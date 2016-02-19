The Fear of Looking or Scopophilic — Exhibitionistic Conflicts
1st Edition
Description
The Fear of Looking or Scopophilic–Exhibitionistic Conflicts presents the importance of socophilic–exhibitionistic or look–show factors in neuroses, in the treatment situation, and in everyday life. This book examines some of the implications of scopophilic–exhibitionistic cathexes for creativity.
Organized into six chapters, this book begins with an overview of the emotional impact made through scopophilic–exhibitionistic modalities. This text then explains that the social, fighting, and mating rituals of many species involve looking and showing. Other chapters consider the typical connection between the screen function of a memory or remembered fantasy and the screen function of compulsive scopophilic–exhibitionistic reenactment in reducing current anxiety. This book discusses as well the partial instincts of scopophilia and exhibitionism that are present in everyone. The final chapter deals with the concept of psychic masochism that predominates in scopophilic–exhibitionistic suffering.
This book is a valuable resource for psychiatrists, psychoanalysts, and behavioral scientists.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Acknowledgments
Introduction
I The Role of Freud's Scopophilia-Exhibitionism in the Development of Psychoanalysis
II Facts and Concepts About Scopophilia and Exhibitionism in Psychoanalysis and Related Sciences
ΙII Scopophilic-Exhibitionistic Conflicts in Learning, Life Style, and Psychopathology
Seven Cases: Case I
Case II
Case III
Case IV
Case V
Case VI
Case VII
Further Comments on Clinical Data
IV Looking-Showing Factors in the Therapeutic Regression and its Reversal
Six Cases: Case VIII
Case IX
Case X
Case XI
Case XII
Case XIII
V Resolving the Scopophobic Element in the Transference Neurosis
VI Some Comments on Scopophilia and Exhibitionism in Creativity
References
Subject Index
Index of Proper Names
Details
- No. of pages:
- 146
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1974
- Published:
- 1st January 1974
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483193359