods, showing the advantages and disadvantages of each.

Readership

Students in mechanical, structural, electrical, environmental and biomedical engineering.

Table of Contents

Overview of the Finite Element Method, Discretization of the Domain, Interpolation Models, Higher Order and Isoparametric Elements, Derivation of Element Matrices and Vectors, Assembly of Element Matrices and Vectors and Derivation of System Equations, Numerical Solution of Finite Element Equations, Basic Equations and Solution Procedure, Analysis of Trusses, Beams and Frames, Analysis of Plates, Analysis of 3-Dimensional Problems, Dynamic Analysis, Formulation and Solution Procedure, 1-Dimensional Problems, 2-Dimensional Problems, 3-Dimensional Problems, Basic Equations of Fluid Mechanics, Inviscid and Incompressible Flows, Viscous and Non-Newtonian Flows, Solution of Quasi-Harmonic Equations, Solution of Helmhotz Equation, Solution of Reynolds Equation, Green Greass Theorem.

About the Author

Singiresu Rao

Mechanical Design, Optimization and Reliability in Mechanical and Structural Design, Finite Element methods, Structural Dynamics.

RESEARCH/SPECIALIZATION:

1. Multi-objective optimization.

2. Uncertainty models in engineering analysis, design and optimization.

3. Reliability based design.

4. Finite element and meshfree methods.

5. Optimization and reliability of renewable energy systems.

BOOKS PUBLISHED:

The Finite Element Method for Engineers, 5e, Elsevier, 2010; Mechanical Vibrations, 6th Edition, Pearson, 2016; Engineering Optimization Theory and Practice, 4th Edition, Wiley, 2009; Reliability Engineering, 1st Edition, Pearson, 2014

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, University of Miami, Coral Gables, FL, USA

