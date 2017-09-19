The Female Athlete, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 36-4

This issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, edited by Dr Siobhan Statuta, will cover a variety of topics related to The Female Athlete. Articles will discuss topics including, but not limited to: Congenital Cardiac and Nuances; Concussion overview in female athlete; Anxiety, Stress, and Depression; Gastrointestinal Conditions; Female Athlete Triad/Tetrad; Training Principles to Avoid Injury in Female Athletes; Nutritional concerns; Exercise in Pregnancy; and Osteopenia in the Older Female Athlete.