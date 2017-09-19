The Female Athlete, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323546881, 9780323546898

The Female Athlete, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 36-4

1st Edition

Authors: Siobhan Statuta
eBook ISBN: 9780323546898
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323546881
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 19th September 2017
Table of Contents

Clinics in Sports Medicine

The Female Athlete

Foreword

Preface: The Female Athlete

Women in Sport: Historical Perspectives

Cardiovascular Considerations in the Female Athlete

Nutritional Aspects of the Female Athlete

Gastrointestinal Conditions in the Female Athlete

Female Athlete Triad: Future Directions for Energy Availability and Eating Disorder Research and Practice

Osteopenia and Osteoporosis in Female Athletes

Update on Anterior Cruciate Ligament Rupture and Care in the Female Athlete

Sport Concussion and the Female Athlete

Exercise in Pregnancy

Description

This issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, edited by Dr Siobhan Statuta, will cover a variety of topics related to The Female Athlete. Articles will discuss topics including, but not limited to: Congenital Cardiac and Nuances; Concussion overview in female athlete; Anxiety, Stress, and Depression; Gastrointestinal Conditions; Female Athlete Triad/Tetrad; Training Principles to Avoid Injury in Female Athletes; Nutritional concerns; Exercise in Pregnancy; and Osteopenia in the Older Female Athlete.

About the Authors

Siobhan Statuta Author

Affiliations and Expertise

UVA Sports Medicine University of Virginia Health System

