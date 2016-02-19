The Fear of Looking or Scopophilic — Exhibitionistic Conflicts - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780723603481, 9781483193359

The Fear of Looking or Scopophilic — Exhibitionistic Conflicts

1st Edition

Editors: David W. Allen
eBook ISBN: 9781483193359
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 146
Description

The Fear of Looking or Scopophilic–Exhibitionistic Conflicts presents the importance of socophilic–exhibitionistic or look–show factors in neuroses, in the treatment situation, and in everyday life. This book examines some of the implications of scopophilic–exhibitionistic cathexes for creativity.

Organized into six chapters, this book begins with an overview of the emotional impact made through scopophilic–exhibitionistic modalities. This text then explains that the social, fighting, and mating rituals of many species involve looking and showing. Other chapters consider the typical connection between the screen function of a memory or remembered fantasy and the screen function of compulsive scopophilic–exhibitionistic reenactment in reducing current anxiety. This book discusses as well the partial instincts of scopophilia and exhibitionism that are present in everyone. The final chapter deals with the concept of psychic masochism that predominates in scopophilic–exhibitionistic suffering.

This book is a valuable resource for psychiatrists, psychoanalysts, and behavioral scientists.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Acknowledgments

Introduction

I The Role of Freud's Scopophilia-Exhibitionism in the Development of Psychoanalysis

II Facts and Concepts About Scopophilia and Exhibitionism in Psychoanalysis and Related Sciences

ΙII Scopophilic-Exhibitionistic Conflicts in Learning, Life Style, and Psychopathology

Seven Cases: Case I

Case II

Case III

Case IV

Case V

Case VI

Case VII

Further Comments on Clinical Data

IV Looking-Showing Factors in the Therapeutic Regression and its Reversal

Six Cases: Case VIII

Case IX

Case X

Case XI

Case XII

Case XIII

V Resolving the Scopophobic Element in the Transference Neurosis

VI Some Comments on Scopophilia and Exhibitionism in Creativity

References

Subject Index

Index of Proper Names

Details

No. of pages:
146
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1974
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483193359

About the Editor

David W. Allen

