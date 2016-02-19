The Fatigue Strength of Transverse Fillet Welded Joints - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855730663, 9780857093257

The Fatigue Strength of Transverse Fillet Welded Joints

1st Edition

A Study of the Influence of Joint Geometry

Authors: T R Gurney
eBook ISBN: 9780857093257
Paperback ISBN: 9781855730663
Imprint: Abington Publishing
Published Date: 3rd January 1991
Page Count: 112
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
146.00
124.10
210.00
178.50
195.00
165.75
117.50
99.88
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
117.50
99.88
146.00
124.10
195.00
165.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Fracture mechanics calculations; Fatigue tests; Fatigue test results and discussion; Outcome of the work.

Description

This report is the result of a major study on the influence of both main plate thickness and of attachment size on the fatigue strength of joints with transverse non-load-carrying fillet welds. In particular, it defines the extent to which the size of the attachment might influence the thickness effect in such joints. Through a whole range of different tests, the study confirms that the present thickness effect correction for certain types of joint is too severe.

Readership

Professionals and academics

Details

No. of pages:
112
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Abington Publishing 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Abington Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857093257
Paperback ISBN:
9781855730663

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

T R Gurney Author

Dr Tim Gurney worked at TWI (formerly the British Welding Research Association) for over thirty years, during which time his primary interest was in the fatigue of welded structures. He has written or co-authored over fifty papers throughout his career.

Affiliations and Expertise

formerly TWI, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.