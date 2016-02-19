The Few Body Problem covers the proceedings of the Ninth International Conference on the Few Body Problem, held in Eugene, Oregon, USA on August 17-23, 1980. The book focuses on relativistic and particle physics, intermediate energy physics, nuclear, atomic, and molecular physics, and chemistry. The selection first offers information on nucleon-nucleon interaction in applications, including derivation of the nucleon-nucleon potential, nuclear many-body problem, and classic nuclear structure. The text also looks at three- and four-nucleon systems and graphs of three-body wave functions. The publication elaborates on K-meson experiments and non-mesonic few-nucleon phenomena. Topics include tests of invariance principles, properties of nuclei, dynamics, and hypernuclear physics. The manuscript also ponders on the Coulomb problem, atomic, molecular, and nuclear collisions, and muon capture in hydrogen isotopes. The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in the few body problem.

Table of Contents



Contents

Preface

List of Participants

I. The Nucleon-Nucleon Interaction

A. Review Paper

Nucleon-Nucleon Interaction in Applications

B. Rapporteur's Report

NN and NN Interactions

II. Three and Four Nucleon Systems

A. Review Papers

Three- and Four-Nucleon Systems (Experiment)

The Three and Four Nucleon Systems (Theory)

B. Invited Papers

Graphs of Three-Body Wave Functions

K-Meson Experiments

Electromagnetic Disintegration of the A=3 and A=4 Nuclei

C. Rapporteur Reports

Non-Mesonic Few-Nucleon Phenomena

Mesonic Few-Nucleon Phenomena

III. Coulomb and n-Particle Collision Problems

A. Review Papers

The Coulomb Problem - A Selective Review

Some Recent Developments in n-Particle Scattering Theory

B. Invited Paper

The (p,2p) and (p,pn) Reactions

C. Rapporteur Reports

Coulomb and n-Particle Problems

Atomic, Molecular and Nuclear Collisions

IV. Relativistic and Particle Physics

A. Review Papers

Moun Capture in Hydrogen Isotopes

Quarks in the Context of Few Body Physics

Relativistic Effects in the Atomic and Nuclear Few Body Problems

B. Invited Paper

The Synthesis of Quantum Chromodynamics and Nuclear Physics

C. Rapporteur Reports

Relativity, Field Theory, Quarks, Bags, Etc.

Photon-Photon Interactions

V. Atomic and Molecular Few Body Problems

A. Review Papers

Rearrangement and Energy Transfer Collisions of Few Body Molecular Systems: Experimental

Few Body Molecular Collisions: Theoretical

Recent Formulations of e±-H, e--He+, e--He Scattering: Multichannel Theory and Comparison with Experiment

Few-Body Processes in Atom-Diatom Collisions

B. Invited Papers

(e,2e) Theory and Experiment

Wavepacket Theory of Collisional Dissociation in Molecules

VI. Mathematical Aspects

A. Review Paper

The Nonlinear Dynamics of the Classical Few Body Problem

B. Rapporteur's Report

Mathematical and Computational Methods

VII. Statistical Mechanics

A. Review Paper

Application of Few-Body Methods to Statistical Mechanics

Contents of Contributed Papers Volume

Author Index