The Finite Element Method for Elliptic Problems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444850287, 9780080875255

The Finite Element Method for Elliptic Problems, Volume 4

1st Edition

Authors: P.G. Ciarlet
eBook ISBN: 9780080875255
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 529
Description

The objective of this book is to analyze within reasonable limits (it is not a treatise) the basic mathematical aspects of the finite element method. The book should also serve as an introduction to current research on this subject.

On the one hand, it is also intended to be a working textbook for advanced courses in Numerical Analysis, as typically taught in graduate courses in American and French universities. For example, it is the author’s experience that a one-semester course (on a three-hour per week basis) can be taught from Chapters 1, 2 and 3 (with the exception of Section 3.3), while another one-semester course can be taught from Chapters 4 and 6.

On the other hand, it is hoped that this book will prove to be useful for researchers interested in advanced aspects of the numerical analysis of the finite element method. In this respect, Section 3.3, Chapters 5, 7 and 8, and the sections on “Additional Bibliography and Comments” should provide many suggestions for conducting seminars.

Details

No. of pages:
529
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1978
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080875255

