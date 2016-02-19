The Few Body Problem
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Ninth International Conference on the Few Body Problem, Eugene, Oregon, USA, 17-23 August 1980
Description
The Few Body Problem covers the proceedings of the Ninth International Conference on the Few Body Problem, held in Eugene, Oregon, USA on August 17-23, 1980. The book focuses on relativistic and particle physics, intermediate energy physics, nuclear, atomic, and molecular physics, and chemistry.
The selection first offers information on nucleon-nucleon interaction in applications, including derivation of the nucleon-nucleon potential, nuclear many-body problem, and classic nuclear structure. The text also looks at three- and four-nucleon systems and graphs of three-body wave functions.
The publication elaborates on K-meson experiments and non-mesonic few-nucleon phenomena. Topics include tests of invariance principles, properties of nuclei, dynamics, and hypernuclear physics. The manuscript also ponders on the Coulomb problem, atomic, molecular, and nuclear collisions, and muon capture in hydrogen isotopes. The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in the few body problem.
Table of Contents
Preface
List of Participants
I. The Nucleon-Nucleon Interaction
A. Review Paper
Nucleon-Nucleon Interaction in Applications
B. Rapporteur's Report
NN and NN Interactions
II. Three and Four Nucleon Systems
A. Review Papers
Three- and Four-Nucleon Systems (Experiment)
The Three and Four Nucleon Systems (Theory)
B. Invited Papers
Graphs of Three-Body Wave Functions
K-Meson Experiments
Electromagnetic Disintegration of the A=3 and A=4 Nuclei
C. Rapporteur Reports
Non-Mesonic Few-Nucleon Phenomena
Mesonic Few-Nucleon Phenomena
III. Coulomb and n-Particle Collision Problems
A. Review Papers
The Coulomb Problem - A Selective Review
Some Recent Developments in n-Particle Scattering Theory
B. Invited Paper
The (p,2p) and (p,pn) Reactions
C. Rapporteur Reports
Coulomb and n-Particle Problems
Atomic, Molecular and Nuclear Collisions
IV. Relativistic and Particle Physics
A. Review Papers
Moun Capture in Hydrogen Isotopes
Quarks in the Context of Few Body Physics
Relativistic Effects in the Atomic and Nuclear Few Body Problems
B. Invited Paper
The Synthesis of Quantum Chromodynamics and Nuclear Physics
C. Rapporteur Reports
Relativity, Field Theory, Quarks, Bags, Etc.
Photon-Photon Interactions
V. Atomic and Molecular Few Body Problems
A. Review Papers
Rearrangement and Energy Transfer Collisions of Few Body Molecular Systems: Experimental
Few Body Molecular Collisions: Theoretical
Recent Formulations of e±-H, e--He+, e--He Scattering: Multichannel Theory and Comparison with Experiment
Few-Body Processes in Atom-Diatom Collisions
B. Invited Papers
(e,2e) Theory and Experiment
Wavepacket Theory of Collisional Dissociation in Molecules
VI. Mathematical Aspects
A. Review Paper
The Nonlinear Dynamics of the Classical Few Body Problem
B. Rapporteur's Report
Mathematical and Computational Methods
VII. Statistical Mechanics
A. Review Paper
Application of Few-Body Methods to Statistical Mechanics
Contents of Contributed Papers Volume
Author Index
