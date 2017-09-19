The Female Athlete, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 36-4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Clinics in Sports Medicine
The Female Athlete
Foreword
Preface: The Female Athlete
Women in Sport: Historical Perspectives
Cardiovascular Considerations in the Female Athlete
Nutritional Aspects of the Female Athlete
Gastrointestinal Conditions in the Female Athlete
Female Athlete Triad: Future Directions for Energy Availability and Eating Disorder Research and Practice
Osteopenia and Osteoporosis in Female Athletes
Update on Anterior Cruciate Ligament Rupture and Care in the Female Athlete
Sport Concussion and the Female Athlete
Exercise in Pregnancy
Description
This issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, edited by Dr Siobhan Statuta, will cover a variety of topics related to The Female Athlete. Articles will discuss topics including, but not limited to: Congenital Cardiac and Nuances; Concussion overview in female athlete; Anxiety, Stress, and Depression; Gastrointestinal Conditions; Female Athlete Triad/Tetrad; Training Principles to Avoid Injury in Female Athletes; Nutritional concerns; Exercise in Pregnancy; and Osteopenia in the Older Female Athlete.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 19th September 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323546898
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323546881
About the Authors
Siobhan Statuta Author
Affiliations and Expertise
UVA Sports Medicine University of Virginia Health System